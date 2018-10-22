## Why sh-exec?

Use Template literals write shell script made happy ❤️.

Installation

$ yarn add sh-exec

Examples

import sh from 'sh-exec' import { version } from '../package.json' sh ` echo "sh-exec is awesome." ` sh ` git init git add . git commit -m ' ${version} ' `

Quiet

If you don't like to see the command output or because some security issue.

It's helpful in CI.

import sh from 'sh-exec' sh.quiet `echo "You can't see"`

Promise Based