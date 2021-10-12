Salesforce Marketing Cloud Fuel SDK for Node

Overview

The Fuel SDK for Node provides easy access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud's Fuel API Family services, including a collection of REST APIs and a SOAP API. These APIs provide access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud functionality via common collection types.

Latest Version 2.4.0

Added support for Public/Web App OAuth2 Authentication. For more details, Check the How to use Section of Readme.

Version 2.3.1

Bumped js-yaml from 3.12.0 to 3.13.1.

Version 2.3.0

Added support for OAuth2 Authentication - More Details

Version 2.2.0

Added support for your tenant's endpoints - More Details

How to use

Step 1. Install the package

npm install --save sfmc-fuelsdk-node

Step 2. Require the client

const ET_Client = require ( 'sfmc-fuelsdk-node' );

Step 3. Instantiate the SDK

const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack);

or

const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack, {origin, authOrigin, soapOrigin});

or (For OAuth2 - Origin/AuthOrigin/SoapOrigin should be your Tenant Specific Endpoints. AuthOrigin is mandatory)

const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack, {origin, authOrigin, soapOrigin, authOptions = { authVersion = 2 , accountId = <<TARGET_BUSINESS_UNIT>>, scope = <<DATA_ACCESS_PERMISSIONS>>, applicationType = <<public||web||server>>, redirectURI = <<REDIRECT_URL_FOR_PUBLIC/WEB_APP, authorizationCode = <<AUTH_CODE_FOR_PUBLIC/WEB_APP>>} });

Step 4. Consume the objects

const props = { name : 'Some test campaign name' , description : 'Campaign description' }; client.campaign({props}).post( ( err, response ) => { });

Available objects in this version:

Campaign

Campaign Asset

Content Area

Data Extension

Data Extension Column

Data Extension Row

Email

Folder

List

List Subscriber

Subscriber

Triggered Send

Bounce Event

Click Event

Open Event

Sent Event

Unsub Event

See https://github.com/salesforcefuel/node-sdk-backbone-app for examples.