SGUID

Signed Globally Unique Identifier (SGUID) generator.

Implementation

SGUID uses Ed25519 public-key signature system.

The resulting signature is encoded using URL-safe base64 encoding.

Use case

SGUID is used to mitigate certain types of DDoS attacks.

API

type SguidPayloadType = {| id: number | string, namespace : string, type : string |}; type FromSguidType = ( publicKey: string, expectedNamespace: string, expectedResourceTypeName: string, sguid: string ) => SguidPayloadType; type ToSguidType = ( secretKey: string, namespace: string, type: string, id: number | string ) => string;

Usage

import { fromSguid, toSguid, } from 'sguid' ; const secretKey = '6h2K+JuGfWTrs5Lxt+mJw9y5q+mXKCjiJgngIDWDFy23TWmjpfCnUBdO1fDzi6MxHMO2nTPazsnTcC2wuQrxVQ==' ; const publicKey = 't01po6Xwp1AXTtXw84ujMRzDtp0z2s7J03AtsLkK8VU=' ; const namespace = 'gajus' ; const resourceTypeName = 'article' ; const resourceIdentifier = 1 ; const sguid = toSguid(secretKey, namespace, resourceTypeName, resourceIdentifier); const payload = fromSguid(publicKey, namespace, resourceTypeName, sguid);

Handling errors

fromSguid method can throw the following errors.

Error constructor name Description InvalidSguidError Throws if signed message cannot be opened. UnexpectedNamespaceValueError Throws if the namespace contained in the payload does not match the expected namespace. UnexpectedResourceTypeNameValueError Throws if the resource type name contained in the payload does not match the expected resource type name.

Error constructors can be imported from sguid package.

UnexpectedNamespaceValueError and UnexpectedResourceTypeNameValueError extend from InvalidSguidError . It is enough to check if an error object is an instance of InvalidSguidError to assert that an error is a result of an invalid SGUID.

import { fromSguid, InvalidSguidError } from 'sguid' ; try { fromSguid(initializationVectorValue, namespace, resourceTypeName, sguid); } catch (error) { if (error instanceof InvalidSguidError) { } throw error; }

Generating key pair

Sguid provides a CLI utility sguid new-key-pair to generate a key pair

$ npm install sguid -g $ sguid new-key-pair