Signed Globally Unique Identifier (SGUID) generator.
SGUID is used to mitigate certain types of DDoS attacks.
type SguidPayloadType = {|
id: number | string,
namespace: string,
type: string
|};
/**
* @throws InvalidSguidError Throws if signed message cannot be opened.
* @throws UnexpectedNamespaceValueError Throws if the namespace contained in the payload does not match the expected namespace.
* @throws UnexpectedResourceTypeNameValueError Throws if the resource type name contained in the payload does not match the expected resource type name.
*/
type FromSguidType = (publicKey: string, expectedNamespace: string, expectedResourceTypeName: string, sguid: string) => SguidPayloadType;
/**
* @param secretKey {@see https://github.com/gajus/sguid#generating-secret-key}
* @param namespace A namespace of the GUID (e.g. company name or the application name).
* @param type A resource type name (e.g. article).
* @param id Resource identifier.
*/
type ToSguidType = (secretKey: string, namespace: string, type: string, id: number | string) => string;
import {
fromSguid,
toSguid,
} from 'sguid';
const secretKey = '6h2K+JuGfWTrs5Lxt+mJw9y5q+mXKCjiJgngIDWDFy23TWmjpfCnUBdO1fDzi6MxHMO2nTPazsnTcC2wuQrxVQ==';
const publicKey = 't01po6Xwp1AXTtXw84ujMRzDtp0z2s7J03AtsLkK8VU=';
const namespace = 'gajus';
const resourceTypeName = 'article';
const resourceIdentifier = 1;
const sguid = toSguid(secretKey, namespace, resourceTypeName, resourceIdentifier);
// "pbp3h9nTr0wPboKaWrg_Q77KnZW1-rBkwzzYJ0Px9Qvbq0KQvcfuR2uCRCtijQYsX98g1F50k50x5YKiCgnPAnsiaWQiOjEsIm5hbWVzcGFjZSI6ImdhanVzIiwidHlwZSI6ImFydGljbGUifQ"
const payload = fromSguid(publicKey, namespace, resourceTypeName, sguid);
// {
// "id": 1,
// "namespace": "gajus",
// "type": "article"
// }
fromSguid method can throw the following errors.
|Error constructor name
|Description
InvalidSguidError
|Throws if signed message cannot be opened.
UnexpectedNamespaceValueError
|Throws if the namespace contained in the payload does not match the expected namespace.
UnexpectedResourceTypeNameValueError
|Throws if the resource type name contained in the payload does not match the expected resource type name.
Error constructors can be imported from
sguid package.
UnexpectedNamespaceValueError and
UnexpectedResourceTypeNameValueError extend from
InvalidSguidError. It is enough to check if an error object is an instance of
InvalidSguidError to assert that an error is a result of an invalid SGUID.
import {
fromSguid,
InvalidSguidError
} from 'sguid';
try {
fromSguid(initializationVectorValue, namespace, resourceTypeName, sguid);
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof InvalidSguidError) {
// Handle error.
}
// Re-throw other errors.
throw error;
}
Sguid provides a CLI utility
sguid new-key-pair to generate a key pair
$ npm install sguid -g
$ sguid new-key-pair
If you need to generate the key pair programmatically, use
nacl.sign.keyPair().