SFDX plugin to dump/load record data to/from CSV files to easily migrate data between orgs
$ sfdx plugins:install sfdx-migration-automatic
Dump records in Salesforce org to CSV files for migration usage
USAGE
$ sfdx automig:dump [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --outputdir=outputdir output directory for dumped CSV
files
-f, --config=config dump configuration file
-i, --idmap=idmap id map file
-n, --defaultnamespace=defaultnamespace developer namespace prefix for
managed packages
-o, --objects=objects object names to dump, optionally
paired with target scope (e.g.
Account,Contact,User:related)
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--excludebom do not prepend byte order mark
(\ufeff) in output files
--ignorefields=ignorefields list of object.field path to exclude
from dumping (e.g.
Account.OwnerId,OpportunityLineItem.
TotalPrice)
--ignorereadonly exclude non-createable fields from
the dump target
--ignoresystemdate exclude system-defined date fields
from the dump target (e.g.
CreatedDate, LastModifiedDate)
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
--verbose emit additional command output to
stdout
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx automig:dump --targetusername username@example.com --objects Opportunity,Case,Account:related,Task:related
--outputdir ./dump
$ sfdx automig:dump --targetusername username@example.com --config automig-dump-config.json
sfdx automig:load [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Load records from CSV files to Salesforce org, resolving relationships between records
USAGE
$ sfdx automig:load [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --inputdir=inputdir directory which includes input data
files in CSV
-f, --config=config load configuration file
-i, --idmap=idmap id map file
-m, --mappingobjects=mappingobjects list of object and key field name
pair to map to existing records
(e.g.
User:Email,RecordType:DeveloperName
-n, --defaultnamespace=defaultnamespace developer namespace prefix for
managed packages
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--deletebeforeload delete all records in target objects
before loading
--ignorefields=ignorefields list of object.field path to exclude
from loading (e.g.
Account.OwnerId,OpportunityLineItem.
TotalPrice)
--ignoreobjects=ignoreobjects list of object names to exclude from
loading
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
--targetobjects=targetobjects list of object names to include in
loading
--verbose emit additional command output to
stdout
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx automig:load --targetusername username@example.com --inputdir ./data
$ sfdx automig:load --targetusername username@example.com --inputdir ./data --mappingobjects
User:Email,RecordType:DeveloperName
sfdx automig:package [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Bundle record data and one-click migration script as a Salesforce Package
USAGE
$ sfdx automig:package [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
OPTIONS
-d, --inputdir=inputdir directory which includes input data
files in CSV
-f, --config=config load configuration file
-m, --mappingobjects=mappingobjects list of object and key field name
pair to map to existing records
(e.g.
User:Email,RecordType:DeveloperName
-n, --defaultnamespace=defaultnamespace developer namespace prefix for
managed packages
-p, --packagename=packagename package name to bundle record data
and migration script
-u, --targetusername=targetusername username or alias for the target
org; overrides default target org
--apiversion=apiversion override the api version used for
api requests made by this command
--ignorefields=ignorefields list of object.field path to exclude
from loading (e.g.
Account.OwnerId,OpportunityLineItem.
TotalPrice)
--ignoreobjects=ignoreobjects list of object names to exclude from
loading
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
--targetobjects=targetobjects list of object names to include in
loading
--verbose emit additional command output to
stdout
EXAMPLES
$ sfdx automig:package --targetusername username@example.com --inputdir ./data
$ sfdx automig:package --targetusername username@example.com --inputdir ./data --mappingobjects
User:Email,RecordType:DeveloperName
The
sfdx-migration-automatic is available as a command without any prior configuration, but you can also provide a file if you want fine-grained control over the dump/load.
{
"outputDir": "./dump",
"targets": [
{
/**
* Select object to extract records.
* All records in the objects will be extracted.
* All the fields in the object definition are included in the results.
* Same as `--objects=Account` in CLI.
*/
"target": "query",
"object": "Account"
},
{
/**
* Select records by specifying query conditions.
* Specified fields are only to be included in the results.
*/
"target": "query",
"object": "Opportunity",
"fields": ["Id", "Name", "AccountId", "StageName", "Amount"],
"condition": "IsWon=true",
"orderby": "ClosedDate DESC",
"limit": 50000
},
{
/**
* Select records that are referenced by other records.
* Same as `--objects=Contact:related` in CLI
*/
"target": "related",
"object": "Contact"
},
{
/**
* The `fields` can be specified in comma-separated string
*/
"target": "related",
"object": "User",
"fields": "Id, Email"
},
{
/**
* The `ignoreFields` can exclude fields from the object definition.
*/
"target": "related",
"object": "OpportunityLineItem",
"ignoreFields": "TotalPrice"
},
{
"target": "related",
"object": "PricebookEntry",
"fields": ["Id", "Name"]
}
],
/**
* Replaces the dumped record IDs to reverse-mapped IDs.
* Assuming the id map file is generated by the former `automig:load` command on the same org.
*/
"idMapFile": "./path/to/idmap.json"
}
{
/**
* Directory path with CSV files to load. Required.
*/
"inputDir": "./dump",
/**
* List of the uploading target object. Optional - if not specified, all CSV files in the input dir will be the target
*/
"targets": [
{
"object": "Account"
},
{
"object": "Opportunity",
"fields": ["Id", "Name", "AccountId", "StageName", "Amount"],
},
{
"object": "OpportunityLineItem",
"ignoreFields": "TotalPrice"
},
],
/**
* objects used as existing record mapping
*/
"mappings": [
// Maps input records to records in destination org which match spefiled key field value.
// Thus the specified key field should be included in the CSV.
{
"object": "User",
"keyField": "Email"
},
// If you specify multiple key fields, records matching all fields' value will be selected.
// The specified key fields should be included in the CSV.
{
"object": "PricebookEntry",
"keyFields": "Name,CurrencyIsoCode"
},
// By `defaultMapping`, records without matching key field value will be replaced to the specified default record id.
// Use static record id which exists in the destination org.
{
"object": "User",
"defaultMapping": "00528000000iBrVAAU"
},
// Use query to determine the mapping record in the destiniation org
{
"object": "User",
"defaultMapping": {
"condition": "IsActive = true AND Name = 'Standard User'",
"orderby": "CreatedDate DESC"
}
}
]
/**
* File path to dump the result of the loaded record id map (orig => new).
* If there is a previously created id map file, input records in id map entry will be excluded from the upload.
*/
"idMapFile": "./path/to/idmap.json"
}