sfpowerkit

A Salesforce DX Plugin with multiple functionalities aimed at improving development and operational workflows

Installation

To install the stable version from the release branch, use the following command

sfdx plugins:install sfpowerkit

If you need to install automatically the plugin, via a CI process or Dockerfile, use the following line:

echo 'y' | sfdx plugins:install sfpowerkit

Beta versions are the latest versions that are in being reviewed/ undergoing testing etc and built from the master branch and can be downloaded using the following command

$ sfdx plugins:install sfpowerkit

To review a pull request (for contributors/reviewers), the best option is to clone the repository, checkout to the particular branch and utilize the following command from the project directory

$ sfdx plugins:link

Commands

Source Related Functionalities

These commands manipulate the metadata configuration/code locally or during the packaging process.

This command is a wrapper around PMD ( downloads PMD for the first time) with some predefined defaults, such as ruleset, output format, output file. The command is to be run from the project directory

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:pmd [-d <directory> | <filepath>] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -R, [ default : [sfpowerkit](https://github.com/Accenture/sfpowerkit/blob/main/resources/pmd-ruleset.xml)] The comma separated pmd ruleset that will be utilzied for analyzing the apex classes, Checkout https://pmd.github.io/latest/pmd_userdocs_making_rulesets.html to create your own ruleset -d, [ default : Default project directory as mentioned in sfdx-project.json] Override this to set a different directory in the project folder -f, [ default : text ] [ default : text ] The format for the pmd output, Possible values are available at https://pmd.github.io/latest/pmd_userdocs_cli_reference.html#available-report-formats -o, The path to where the output of the analysis should be written -r, DEPRECATED: use [ default : true ] By default PMD exits with status 4 if violations are found . Disable this feature with -failOnViolation false to exit with 0 instead and just output the report. Path to file containing a comma delimited list of files to analyze . The command will try to locate the javahome path to execute PMD automatically, set this flag to override it to another javahome path format output as json [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation Rule priority threshold; rules with lower priority than configured here won 't be used. --report=report DEPRECATED: use --reportfile instead. --[no-]shortnames Prints shortened filenames in the report. --[no-]showsuppressed Causes the suppressed rule violations to be added to the report. --suppressmarker=suppressmarker [default: NOPMD] Specifies the comment token that marks lines which PMD should ignore. --version=version [default: 6.34.0] [default: 6.34.0] The version of the pmd to be utilized for the analysis, this version will be downloaded to sfpowerkit' s cache directory EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:pmd

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\source\pmd.ts

Retrieve profiles from the salesforce org with all its associated permissions. Common use case for this command is to migrate profile changes from a integration environment to other higher environments [overcomes SFDX CLI Profile retrieve issue where it doesnt fetch the full profile unless the entire metadata is present in source], or retrieving profiles from production to lower environments for testing.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve [-f < array >] [-n < array >] [-u <string>] [ OPTIONS -f, -n, -d, -u, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve -u prod $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve -f force-app -n "My Profile" -u prod $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve -f "module1, module2, module3" -n "My Profile1, My profile2" -u prod

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\source\profile\retrieve.ts

This command is used in the lower environments such as ScratchOrgs , Development / System Testing Sandboxes, where a retrieved profile from production has to be cleaned up only for the metadata that is contained in the environment or base it only as per the metadata that is contained in the packaging directory.

Please read more about the command especially for ignoring user permissions here

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile [-f < array >] [-n < array >] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -f, -d, -n, -s, -u, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile -u myscratchorg -d destfolder

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\source\profile\reconcile.ts

This command is used in the lower environments such as ScratchOrgs , Development / System Testing Sandboxes, inorder to apply the changes made in the environment to retrieved profile, so that it can be deployed to the higher environments

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge [-f < array >] [-n < array >] [-m < array >] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -f, -m, -n, -d, -u, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge -u sandbox $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge -f force-app -n "My Profile" -r -u sandbox $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge -f "module1, module2, module3" -n "My Profile1, My profile2" -u sandbox

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\profile\merge.ts

Custom Labels are org wide, hence when the metadata is pulled down from scratch org, the entire custom label metadata file is pulled down in a package repo. This results in often packaging failures, when developers forget to clean the customlabels only to contain what the package needs, as unlocked package does not support duplicate items.The custom labels has to be then cleaned up per package.

This command is a helper command to create customlabel with pacakage names prepended for easy reconcilation.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel: create -n <string> -v <string> -s <string> [-c <string>] [-l <string>] [-p <string>] [-i] [-u <string>] [ OPTIONS -c, -l, -n, -p, -s, -u, target org -v, -i, (API Name ) command EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel: create -u fancyScratchOrg1 -n FlashError -v "Memory leaks aren't for the faint hearted" -s "A flashing error" Created CustomLabel FlashError in target org with core_ prefix, You may now pull and utilize the customlabel:reconcile command

Custom Labels are org wide, hence when the metadata is pulled down from scratch org, the entire custom label metadata file is pulled down in a package repo. This results in often packaging failures, when developers forget to clean the customlabels only to contain what the package needs, as unlocked package does not support duplicate items.The custom labels has to be then cleaned up per package.

This command reconcile the updated custom labels to include only the labels that have the API name starting with package name (packagename_ ) or created using the custom label create command

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:reconcile -d <string> -p <string> [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, -p, command EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:reconcile -d path / to /customlabelfile.xml -p core Package ::: core Reconciled The Custom Labels, only to have core labels (labels with full name beginning with core_)

This Command is used to build package.xml with all customlabels as members rather than wildcard *. sfdx force:source:convert creates a package.xml with customlabels wildcard, this command helps to update the package.xml with list of label names.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest -p < array > -x <string> [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, -x, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest -p project1/ path / to /customlabelfile.xml -x mdapiout/package.xml $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest -p project1/ path / to /customlabelfile.xml,project2/ path / to /customlabelfile.xml -x mdapiout/package.xml

This command helps to get list of all apex text classes located in source path

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextest:list -p <string> [--resultasstring] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, --path=path (required) Source path to get all the apex test --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info ] [default: info ] logging level for this command invocation --resultasstring Use this flag to get comma separated list of apex test as a string EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextest:list -p force-app

Converts an apex test suite to its consituent apex classes as a single line separated by commas, so that it can be used along with metadata validate only deployment

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextestsuite:convert -n <string> [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal] OPTIONS -n, --name=name (required) the name of the apextestsuite (the file name minus the apex test suite) --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextestsuite:convert -n MyApexTestSuite "ABC2,ABC1Test"

Search picklist fields inside project and create a static resource file with picklist fields, used to solve the picklist upgrade issue in dx unlock package https://trailblazer.salesforce.com/issues_view?id=a1p3A0000003Uk2QAE

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, --package=package Name of the package to generate the picklist patch --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info ] [default: info ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch -p sfpowerkit_test

Generate a delta 'changeset' between two diff commits so that the incremental changes can be deployed to the target org.To be used for an org based deployment when the size of the metadata is large that the project cannot not be deployed in a single attempt.

This command works with a source format based repository only. Utilize the command during a transition phase where an org is transformed to a modular architecture composing of multiple projects.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:diff -d <string> [-r <string>] [-t <string>] [-x] [-b < array >] [-p < array >] [ [ OPTIONS -b, -d, -p, -r, -t, -x, output folder. EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:diff

Compare source files of a project against the salesforce org and display differences. The command also add diff conflict markers in changed files to let the developer accept or reject changes manually using a git merge tool. The idea behind this command is used to track changes done on an unlocked package or a modular repo against the changes done in a higher environment. This command is not yet ready to work on a single repo against the whole metadata in the org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff -f < array > [-c] [-o json |csv] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, -f, Components, Lightning Web Components or any unsplitted metadata. -o, -u, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff -f fileName

Generate a diff between two manifest files. This command is used to useful to generate a report on what is the difference between two org's. Use sfpowerkit org: manifest:build or similar to generate manifests

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:diff -s <string> -t <string> -d <string> [-f json |csv| xml ] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, -f, -s, -t, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:diff -s source/package.xml -t target/package.xml -d output

Merge multiple package.xml into single collective package.xml

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge -p < array > -d <string> [ OPTIONS -d, -p, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge -p project1/ path / to /package.xml -d result/package.xml $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge -p project1/ path / to /package.xml,project2/ path / to /package.xml -d result/package.xml

Provides an audit history of the metadata change between two commit ID's for data model ( CustomFields, RecordTypes, BusinessProcess)

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:datamodel:diff -r <string> [-t <string>] [-p <string>] [-d <directory>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, -p, -r, -t, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:datamodel:diff

Unlocked Package Related Functionalities

Various helper commands in aiding with Salesforce DX Unlocked Package Development

Install unlocked package dependencies of a package

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:install [-p <string>] [-k <string>] [-b <string>] [-t <string>] [-w <string>] [-r] [-o] [-a] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -a, -b, packageN:branchname) -f, -k, some packages without installation key) -o, -p, -r, -t, -u, -v, -w, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:install -u MyScratchOrg -v MyDevHub -k "MyPackage1:Key MyPackage3:Key" -b "DEV"

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\dependencies\install.ts

List the dependencies of each package. The command also resolves the .LATEST to the buildversion number that is available in DevHub, and has an additional option to only list validated dependencies of a given package. This is useful during a CI package build process, to list the exact version numbers the package was built on.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list [-p < array >] [-s] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -p, specified path -w, -v, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list -v MyDevHub -s src/dreamhouse $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list -v MyDevHub $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list -v MyDevHub -s

This command is used to get the apex test coverage details of an unlocked package

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version :codecoverage [-p <string>] [-n <string>] [-i < array >] [-v <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -i, -n, packageName is required when packageVersionNumber is used -p, is used -v, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version :codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -i 04 tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version :codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -i 04 tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, 04 tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX, 04 tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version :codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -p core -n 1.2 .0 .45 $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version :codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -p 0 HoXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX -n 1.2 .0 .45

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\version\codecoverage.ts

This command is used to fetch the version number, namespace prefix, and version id of all the installed managed/unmanaged packages in an org.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version : info [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [ OPTIONS -a, -u, -v, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package: version : info -u myOrg@example.com

Validates a package directory to check whether it only contains valid metadata as per metadata coverage

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit: package :valid [-n <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal] OPTIONS -b, --bypass=bypass metadatatypes to skip the package validation check -n, -- package = package the package to analyze --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [ default : warn] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit: package :valid -n testPackage -b sharingrules,sharingownerrule Now analyzing testPackage Converting package testPackage Source was successfully converted to Metadata API format and written to the location: D:projects estPackage emp_sfpowerkitmdapi Elements supported included in your package testPackage are AuraDefinitionBundle CustomApplication ApexClass ContentAsset WorkflowRule -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unsupported elements to bypass in your package sample are sharingrules sharingownerrule --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\valid.ts

Applies a 'sfpowerkit' patch(such as one built using sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch) to overcome some known issues with unlocked packaging by redeploying with metadata api

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:applypatch -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:applypatch -n customer_picklist -u sandbox

Org Related Functionalities

These commands are helpful in managing functionalities are related to a Salesforce Org

This is a helper command to ease the deployment of destructiveChanges.xml. The command will create the empty package.xml and package the passed destructive manifest and deploy it to the org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:destruct -m <filepath> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal] OPTIONS -m, --manifest (required) The path to xml containing the members that need to be destroyed. Instructions [here](https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.daas.meta/daas/daas_destructive_changes.htm) -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal) [default: info ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:destruct -u myOrg @example .com -m destructiveChanges.xml

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\destruct.ts

Creates a connected app in the target org for JWT based authentication, Please note it only creates Connected App with All users may self authorize option, You would need to manually edit the policies to enable admin users are pre-approved and add your profile to this connected app. API, Web and RefreshToken Scope are added to every app that is being created.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp: create -n <string> -c <filepath> -e <email> [-u <string>] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -c, to be created -e, -n, -u, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp: create -u myOrg@example.com -n AzurePipelines -c id_rsa -e azlam.salamm@invalid.com Created Connected App AzurePipelines in Target Org

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\connectedapp\create.ts

Useful if you want to retreive a connected app key especially in CI/CD system after a sandbox refresh. Use the auth command to login to the sandbox and then use this command. Use JSON format if you want to retrieve the entire metadata of the connected app, Without the json flag, it only displays the key

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:retrieve -n <string> -u <string> [-r <url>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal] OPTIONS -n, --name=name (required) Name of the connected app to be retreived -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:retrieve -u azlam @sfdc .com -p Xasdax2w2 -n AzurePipelines Retrived AzurePipelines Consumer Key : XSD21Sd23123w21321

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\connectedapp\retrieve.ts

Deactivates a duplicate rule in the target org. Deactivate active rules before pushing the changes to the target org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:deactivate -n Account.CRM_Account_Rule_1 -u sandbox Polling for Retrieval Status Retrieved Duplicate Rule with label : CRM Account Rule 2 Preparing Deactivation Deploying Deactivated Rule with ID 0 Af4Y000003OdTWSA0 Polling for Deployment Status Polling for Deployment Status Duplicate Rule CRM Account Rule 2 deactivated

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\duplicaterule\deactivate.ts

Activates a matching rule in the target org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:activate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:activate -n Account.CRM_Account_Rule_1 -u sandbox Polling for Retrieval Status Retrieved Duplicate Rule with label : CRM Account Rule 2 Preparing Activation Deploying Activated Rule with ID 0 Af4Y000003OdTWSA0 Polling for Deployment Status Polling for Deployment Status Duplicate Rule CRM Account Rule 2 Activated

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\duplicaterule\activate.ts

Deactivates a matching rule in the target org, Please ensure all duplicate rules are deactivated before using this

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:deactivate -n Account -u sandbox Polling for Retrieval Status Retrieved Matching Rule for Object : Account Preparing Deactivation Deploying Deactivated Matching Rule with ID 0 Af4Y000003OePkSAK Polling for Deployment Status Polling for Deployment Status Matching Rule for Account deactivated

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\matchingrule\deactivate.ts

Activates a matching rule in the target org, Please ensure all duplicate rules are activated before using this

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:activate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrules:activate -n Account -u sandbox Polling for Retrieval Status Retrieved Matching Rule for Object : Account Preparing Activation Deploying Activated Rule with ID 0 Af4Y000003OdTWSA0 Polling for Deployment Status Polling for Deployment Status Matching Rule for Account activated

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\matchingrule\activate.ts

Deactivates a trigger in the target org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org: trigger :deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org: trigger :deactivate -n AccountTrigger -u sandbox Polling for Retrieval Status Preparing Deactivation Deploying Deactivated ApexTrigger with ID 0 Af4Y000003Q7GySAK Polling for Deployment Status Polling for Deployment Status ApexTrigger AccountTrigger deactivated

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\trigger\deactivate.ts

Activates a trigger in the target org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org: trigger :activate -n <string> [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -n, -u, command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org: trigger :activate -n AccountTrigger -u sandbox Polling for Retrieval Status Preparing Activation Deploying Activated ApexTrigger with ID 0 Af4Y000003Q7GySAK Polling for Deployment Status Polling for Deployment Status ApexTrigger AccountTrigger Ativated

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\trigger\activate.ts

Gets the health details of an org against the Salesforce baseline

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:healthcheck [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal] OPTIONS -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:healthcheck -u myOrg @example .com Successfully Retrived the healthstatus of the org

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\healthcheck.ts

Generate a complete manifest of all the metadata from the specified org. Once the manifest is generated use source:retrieve or mdapi:retrieve to retrieve the metadata.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build [-q <string>] [-e <string>] [-i <string>] [-x] [-c] [-o <filepath>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -c, -e, the manifest -i, the manifest -o, -q, while building the manifest -u, -x, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\manifest\build.ts

This command helps to clear any test results and code coverage in the org to get fresh and enhanced coverage everytime

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:cleartestresult [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org --apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command --json format output as json --loglevel=(trace| debug | info | warn | error |fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn ] logging level for this command invocation EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:cleartestresult -u myOrg @example .com

Gets the apex tests coverage of an org

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage [-d <string>] [-f json |csv] [-u <string>] [ OPTIONS -d, -f, -u, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage -u myOrg@example.com sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage -u myOrg@example.com -d testResult -f csv sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage -u myOrg@example.com -d testResult -f json Successfully Retrieved the Apex Test Coverage of the org XXXX coverage: 85 ID PACKAGE NAME TYPE PERCENTAGE COMMENTS UNCOVERED LINES ─────── ──────── ────────────────── ──────── ────────── ─────────────────────────────────── ────────────────── 01 pxxxx core sampleController ApexClass 100 % 01 pxxxx core sampletriggerHandler ApexClass 80 % Looks fine but target more than 85 % 62 ; 76 ; 77 ; 01 pxxxx consumer sampleHelper ApexClass 72 % Action required 62 ; 76 ; 77 ; 78 ; 98 ; 130 ; 131 01 qxxxx consumer sampleTrigger ApexTrigger 100 % Output testResult/output.csv is generated successfully

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\orgcoverage.ts

Compare profiles from project against target org or between two orgs (source and target).

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff [-p < array >] [-s <string>] [-d <string>] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, -p, is provided, all profiles from the source folder will be processed. -s, will be fetched -u, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\profile\diff.ts

Creates a sandbox using the tooling api, ensure the user has the required permissions before using this command

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: create -n <string> -d <string> -l <string> [-a <string>] [-f <string>] [-v <string>] [ OPTIONS -a, copy of the sandbox -d, -f, source org for a cloned sandbox. -l, DEVELOPER,DEVELOPER_PRO,PARTIAL, FULL . Provide this if the sandbox is to be created from Production -n, -v, command EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: create -d Testsandbox -f sitSandbox -n test2 -v myOrg@example.com $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: create -d Testsandbox -l DEVELOPER -n test2 -v myOrg@example.com

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\sandbox\create.ts

Gets the status of a sandbox

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: info -n <string> [-s] [-v <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal] OPTIONS -n, -s, -v, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: info -n test2 -u myOrg@example.com Successfully Enqueued Refresh of Sandbox

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\sandbox\info.ts

Refresh a sandbox using the tooling api, ensure the user has the required permissions before using this command

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: refresh -n <string> [-f <string>] [-v <string>] [ [ OPTIONS -f, for a cloned sandbox. -n, -v, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: refresh -n test2 -f sitSandbox -v myOrg@example.com $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox: refresh -n test2 -l DEVELOPER -v myOrg@example.com

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\sandbox\refresh.ts

Gets the active count of scratch org by users in a devhub

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:usage -v <string> [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal] OPTIONS -v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername (required) username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:usage -v devhub Active Scratch Orgs Remaining: 42 out of 100 Daily Scratch Orgs Remaining: 171 out of 200 IN_USE SIGNUPEMAIL ───────────────── ───────────────── 2 XYZ@KYZ.COM 2 JFK@KYZ.COM Total number of records retrieved: 4 .

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\scratchorg\usage.ts

Deletes the active count of scratch org by given usermame/email in a devhub

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg: delete [-e <string> | -u <string>] [-v <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -e, -u, -v, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg: delete -e xyz@kyz.com -v devhub $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg: delete -u xyz@kyz.com -v devhub $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg: delete -e xyz@kyz.com -v devhub

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\scratchorg\usage.ts

This command sets or removes ip range in Network access to relax security setting for a particular salesforce environment

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange [-r < array >] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -r, -u, EXAMPLES sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange -u sandbox -r "122.0.0.0-122.255.255.255,49.0.0.0-49.255.255.255" sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange -u sandbox sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange -u sandbox

Allows to authenticate against an org using username/password and Security Token. Security Token requirement can be removed by ensuring the particular user profile is allowed to connect to Salesforce from different IP ranges.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:auth: login -u <string> -p <string> [-s <string>] [ -r <url> ] [-a <string>] [ <string>] [ OPTIONS -u, -p, -r, -s -a, EXAMPLE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:auth: login -u azlam@sfdc.com -p Xasdax2w2 -a prod Authorized to azlam@sfdc.com

Dependency Functionalities

This command is used to compute the dependency tree details of an unlocked package

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -n <string> -d <string> [-p] [-s] [-f json |csv] [-u <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -o, -f, -n, -p, -s, -u, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04 txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f json $ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04 txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f csv $ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04 txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f csv -p $ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04 txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f csv -s

See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\dependency\tree\package.ts

ScratchOrg Pooling Related Functionalities

Commands to create and maintain a pool of scratchorgs. Details on getting started are available here

This command is of sufficient quality, however proceed with caution while adopting in your workflow

Creates a pool of prebuilt scratchorgs, which can the be consumed by users or CI

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: create -f <filepath> [-b <number>] [-v <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -b, -f, be found in the Wiki -v, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: create -f config\core_poolconfig.json $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: create -f config\core_poolconfig.json -v devhub

Gets an active/unused scratch org from the scratch org pool

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: fetch -t <string> [-m] [-s <string>] [-v <string>] [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -m, -s, for situations when pool is only limited to certain users -t, -v, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: fetch -t core $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: fetch -t core -v devhub $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: fetch -t core -v devhub -m $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool: fetch -t core -v devhub -s testuser@test.com

Retrieves a list of active scratch org and details from any pool. If this command is run with -m|--mypool, the command will retrieve the passwords for the pool created by the user who is executing the command.

USAGE $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list [-t <string>] [-m] [-a] [-v <string>] [ OPTIONS -a, -m, -t, -v, EXAMPLES $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core -v devhub $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core -v devhub -m $ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core -v devhub -m -a

Deletes the pooled scratch orgs from the Scratch Org Pool