A Salesforce DX Plugin with multiple functionalities aimed at improving development and operational workflows
To install the stable version from the release branch, use the following command
$ sfdx plugins:install sfpowerkit
If you need to install automatically the plugin, via a CI process or Dockerfile, use the following line:
$ echo 'y' | sfdx plugins:install sfpowerkit
Beta versions are the latest versions that are in being reviewed/ undergoing testing etc and built from the master branch and can be downloaded using the following command
$ sfdx plugins:install sfpowerkit@beta
To review a pull request (for contributors/reviewers), the best option is to clone the repository, checkout to the particular branch and utilize the following command from the project directory
$ sfdx plugins:link
sfpowerkit:source:pmd
sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve
sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile
sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge
sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:create
sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:reconcile
sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest
sfpowerkit:source:apextest:list
sfpowerkit:source:apextestsuite:convert
sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch
sfpowerkit:project:diff
sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff
sfpowerkit:project:manifest:diff
sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge
sfpowerkit:project:datamodel:diff [BETA]
sfpowerkit:org:destruct
sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:create
sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:retrieve
sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:deactivate
sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:activate
sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:deactivate
sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:activate
sfpowerkit:org:trigger:deactivate
sfpowerkit:org:trigger:activate
sfpowerkit:org:healthcheck
sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build
sfpowerkit:org:cleartestresult
sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage
sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff
sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:create
sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:info
sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:refresh
sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:usage
sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:delete
sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange
sfpowerkit:auth:login
These commands manipulate the metadata configuration/code locally or during the packaging process.
sfpowerkit:source:pmd
This command is a wrapper around PMD ( downloads PMD for the first time) with some predefined defaults, such as ruleset, output format, output file. The command is to be run from the project directory
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:pmd [-d <directory> | --filelist <filepath>] [-r <string> | -R <string>] [-f <string>] [--report <filepath> | -o
<filepath>] [--javahome <string>] [--failonviolation] [--minimumpriority <integer>] [--shortnames] [--showsuppressed] [--suppressmarker
<string>] [--version <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-R, --rulesets=rulesets
[default: [sfpowerkit](https://github.com/Accenture/sfpowerkit/blob/main/resources/pmd-ruleset.xml)] The comma separated pmd ruleset that
will be utilzied for analyzing the apex classes, Checkout https://pmd.github.io/latest/pmd_userdocs_making_rulesets.html to create your
own ruleset
-d, --directory=directory
[default: Default project directory as mentioned in sfdx-project.json] Override this to set a different directory in the project folder
-f, --format=format
[default: text] [default: text] The format for the pmd output, Possible values are available at
https://pmd.github.io/latest/pmd_userdocs_cli_reference.html#available-report-formats
-o, --reportfile=reportfile
The path to where the output of the analysis should be written
-r, --ruleset=ruleset
DEPRECATED: use --rulesets instead
--[no-]failonviolation
[default: true] By default PMD exits with status 4 if violations are found. Disable this feature with -failOnViolation false to exit with
0 instead and just output the report.
--filelist=filelist
Path to file containing a comma delimited list of files to analyze.
--javahome=javahome
The command will try to locate the javahome path to execute PMD automatically, set this flag to override it to another javahome path
--json
format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL)
[default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
--minimumpriority=minimumpriority
Rule priority threshold; rules with lower priority than configured here won't be used.
--report=report
DEPRECATED: use --reportfile instead.
--[no-]shortnames
Prints shortened filenames in the report.
--[no-]showsuppressed
Causes the suppressed rule violations to be added to the report.
--suppressmarker=suppressmarker
[default: NOPMD] Specifies the comment token that marks lines which PMD should ignore.
--version=version
[default: 6.34.0] [default: 6.34.0] The version of the pmd to be utilized for the analysis, this version will be downloaded to
sfpowerkit's cache directory
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:pmd
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\source\pmd.ts
sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve
Retrieve profiles from the salesforce org with all its associated permissions. Common use case for this command is to migrate profile changes from a integration environment to other higher environments [overcomes SFDX CLI Profile retrieve issue where it doesnt fetch the full profile unless the entire metadata is present in source], or retrieving profiles from production to lower environments for testing.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve [-f <array>] [-n <array>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-f, --folder=folder retrieve only updated versions of profiles found in this directory, If ignored, all profiles will be retrieved.
-n, --profilelist=profilelist comma separated list of profiles to be retrieved. Use it for selectively retrieving an existing profile or retrieving a new profile
-d, --delete set this flag to delete profile files that does not exist in the org, when retrieving in bulk
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve -u prod
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve -f force-app -n "My Profile" -u prod
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:retrieve -f "module1, module2, module3" -n "My Profile1, My profile2" -u prod
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\source\profile\retrieve.ts
sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile
This command is used in the lower environments such as ScratchOrgs , Development / System Testing Sandboxes, where a retrieved profile from production has to be cleaned up only for the metadata that is contained in the environment or base it only as per the metadata that is contained in the packaging directory.
Please read more about the command especially for ignoring user permissions here
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile [-f <array>] [-n <array>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-f, --folder=folder path to the project folder, if the profiles are reconciled in source only mode
-d, --destfolder=destfolder the destination folder for reconciled profiles, if omitted existing profiles will be reconciled and will be rewritten in the current location
-n, --profilelist=profilelist list of profiles to be reconciled. If ommited, all the profiles components will be reconciled.
-s, --sourceonly set this flag to reconcile profiles only against component available in the project only. Configure ignored perissions in sfdx-project.json file in the array plugins->sfpowerkit->ignoredPermissions.
-u, --targetorg=targetorg org against which profiles will be reconciled. this parameter can be ommited if sourceonly flag is used.
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile --folder force-app -d destfolder -s
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile --folder force-app,module2,module3 -u sandbox -d destfolder
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:reconcile -u myscratchorg -d destfolder
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\source\profile\reconcile.ts
sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge
This command is used in the lower environments such as ScratchOrgs , Development / System Testing Sandboxes, inorder to apply the changes made in the environment to retrieved profile, so that it can be deployed to the higher environments
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge [-f <array>] [-n <array>] [-m <array>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-f, --folder=folder path to the folder which contains the profiles to be merged,if project contain multiple package directories, please provide a comma seperated list, if omitted, all the package directories will be checked for profiles
-m, --metadata=metadata comma separated list of metadata for which the permissions will be retrieved.
-n, --profilelist=profilelist comma separated list of profiles. If ommited, all the profiles found in the folder(s) will be merged
-d, --delete set this flag to delete profile files that does not exist in the org.
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge -u sandbox
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge -f force-app -n "My Profile" -r -u sandbox
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:profile:merge -f "module1, module2, module3" -n "My Profile1, My profile2" -u sandbox
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\profile\merge.ts
sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:create
Custom Labels are org wide, hence when the metadata is pulled down from scratch org, the entire custom label metadata file is pulled down in a package repo. This results in often packaging failures, when developers forget to clean the customlabels only to contain what the package needs, as unlocked package does not support duplicate items.The custom labels has to be then cleaned up per package.
This command is a helper command to create customlabel with pacakage names prepended for easy reconcilation.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:create -n <string> -v <string> -s <string> [-c <string>] [-l <string>] [-p <string>] [-i] [-u <string>]
[--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --categories=categories Comma Separated Category Values
-l, --language=language Language of the custom label (Default: en_US)
-n, --fullname=fullname (required) Name of the custom label (API Name)
-p, --protected=protected Protected State of the custom label (Default: false)
-s, --shortdescription=shortdescription (required) Short Description of the custom label
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default
target org
-v, --value=value (required) Value of the custom label
--package Name of the package that needs to be appended, omit this if ignore namespace is used
-i, --ignorepackage Ignores the addition of the namespace into the fullname
(API Name)
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this
command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:create -u fancyScratchOrg1 -n FlashError -v "Memory leaks aren't for the faint hearted" -s "A flashing
error" --package core
Created CustomLabel FlashError in target org with core_ prefix, You may now pull and utilize the customlabel:reconcile command
sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:reconcile
Custom Labels are org wide, hence when the metadata is pulled down from scratch org, the entire custom label metadata file is pulled down in a package repo. This results in often packaging failures, when developers forget to clean the customlabels only to contain what the package needs, as unlocked package does not support duplicate items.The custom labels has to be then cleaned up per package.
This command reconcile the updated custom labels to include only the labels that have the API name starting with package name (packagename_ ) or created using the custom label create command
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:reconcile -d <string> -p <string> [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --path=path (required) Path to the CustomLabels.labels-meta.xml file
-p, --package (required) Name of the package
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this
command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:reconcile -d path/to/customlabelfile.xml -p core
Package ::: core
Reconciled The Custom Labels, only to have core labels (labels with full name beginning with core_)
sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest
This Command is used to build package.xml with all customlabels as members rather than wildcard *. sfdx force:source:convert creates a package.xml with customlabels wildcard, this command helps to update the package.xml with list of label names.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest -p <array> -x <string> [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-p, --path=path (required) Path to the CustomLabels.labels-meta.xml file
-x, --manifest=manifest (required) path to existing package.xml file or create new package.xml
--apiversion=apiversion The api version to be used create package.xml
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest -p project1/path/to/customlabelfile.xml -x mdapiout/package.xml
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:customlabel:buildmanifest -p project1/path/to/customlabelfile.xml,project2/path/to/customlabelfile.xml -x mdapiout/package.xml
sfpowerkit:source:apextest:list
This command helps to get list of all apex text classes located in source path
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextest:list -p <string> [--resultasstring] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-p, --path=path (required) Source path to get all the apex test
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
--resultasstring Use this flag to get comma separated list of apex test as a string
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextest:list -p force-app
sfpowerkit:source:apextestsuite:convert
Converts an apex test suite to its consituent apex classes as a single line separated by commas, so that it can be used along with metadata validate only deployment
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextestsuite:convert -n <string> [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) the name of the apextestsuite (the file name minus the apex test suite)
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:apextestsuite:convert -n MyApexTestSuite
"ABC2,ABC1Test"
sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch
Search picklist fields inside project and create a static resource file with picklist fields, used to solve the picklist upgrade issue in dx unlock package https://trailblazer.salesforce.com/issues_view?id=a1p3A0000003Uk2QAE
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch [-p <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-p, --package=package Name of the package to generate the picklist patch
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch -p sfpowerkit_test
sfpowerkit:project:diff
Generate a delta 'changeset' between two diff commits so that the incremental changes can be deployed to the target org.To be used for an org based deployment when the size of the metadata is large that the project cannot not be deployed in a single attempt.
This command works with a source format based repository only. Utilize the command during a transition phase where an org is transformed to a modular architecture composing of multiple projects.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:diff -d <string> [-r <string>] [-t <string>] [-x] [-b <array>] [-p <array>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json]
[--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-b, --bypass=bypass list of path to ignore, if diff found on the repo
-d, --output=output (required) The output dir where the incremental project will be created
-p, --packagedirectories=packagedirectories project paths to run diff, if this is passed then override the path in sfdx-project.json
-r, --revisionfrom=revisionfrom Base revision from where diff is to be generated, required if diff file is ommited
-t, --revisionto=revisionto [default:HEAD] Target revision to generate the diff
-x, --generatedestructive If set to true, the command will also generate a destructiveChangePost.xml file in the
output folder.
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:diff --revisionfrom revisionfrom --revisionto revisionto --output OutputFolder
sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff
Compare source files of a project against the salesforce org and display differences. The command also add diff conflict markers in changed files to let the developer accept or reject changes manually using a git merge tool. The idea behind this command is used to track changes done on an unlocked package or a modular repo against the changes done in a higher environment. This command is not yet ready to work on a single repo against the whole metadata in the org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff -f <array> [-c] [-o json|csv] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --noconflictmarkers If set to true, the command will not add diff conflict marker to each compared file.
-f, --filesorfolders=filesorfolders (required) List of fils or folder to compare. Should be only Apex classes, trigger, Aura
Components, Lightning Web Components or any unsplitted metadata.
-o, --outputformat=(json|csv) [default: json]The format for the diff output, Possible values are json/csv.
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff --filesorfolders directory --noconflictmarkers --targetusername sandbox
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:orgdiff -f fileName --targetusername sandbox
sfpowerkit:project:manifest:diff
Generate a diff between two manifest files. This command is used to useful to generate a report on what is the difference between two org's. Use sfpowerkit org: manifest:build or similar to generate manifests
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:diff -s <string> -t <string> -d <string> [-f json|csv|xml] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --output=output (required) path to the diff output package.xml
-f, --format=(json|csv|xml) [default: json] The format for the output, Possible values are json/csv/xml
-s, --sourcepath=sourcepath (required) Paths to the source package.xml file
-t, --targetpath=targetpath (required) Paths to the target package.xml file
--apiversion=apiversion The api version to be used create package.xml
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:diff -s source/package.xml -t target/package.xml -d output
sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge
Merge multiple package.xml into single collective package.xml
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge -p <array> -d <string> [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --manifest=manifest (required) output path to create collective package.xml
-p, --path=path (required) Paths to the package.xml file
--apiversion=apiversion The api version to be used create package.xml
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge -p project1/path/to/package.xml -d result/package.xml
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:manifest:merge -p project1/path/to/package.xml,project2/path/to/package.xml -d result/package.xml
sfpowerkit:project:datamodel:diff [BETA]
Provides an audit history of the metadata change between two commit ID's for data model ( CustomFields, RecordTypes, BusinessProcess)
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:datamodel:diff -r <string> [-t <string>] [-p <string>] [-d <directory>] [--csv] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --outputdir=outputdir Directory to output the results
-p, --packagedirectories=packagedirectories Run diff only for specified package directories
-r, --revisionfrom=revisionfrom (required) Base revision from which to generate the diff
-t, --revisionto=revisionto [default: HEAD] Target revision from which to generate the diff
--csv Output to csv file
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:project:datamodel:diff --revisionfrom revisionfrom --revisionto revisionto --csv
Various helper commands in aiding with Salesforce DX Unlocked Package Development
sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:install
Install unlocked package dependencies of a package
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:install [-p <string>] [-k <string>] [-b <string>] [-t <string>] [-w <string>] [-r] [-o] [-a] [--usedependencyvalidatedpackages] [-f <array>] [-v <string>] [-u
<string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --apexcompileonlypackage Compile the apex only in the package, by default only the compilation of the apex in the entire org is triggered
-b, --branch=branch The package version’s branch (format is packagename:branchname --> core:branchname consumer:branchname
packageN:branchname)
-f, --filterpaths=filterpaths In a mono repo project, filter packageDirectories using path and install dependent packages only for the specified path
-k, --installationkeys=installationkeys Installation key for key-protected packages (format is packagename:key --> core:key nCino:key vlocity:key to allow
some packages without installation key)
-o, --updateall Update all packages even if they are installed in the target org
-p, --individualpackage=individualpackage Installs a specific package especially for upgrade scenario
-r, --noprompt Allow Remote Site Settings and Content Security Policy websites to send or receive data without confirmation
-t, --tag=tag The package version’s tag (format is packagename:tag --> core:tag consumer:tag packageN:tag)
--usedependencyvalidatedpackages Use dependency validated packages that matches the version number schema provide
-u, --targetusername=targetusername Username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername Username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
-w, --wait=wait Number of minutes to wait for installation status (also used for publishwait). Default is 10
--apiversion=apiversion Override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:install -u MyScratchOrg -v MyDevHub -k "MyPackage1:Key MyPackage3:Key" -b "DEV"
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\dependencies\install.ts
sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list
List the dependencies of each package. The command also resolves the .LATEST to the buildversion number that is available in DevHub, and has an additional option to only list validated dependencies of a given package. This is useful during a CI package build process, to list the exact version numbers the package was built on.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list [-p <array>] [-s] [--usedependencyvalidatedpackages] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-p, --filterpaths=filterpaths filter packageDirectories using path to get dependent packages details only for the
specified path
-w, --updateproject overwrite the sfdx-project.json with resolved dependencies (replace .LATEST)
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
--usedependencyvalidatedpackages use dependency validated packages that matches the version number schema provide
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list -v MyDevHub -s src/dreamhouse
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list -v MyDevHub --updateproject
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:dependencies:list -v MyDevHub -s --usedependencyvalidatedpackages
sfpowerkit:package:version:codecoverage
This command is used to get the apex test coverage details of an unlocked package
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:codecoverage [-p <string>] [-n <string>] [-i <array>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-i, --versionid=versionid Package version Id to check the code coverage
-n, --versionnumber=versionnumber The complete version number format is major.minor.patch (Beta build)—for example, 1.2.0 (Beta 5),
packageName is required when packageVersionNumber is used
-p, --package=package Name of the unlocked package to check the code coverage, packageVersionNumber is required when packageName
is used
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion API version
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -i 04tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -i 04tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX,04tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX,04tXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -p core -n 1.2.0.45
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:codecoverage -v myOrg@example.com -p 0HoXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX -n 1.2.0.45
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\version\codecoverage.ts
sfpowerkit:package:version:info
This command is used to fetch the version number, namespace prefix, and version id of all the installed managed/unmanaged packages in an org.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:info [-v <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --alias=alias Fetch and set an alias for the org
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion API version
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:version:info -u myOrg@example.com
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\version\codecoverage.ts
sfpowerkit:package:valid
Validates a package directory to check whether it only contains valid metadata as per metadata coverage
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:valid [-n <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-b, --bypass=bypass metadatatypes to skip the package validation check
-n, --package=package the package to analyze
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:valid -n testPackage -b sharingrules,sharingownerrule
Now analyzing testPackage
Converting package testPackage
Source was successfully converted to Metadata API format and written to the location:
D:projects estPackage emp_sfpowerkitmdapi
Elements supported included in your package testPackage are
AuraDefinitionBundle
CustomApplication
ApexClass
ContentAsset
WorkflowRule
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unsupported elements to bypass in your package sample are
sharingrules
sharingownerrule
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\package\valid.ts
sfpowerkit:package:applypatch
Applies a 'sfpowerkit' patch(such as one built using sfpowerkit:source:picklist:generatepatch) to overcome some known issues with unlocked packaging by redeploying with metadata api
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:applypatch -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the static resource to be patched
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:package:applypatch -n customer_picklist -u sandbox
These commands are helpful in managing functionalities are related to a Salesforce Org
sfpowerkit:org:destruct
This is a helper command to ease the deployment of destructiveChanges.xml. The command will create the empty package.xml and package the passed destructive manifest and deploy it to the org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:destruct -m <filepath> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-m, --manifest (required) The path to xml containing the members that need to be destroyed. Instructions
[here](https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.daas.meta/daas/daas_destructive_changes.htm)
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:destruct -u myOrg@example.com -m destructiveChanges.xml
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\destruct.ts
sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:create
Creates a connected app in the target org for JWT based authentication, Please note it only creates Connected App with All users may self authorize option, You would need to manually edit the policies to enable admin users are pre-approved and add your profile to this connected app. API, Web and RefreshToken Scope are added to every app that is being created.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:create -n <string> -c <filepath> -e <email> [-u <string>] [--apiversion
<string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-c, --pathtocertificate=pathtocertificate (required) Filepath to the private certificate for the connected app
to be created
-e, --email=email (required) Email of the connected app to be created
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the connected app to be created
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:create -u myOrg@example.com -n AzurePipelines -c id_rsa -e
azlam.salamm@invalid.com
Created Connected App AzurePipelines in Target Org
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\connectedapp\create.ts
sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:retrieve
Useful if you want to retreive a connected app key especially in CI/CD system after a sandbox refresh. Use the auth command to login to the sandbox and then use this command. Use JSON format if you want to retrieve the entire metadata of the connected app, Without the json flag, it only displays the key
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:retrieve -n <string> -u <string> [-r <url>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the connected app to be
retreived
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:connectedapp:retrieve -u azlam@sfdc.com -p Xasdax2w2 -n
AzurePipelines
Retrived AzurePipelines Consumer Key : XSD21Sd23123w21321
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\connectedapp\retrieve.ts
sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:deactivate
Deactivates a duplicate rule in the target org. Deactivate active rules before pushing the changes to the target org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the duplicate rule
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:deactivate -n Account.CRM_Account_Rule_1 -u sandbox
Polling for Retrieval Status
Retrieved Duplicate Rule with label : CRM Account Rule 2
Preparing Deactivation
Deploying Deactivated Rule with ID 0Af4Y000003OdTWSA0
Polling for Deployment Status
Polling for Deployment Status
Duplicate Rule CRM Account Rule 2 deactivated
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\duplicaterule\deactivate.ts
sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:activate
Activates a matching rule in the target org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:activate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the duplicate rule
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:duplicaterule:activate -n Account.CRM_Account_Rule_1 -u sandbox
Polling for Retrieval Status
Retrieved Duplicate Rule with label : CRM Account Rule 2
Preparing Activation
Deploying Activated Rule with ID 0Af4Y000003OdTWSA0
Polling for Deployment Status
Polling for Deployment Status
Duplicate Rule CRM Account Rule 2 Activated
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\duplicaterule\activate.ts
sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:deactivate
Deactivates a matching rule in the target org, Please ensure all duplicate rules are deactivated before using this
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the object
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:deactivate -n Account -u sandbox
Polling for Retrieval Status
Retrieved Matching Rule for Object : Account
Preparing Deactivation
Deploying Deactivated Matching Rule with ID 0Af4Y000003OePkSAK
Polling for Deployment Status
Polling for Deployment Status
Matching Rule for Account deactivated
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\matchingrule\deactivate.ts
sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:activate
Activates a matching rule in the target org, Please ensure all duplicate rules are activated before using this
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrule:activate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the object
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:matchingrules:activate -n Account -u sandbox
Polling for Retrieval Status
Retrieved Matching Rule for Object : Account
Preparing Activation
Deploying Activated Rule with ID 0Af4Y000003OdTWSA0
Polling for Deployment Status
Polling for Deployment Status
Matching Rule for Account activated
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\matchingrule\activate.ts
sfpowerkit:org:trigger:deactivate
Deactivates a trigger in the target org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:trigger:deactivate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the ApexTrigger
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:trigger:deactivate -n AccountTrigger -u sandbox
Polling for Retrieval Status
Preparing Deactivation
Deploying Deactivated ApexTrigger with ID 0Af4Y000003Q7GySAK
Polling for Deployment Status
Polling for Deployment Status
ApexTrigger AccountTrigger deactivated
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\trigger\deactivate.ts
sfpowerkit:org:trigger:activate
Activates a trigger in the target org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:trigger:activate -n <string> [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the ApexTrigger
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this
command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:trigger:activate -n AccountTrigger -u sandbox
Polling for Retrieval Status
Preparing Activation
Deploying Activated ApexTrigger with ID 0Af4Y000003Q7GySAK
Polling for Deployment Status
Polling for Deployment Status
ApexTrigger AccountTrigger Ativated
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\trigger\activate.ts
sfpowerkit:org:healthcheck
Gets the health details of an org against the Salesforce baseline
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:healthcheck [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:healthcheck -u myOrg@example.com
Successfully Retrived the healthstatus of the org
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\healthcheck.ts
sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build
Generate a complete manifest of all the metadata from the specified org. Once the manifest is generated use source:retrieve or mdapi:retrieve to retrieve the metadata.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build [-q <string>] [-e <string>] [-i <string>] [-x] [-c] [-o <filepath>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-c, --includechilds Set to true to include child Metadata in the generated package.xml.
-e, --excludefilter=excludefilter comma separated values of metadata type, member or file names to be excluded while building
the manifest
-i, --includefilter=includefilter comma separated values of metadata type, member or file names to be included while building
the manifest
-o, --outputfile=outputfile The output path where the manifest file will be created
-q, --quickfilter=quickfilter [deprecated] comma separated values of metadata type, member or file names to be excluded
while building the manifest
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
-x, --excludemanaged exclude managed packages components from the manifest
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build --targetusername myOrg@example.com -o package.xml
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build --targetusername myOrg@example.com -o package.xml -q 'ApexClass,CustomObject,Report'
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:manifest:build --targetusername myOrg@example.com -o package.xml -q 'ApexClass:sampleclass,CustomObject:Account'
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\manifest\build.ts
sfpowerkit:org:cleartestresult
This command helps to clear any test results and code coverage in the org to get fresh and enhanced coverage everytime
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:cleartestresult [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:cleartestresult -u myOrg@example.com
sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage
Gets the apex tests coverage of an org
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage [-d <string>] [-f json|csv] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --output=output The output dir where the output will be created
-f, --format=(json|csv) The format for the test result output, Possible values are json/csv
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage -u myOrg@example.com
sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage -u myOrg@example.com -d testResult -f csv
sfdx sfpowerkit:org:orgcoverage -u myOrg@example.com -d testResult -f json
Successfully Retrieved the Apex Test Coverage of the org XXXX
coverage:85
ID PACKAGE NAME TYPE PERCENTAGE COMMENTS UNCOVERED LINES
─────── ──────── ────────────────── ──────── ────────── ─────────────────────────────────── ──────────────────
01pxxxx core sampleController ApexClass 100%
01pxxxx core sampletriggerHandler ApexClass 80% Looks fine but target more than 85% 62;76;77;
01pxxxx consumer sampleHelper ApexClass 72% Action required 62;76;77;78;98;130;131
01qxxxx consumer sampleTrigger ApexTrigger 100%
Output testResult/output.csv is generated successfully
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\orgcoverage.ts
sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff
Compare profiles from project against target org or between two orgs (source and target).
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff [-p <array>] [-s <string>] [-d <string>] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --output=output Output folder. Provide the output folder if comparing profiles from source org.
-p, --profilelist=profilelist List of profiles to compare, comma separated profile names. If not provided and no sourceusername
is provided, all profiles from the source folder will be processed.
-s, --sourceusername=sourceusername Source org. If no profile is provided in the profilelist parameter, all the profile from this org
will be fetched
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff --profilelist profilenames --targetusername username (Compare liste profiles path against target org)
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff --targetusername username (compare all profile in the project against the target org)
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:profile:diff --sourceusername sourcealias --targetusername username (compare all profile in the source org against the target org)
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\profile\diff.ts
sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:create
Creates a sandbox using the tooling api, ensure the user has the required permissions before using this command
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:create -n <string> -d <string> -l <string> [-a <string>] [-f <string>] [-v
<string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-a, --apexclass=apexclass A reference to the ID of an Apex class that runs after each
copy of the sandbox
-d, --description=description (required) Description of the sandbox
-f, --clonefrom=clonefrom A reference to the ID of a SandboxInfo that serves as the
source org for a cloned sandbox.
-l, --licensetype=DEVELOPER|DEVELOPER_PRO|PARTIAL|FULL (required) Type of the sandbox. Valid values are
DEVELOPER,DEVELOPER_PRO,PARTIAL,FULL. Provide this if the sandbox is to be created from Production
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the sandbox
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername (required) username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this
command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:create -d Testsandbox -f sitSandbox -n test2 -v myOrg@example.com
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:create -d Testsandbox -l DEVELOPER -n test2 -v myOrg@example.com
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\sandbox\create.ts
sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:info
Gets the status of a sandbox
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:info -n <string> [-s] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the sandbox
-s, --showonlylatest Shows only the latest info of the sandbox record
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername (required) username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:info -n test2 -u myOrg@example.com
Successfully Enqueued Refresh of Sandbox
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\sandbox\info.ts
sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:refresh
Refresh a sandbox using the tooling api, ensure the user has the required permissions before using this command
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:refresh -n <string> [-f <string>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json]
[--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-f, --clonefrom=clonefrom A reference to the ID of a SandboxInfo that serves as the source org
for a cloned sandbox.
-n, --name=name (required) Name of the sandbox
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername (required) username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:refresh -n test2 -f sitSandbox -v myOrg@example.com
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:sandbox:refresh -n test2 -l DEVELOPER -v myOrg@example.com
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\sandbox\refresh.ts
sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:usage
Gets the active count of scratch org by users in a devhub
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:usage -v <string>
[--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername (required) username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:usage -v devhub
Active Scratch Orgs Remaining: 42 out of 100
Daily Scratch Orgs Remaining: 171 out of 200
IN_USE SIGNUPEMAIL
───────────────── ─────────────────
2 XYZ@KYZ.COM
2 JFK@KYZ.COM
Total number of records retrieved: 4.
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\scratchorg\usage.ts
sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:delete
Deletes the active count of scratch org by given usermame/email in a devhub
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:delete [-e <string> | -u <string>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-e, --email=email Email of the user account that has created the scratch org
-u, --username=username Username of the scratch org to be deleted
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--dryrun Perform a dry run, without deleting the scratch orgs
--ignorepool Ignore scratch orgs which belong to a pool
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:delete -e xyz@kyz.com -v devhub
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:delete -u xyz@kyz.com -v devhub
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:scratchorg:delete -e xyz@kyz.com -v devhub --ignorepool
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\org\scratchorg\usage.ts
sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange
This command sets or removes ip range in Network access to relax security setting for a particular salesforce environment
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange [-r <array>] [--all] [--none] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-r, --range=range List of ip range with comma separated. eg, 122.0.0.0-122.255.255.255,49.0.0.0-49.255.255.255
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--all Relax full iprange 0.0.0.0-255.255.255.255 in the target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
--none Remove any existing iprange relaxations in the target org
EXAMPLES
sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange -u sandbox -r "122.0.0.0-122.255.255.255,49.0.0.0-49.255.255.255"
sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange -u sandbox --all
sfdx sfpowerkit:org:relaxiprange -u sandbox --none
sfpowerkit:auth:login
Allows to authenticate against an org using username/password and Security Token. Security Token requirement can be removed by ensuring the particular user profile is allowed to connect to Salesforce from different IP ranges.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:auth:login -u <string> -p <string> [-s <string>] [ -r <url> ] [-a <string>] [--apiversion
<string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal]
OPTIONS
-u, --username=username (required) Username of the org
-p, --password=password (required) Password of the org
-r, --url=url URL of the org, by default it points to test.salesforce.com
-s --securitytoken=securitytoken Security Token for this particular user
-a, --alias=alias alias for the target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal) [default: warn] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:auth:login -u azlam@sfdc.com -p Xasdax2w2 -a prod
Authorized to azlam@sfdc.com
sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package [BETA]
This command is used to compute the dependency tree details of an unlocked package
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -n <string> -d <string> [-p] [-s] [-f json|csv] [-u <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-o, --output=output (required) path to create the output
-f, --format=(json|csv) [default: json] format of the output file to create
-n, --package=package (required) package name, package version id, subscriber id that is installed in the org
-p, --packagefilter output result will filter only dependent packages
-s, --showall Indclude all items with/without dependency in the result
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f json
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f csv
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f csv -p
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:dependency:tree:package -u MyScratchOrg -n 04txxxxxxxxxx -o outputdir -f csv -s
See code: src\commands\sfpowerkit\dependency\tree\package.ts
Commands to create and maintain a pool of scratchorgs. Details on getting started are available here
This command is of sufficient quality, however proceed with caution while adopting in your workflow
sfpowerkit:pool:create
Creates a pool of prebuilt scratchorgs, which can the be consumed by users or CI
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:create -f <filepath> [-b <number>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-b, --batchsize=batchsize [default: 10] Number of scratch org to be created in a single batch
-f, --configfilepath=configfilepath (required) Relative Path to the pool configuration json file. The schema of the file could
be found in the Wiki
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:create -f config\core_poolconfig.json
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:create -f config\core_poolconfig.json -v devhub
sfpowerkit:pool:fetch
Gets an active/unused scratch org from the scratch org pool
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:fetch -t <string> [-m] [-s <string>] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-m, --mypool Filter the tag for any additions created by the executor of the command
-s, --sendtouser=sendtouser Send the credentials of the fetched scratchorg to another DevHub user, Useful
for situations when pool is only limited to certain users
-t, --tag=tag (required) (required) tag used to identify the scratch org pool
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:fetch -t core
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:fetch -t core -v devhub
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:fetch -t core -v devhub -m
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:fetch -t core -v devhub -s testuser@test.com
sfpowerkit:pool:list
Retrieves a list of active scratch org and details from any pool. If this command is run with -m|--mypool, the command will retrieve the passwords for the pool created by the user who is executing the command.
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list [-t <string>] [-m] [-a] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --allscratchorgs Gets all used and unused Scratch orgs from pool
-m, --mypool Filter the tag for any additions created by the executor of the command
-t, --tag=tag tag used to identify the scratch org pool
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core -v devhub
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core -v devhub -m
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:list -t core -v devhub -m -a
sfpowerkit:pool:delete
Deletes the pooled scratch orgs from the Scratch Org Pool
USAGE
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:delete -t <string> [-m] [-a] [-i] [-v <string>] [--apiversion <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-a, --allscratchorgs Deletes all used and unused Scratch orgs from pool by the tag
-i, --inprogressonly Deletes all scratch orgs which are 'In Progress' stage from pool by the tag
-m, --mypool Filter only Scratch orgs created by current user in the pool
-t, --tag=tag (required) tag used to identify the scratch org pool
-v, --targetdevhubusername=targetdevhubusername username or alias for the dev hub org; overrides default dev hub org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for api requests made by this command
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: info] logging level for this command invocation
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:delete -t core
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:delete -t core -v devhub
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:delete -t core -v devhub -m
$ sfdx sfpowerkit:pool:delete -t core -v devhub -m -a