Use
Template literals write shell script made happy ❤️.
$ yarn add sh-exec
import sh from 'sh-exec'
import { version } from '../package.json'
sh`
echo "sh-exec is awesome."
`
sh`
git init
git add .
git commit -m '${version}'
`
If you don't like to see the command output or because some security issue.
It's helpful in CI.
import sh from 'sh-exec'
sh.quiet`echo "You can't see"`
sh`
curl https://a-url.com
`
.then(stdout => {
console.log('done')
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err)
})
// or
;(async () => {
const stdout = await sh`
curl https://a-url.com
`
})()