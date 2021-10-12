Salesforce Marketing Cloud Fuel SDK for Node
The Fuel SDK for Node provides easy access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud's Fuel API Family services, including a collection of REST APIs and a SOAP API. These APIs provide access to Salesforce Marketing Cloud functionality via common collection types.
Bumped js-yaml from 3.12.0 to 3.13.1.
npm install --save sfmc-fuelsdk-node
const ET_Client = require('sfmc-fuelsdk-node');
const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack);
or
const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack, {origin, authOrigin, soapOrigin}); // stack is ignored
const client = new ET_Client(clientId, clientSecret, stack, {origin, authOrigin, soapOrigin,
authOptions = { authVersion = 2, accountId = <<TARGET_BUSINESS_UNIT>>, scope = <<DATA_ACCESS_PERMISSIONS>>, applicationType = <<public||web||server>>, redirectURI = <<REDIRECT_URL_FOR_PUBLIC/WEB_APP, authorizationCode = <<AUTH_CODE_FOR_PUBLIC/WEB_APP>>}
});
const props = {
name: 'Some test campaign name',
description: 'Campaign description'
};
client.campaign({props}).post((err, response) => {
// code
});
See https://github.com/salesforcefuel/node-sdk-backbone-app for examples.