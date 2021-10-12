openbase logo
sfmc-fuelsdk-node

by salesforce-marketingcloud
2.4.0 (see all)

Node SDK for performing REST, SOAP, Auth, and js object API calls with Salesforce Marketing Cloud Fuel.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

FuelSDK-Node

Salesforce Marketing Cloud Fuel SDK for Node

Overview

The Fuel SDK for Node provides easy access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud's Fuel API Family services, including a collection of REST APIs and a SOAP API. These APIs provide access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud functionality via common collection types.

Latest Version 2.4.0

  • Added support for Public/Web App OAuth2 Authentication. For more details, Check the How to use Section of Readme.

Version 2.3.1

Bumped js-yaml from 3.12.0 to 3.13.1.

Version 2.3.0

Version 2.2.0

How to use

Step 1. Install the package
npm install --save sfmc-fuelsdk-node
Step 2. Require the client
const ET_Client = require('sfmc-fuelsdk-node');
Step 3. Instantiate the SDK
const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack);

or

const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack, {origin, authOrigin, soapOrigin}); // stack is ignored
or (For OAuth2 - Origin/AuthOrigin/SoapOrigin should be your Tenant Specific Endpoints. AuthOrigin is mandatory)
const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack, {origin, authOrigin, soapOrigin, 
authOptions = { authVersion = 2, accountId = <<TARGET_BUSINESS_UNIT>>, scope = <<DATA_ACCESS_PERMISSIONS>>, applicationType = <<public||web||server>>, redirectURI = <<REDIRECT_URL_FOR_PUBLIC/WEB_APP, authorizationCode = <<AUTH_CODE_FOR_PUBLIC/WEB_APP>>}
});
Step 4. Consume the objects
const props = {
  name: 'Some test campaign name',
  description: 'Campaign description'
};
client.campaign({props}).post((err, response) => {
  // code
});

Available objects in this version:

  • Campaign
  • Campaign Asset
  • Content Area
  • Data Extension
  • Data Extension Column
  • Data Extension Row
  • Email
  • Folder
  • List
  • List Subscriber
  • Subscriber
  • Triggered Send
  • Bounce Event
  • Click Event
  • Open Event
  • Sent Event
  • Unsub Event

Usage:

See https://github.com/salesforcefuel/node-sdk-backbone-app for examples.

