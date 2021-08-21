SFDX plugin to dump/load record data to/from CSV files to easily migrate data between orgs

Install

$ sfdx plugins:install sfdx-migration-automatic

Commands

sfdx automig:dump [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Dump records in Salesforce org to CSV files for migration usage

USAGE $ sfdx automig:dump [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, files -f, -i, -n, managed packages -o, paired with target scope (e.g. Account,Contact, User :related) -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command (\ufeff) in output files from dumping (e.g. Account.OwnerId,OpportunityLineItem. TotalPrice) the dump target from the dump target (e.g. CreatedDate, LastModifiedDate) this command invocation stdout EXAMPLES $ sfdx automig:dump $ sfdx automig:dump

See code: src/commands/automig/dump.ts

sfdx automig:load [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Load records from CSV files to Salesforce org, resolving relationships between records

USAGE $ sfdx automig: load [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, files in CSV -f, -i, -m, pair to map to existing records (e.g. User :Email,RecordType:DeveloperName -n, managed packages -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command before loading from loading (e.g. Account.OwnerId,OpportunityLineItem. TotalPrice) loading this command invocation loading stdout EXAMPLES $ sfdx automig: load $ sfdx automig: load User :Email,RecordType:DeveloperName

See code: src/commands/automig/load.ts

sfdx automig:package [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]

Bundle record data and one-click migration script as a Salesforce Package

USAGE $ sfdx automig:package [ trace| debug | info |warn|error|fatal|TRACE| DEBUG | INFO |WARN|ERROR|FATAL] OPTIONS -d, files in CSV -f, -m, pair to map to existing records (e.g. User :Email,RecordType:DeveloperName -n, managed packages -p, and migration script -u, org; overrides default target org api requests made by this command from loading (e.g. Account.OwnerId,OpportunityLineItem. TotalPrice) loading this command invocation loading stdout EXAMPLES $ sfdx automig:package $ sfdx automig:package User :Email,RecordType:DeveloperName

See code: src/commands/automig/package.ts

Configuration

The sfdx-migration-automatic is available as a command without any prior configuration, but you can also provide a file if you want fine-grained control over the dump/load.

Dump Configuration File

{ "outputDir" : "./dump" , "targets" : [ { "target" : "query" , "object" : "Account" }, { "target" : "query" , "object" : "Opportunity" , "fields" : [ "Id" , "Name" , "AccountId" , "StageName" , "Amount" ], "condition" : "IsWon=true" , "orderby" : "ClosedDate DESC" , "limit" : 50000 }, { "target" : "related" , "object" : "Contact" }, { "target" : "related" , "object" : "User" , "fields" : "Id, Email" }, { "target" : "related" , "object" : "OpportunityLineItem" , "ignoreFields" : "TotalPrice" }, { "target" : "related" , "object" : "PricebookEntry" , "fields" : [ "Id" , "Name" ] } ], "idMapFile" : "./path/to/idmap.json" }

Load Configuration File