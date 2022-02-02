Singapore Government Design System

SGDS is a frontend framework that aims to provide a beautiful common visual language and user experience for visitors of Singapore Government websites. It provides designers and developers with customisable components to help them easily implement the Singapore Government's Digital Service Standards.

Installation

Browsers

CSS

< head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sgds-govtech@{{site.version}}/css/sgds.css" /> ... </ head >

JavaScript

Certain components of SGDS makes use of sgds.js , with jQuery as an external dependency. If you only need the visual parts of SGDS, or if you are using frontend frameworks like React, you do not need to import this.

< body > ... < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sgds-govtech@{{site.version}}/js/sgds.js" > </ script > ... </ body >

JavaScript components

Mandatory Main Nav Side Nav

General Accordions Dropdowns Tabs



For more information, please refer to the documentation.

NPM

$ npm i sgds-govtech

Webpack

import "sgds-govtech/css/sgds.css" ; import "sgds-govtech/js/sgds" ;

Frontend frameworks

Usage with frameworks such as React, Vue or Angular is discouraged since they manipulate the DOM in their own environments. Framework-specific implementations are in early development and can be found at sgds-govtech-react and sgds-govtech-vue.

Usage

See docs.

Development

Requirements

Ruby & Bundler. Install Jekyll and dependencies through bundle install

Nodejs & NPM. Install webpack and dependencies through npm install

To spin up a live-reloading Jekyll + Webpack development server it is recommended that you use two separate terminal sessions so that you can kill any of them easily:

$ npm run dev:static

$ npm run dev:jekyll

Development Build

Test out the latest development build:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://dev.designsystem.gov.sg/css/sgds.css" /> < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://dev.designsystem.gov.sg/js/sgds.js" > </ script >

Release

Promotion to master

Use dev branch Change all references in documentation from previous version to new version, e.g. inside the _config.yml and readme.md files. Update and tag new version using npm.

npm version (major|minor|patch)

Push to this repo's dev branch, including tags

git push origin dev git push origin v[new version]

PR to master

Publish to NPM

Switch to latest master branch

git checkout master git pull npm publish

Patch Notes

See Changelog