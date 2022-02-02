SGDS is a frontend framework that aims to provide a beautiful common visual language and user experience for visitors of Singapore Government websites. It provides designers and developers with customisable components to help them easily implement the Singapore Government's Digital Service Standards.
<head>
...
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sgds-govtech@{{site.version}}/css/sgds.css"
/>
...
</head>
Certain components of SGDS makes use of
sgds.js, with jQuery as an external dependency. If you only need the visual parts of SGDS, or if you are using frontend frameworks like React, you do not need to import this.
<body>
...
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sgds-govtech@{{site.version}}/js/sgds.js"></script>
...
</body>
For more information, please refer to the documentation.
$ npm i sgds-govtech
import "sgds-govtech/css/sgds.css";
import "sgds-govtech/js/sgds"; // Do not use with other web frameworks*
Usage with frameworks such as React, Vue or Angular is discouraged since they manipulate the DOM in their own environments. Framework-specific implementations are in early development and can be found at sgds-govtech-react and sgds-govtech-vue.
See docs.
bundle install
npm install
To spin up a live-reloading Jekyll + Webpack development server it is recommended that you use two separate terminal sessions so that you can kill any of them easily:
# Terminal 1
$ npm run dev:static
# Terminal 2
$ npm run dev:jekyll # Access from localhost:4000
Test out the latest development build:
<!-- CSS in <head> -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://dev.designsystem.gov.sg/css/sgds.css"/>
<!-- JS in <body> -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://dev.designsystem.gov.sg/js/sgds.js"></script>
_config.yml and
readme.md files.
npm version (major|minor|patch)
git push origin dev
git push origin v[new version]
git checkout master
git pull
npm publish
See Changelog