sftp-upload allows node to upload the content of a folder to a remote server utilizing sftp protocol. The idea behind this modules is to simplify the ssh2 interface for sftp. This module has not OS dependencies so it can be run from Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Getting Started

This module depends on: ssh2 and scp2

npm install sftp-upload

You must configure the sftp before attempting to upload files. The following parameters are required in the sftp.config object.

host: Remote server IP/Hostname.

Remote server IP/Hostname. port: sftp port, 22 by default.

sftp port, 22 by default. username: sftp server's username.

sftp server's username. path: Path to a directory or a file that is going to be uploaded to the server. String or Array.

Path to a directory or a file that is going to be uploaded to the server. String or Array. basePath: Optional. E.g. in case if you have path: ['./public/css','./public/js'] but want to move them directly to a remoteDir without creating public directory, you may also set basePath: './public' to ignore this part of the path. If your path is a string path to a directory, it's set as a basePath by default.

Optional. E.g. in case if you have but want to move them directly to a without creating directory, you may also set to ignore this part of the path. If your is a string path to a directory, it's set as a by default. remoteDir: Remote directory where files are going to be uploaded.

Remote directory where files are going to be uploaded. excludedFolders: Array of directory names that won't be uploaded. (Can include simple glob pattern)

Array of directory names that won't be uploaded. (Can include simple glob pattern) exclude: Array of specific relative file names that won't be uploaded.

Array of specific relative file names that won't be uploaded. privateKey: RSA key, you must upload a public key to the remote server before attempting to upload any content.

RSA key, you must upload a public key to the remote server before attempting to upload any content. passphrase: RSA key passphrase. (Optional, should be stored in external file)

RSA key passphrase. (Optional, should be stored in external file) password: When using username password only authentication (Optional)

When using username password only authentication (Optional) dryRun: Just list files to be uploaded, don't actually send anything to the server.

Example

var SftpUpload = require ( 'sftp-upload' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var options = { host : 'localhost' , username : 'root' , path : '/' , remoteDir : '/tempDir' , excludedFolders : [ '**/.git' , 'node_modules' ], exclude : [ '.gitignore' , '.vscode/tasks.json' ], privateKey : fs.readFileSync( 'privateKey_rsa' ), passphrase : fs.readFileSync( 'privateKey_rsa.passphrase' ), dryRun : false , }, sftp = new SftpUpload(options); sftp.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }) .on( 'uploading' , function ( progress ) { console .log( 'Uploading' , progress.file); console .log(progress.percent+ '% completed' ); }) .on( 'completed' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Upload Completed' ); }) .upload();

Events

connect

uploading ({file: currentFile, percent: percentage completed})

error (err)

completed

License

(The BSD License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Carlos Martin <pirumpi@gmail.comt>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.