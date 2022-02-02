openbase logo
sgds-govtech

by GovTechSG
1.3.22 (see all)

SGDS is a frontend framework that aims to provide a beautiful common visual language and user experience for visitors of Singapore Government websites.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Singapore Government Design System

npm

SGDS is a frontend framework that aims to provide a beautiful common visual language and user experience for visitors of Singapore Government websites. It provides designers and developers with customisable components to help them easily implement the Singapore Government's Digital Service Standards.

Installation

Browsers

CSS

<head>
    ...
    <link
        rel="stylesheet"
        href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sgds-govtech@{{site.version}}/css/sgds.css"
    />
    ...
</head>

JavaScript

Certain components of SGDS makes use of sgds.js, with jQuery as an external dependency. If you only need the visual parts of SGDS, or if you are using frontend frameworks like React, you do not need to import this.

<body>
    ...
    <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sgds-govtech@{{site.version}}/js/sgds.js"></script>
    ...
</body>
JavaScript components
  • Mandatory
    • Main Nav
    • Side Nav
  • General
    • Accordions
    • Dropdowns
    • Tabs

For more information, please refer to the documentation.

NPM

$ npm i sgds-govtech

Webpack

import "sgds-govtech/css/sgds.css";
import "sgds-govtech/js/sgds"; // Do not use with other web frameworks*
Frontend frameworks

Usage with frameworks such as React, Vue or Angular is discouraged since they manipulate the DOM in their own environments. Framework-specific implementations are in early development and can be found at sgds-govtech-react and sgds-govtech-vue.

Usage

See docs.

Development

Requirements

  • Ruby & Bundler. Install Jekyll and dependencies through bundle install
  • Nodejs & NPM. Install webpack and dependencies through npm install

To spin up a live-reloading Jekyll + Webpack development server it is recommended that you use two separate terminal sessions so that you can kill any of them easily:

# Terminal 1
$ npm run dev:static

# Terminal 2
$ npm run dev:jekyll # Access from localhost:4000

Development Build Build Status

Test out the latest development build:

<!-- CSS in <head> -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://dev.designsystem.gov.sg/css/sgds.css"/>

<!-- JS in <body> -->
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://dev.designsystem.gov.sg/js/sgds.js"></script>

Release

Promotion to master

  1. Use dev branch
  2. Change all references in documentation from previous version to new version, e.g. inside the _config.yml and readme.md files.
  3. Update and tag new version using npm.
npm version (major|minor|patch)
  1. Push to this repo's dev branch, including tags
git push origin dev
git push origin v[new version]
  1. PR to master

Publish to NPM

  1. Switch to latest master branch
git checkout master
git pull
npm publish

Patch Notes

See Changelog

