sh-exec

by Rocky Wu
2.1.0 (see all)

💻 Use `Template literals` write shell script made happy ❤️.

247

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

## Why sh-exec?

Use Template literals write shell script made happy ❤️.

Installation

$ yarn add sh-exec

Examples

import sh from 'sh-exec'
import { version } from '../package.json'

sh`
echo "sh-exec is awesome."
`

sh`
git init
git add .
git commit -m '${version}'
`

Quiet

If you don't like to see the command output or because some security issue.

It's helpful in CI.

import sh from 'sh-exec'

sh.quiet`echo "You can't see"`

Promise Based

sh`
  curl https://a-url.com
`
  .then(stdout => {
    console.log('done')
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.error(err)
  })

// or
;(async () => {
  const stdout = await sh`
    curl https://a-url.com
  `
})()

