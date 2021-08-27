sftp-upload allows node to upload the content of a folder to a remote server utilizing sftp protocol. The idea behind this modules is to simplify the ssh2 interface for sftp. This module has not OS dependencies so it can be run from Windows, Mac, and Linux.
This module depends on:
ssh2 and
scp2
npm install sftp-upload
You must configure the sftp before attempting to upload files. The following parameters are required in the sftp.config object.
path: ['./public/css','./public/js'] but want to move them directly to a
remoteDir without creating
public directory, you may also set
basePath: './public' to ignore this part of the path. If your
path is a string path to a directory, it's set as a
basePath by default.
var SftpUpload = require('sftp-upload'),
fs = require('fs');
var options = {
host:'localhost',
username:'root',
path: '/',
remoteDir: '/tempDir',
excludedFolders: ['**/.git', 'node_modules'],
exclude: ['.gitignore', '.vscode/tasks.json'],
privateKey: fs.readFileSync('privateKey_rsa'),
passphrase: fs.readFileSync('privateKey_rsa.passphrase'),
dryRun: false,
},
sftp = new SftpUpload(options);
sftp.on('error', function(err) {
throw err;
})
.on('uploading', function(progress) {
console.log('Uploading', progress.file);
console.log(progress.percent+'% completed');
})
.on('completed', function() {
console.log('Upload Completed');
})
.upload();
(The BSD License)
Copyright (c) 2014 Carlos Martin <pirumpi@gmail.comt>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.