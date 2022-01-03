Salesforce DX Essentials

SFDX ESSENTIALS PLUGIN

Toolbox for Salesforce DX to provide some very helpful additional features to base sfdx commands.

SFDX Essentials commands are focused on DevOps, but not only (cleaning, sources consistency check ...)

Easy to integrate in a CD/CI process (Jenkins Pipeline,CircleCI...)

See CHANGELOG

Any question, problem or enhancement request ? Ask here :)

Commands

Metadata

Command Description essentials:metadata:filter-from-packagexml Filter metadatas generated from a SFDX Project in order to be able to deploy only part of them on an org essentials:metadata:filter-xml-content Filter content of metadatas (XML) in order to be able to deploy only part of them on an org sfdx essentials:metadata:uncomment Uncomment lines in sfdx/md files (useful to manage @Deprecated annotations with managed packages)

Migration

Command Description essentials:mig:fix-aura-attributes-names Replace reserved lightning attribute names in lightning components and apex classes ( if you named a lightning attribute like a custom apex class, since Summer 18 you simply can not generate a managed package again) essentials:mig:migrate-object-model Migrate sources from an object model to a new object model essentials:mig:add-namespace Update SFDX sources to add a namespace on references to items described in a package.xml file

Command Description essentials:packagexml:append Append content of a package.xml files into a single one essentials:packagexml:sort Reorder alphabetically the content of package.xml file(s)

Permission sets

Command Description essentials:permissionset:generate Generate permission sets from packageXml file depending on JSON configuration file

SFDX Project

Command Description essentials:project:change-dependency-version Replace other managed packages dependency version number ( very useful when you build a managed package over another managed package, like Financial Services Cloud ) essentials:project:check-consistency-with-packagexml Check consistency between a SFDX project files and package.xml files essentials:project:count-apex-lines Count apex source lines of filtered files

INSTALLATION

sfdx plugins:install sfdx-essentials

Windows users: sfdx plugin generator is bugged on windows (hardcode call of linux rm instruction) , so you may use Git Bash to run this code ( at least while it installs the plugin dependencies )

CI Users: As the plugin is not signed, to install it from a Dockerfile or a script:

echo 'y' | sfdx plugins:install sfdx-essentials

UPGRADE

Its seems that sfdx plugins:update does not always work, in that case , uninstall then reinstall the plugin

sfdx plugins:uninstall sfdx-essentials sfdx plugins:install sfdx-essentials

CONTRIBUTE

Contributions are very welcome, please run npm run lint:fix and npm run test before making a new PR

Fork the repo and clone it on your computer

To debug, run $ sfdx plugins:link or use $ NODE_OPTIONS=--inspect-brk bin/run yourcommand

or use Now your calls to sfdx essentials are performed on your local sources

Once your code is ready, documented and linted, please make a pull request :)

Command details

sfdx essentials:metadata:filter-from-packagexml

Filter metadatas generated from a SFDX Project in order to be able to deploy only part of them on an org

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:metadata:filter-from-packagexml OPTIONS - i, --inputfolder=inputfolder Input folder ( default: "." ) - o, --outputfolder=outputfolder Output folder ( default: filteredMetadatas) - p, --packagexml=packagexml package.xml file path - s, --silent Silent logs when no error - v, --verbose Verbose - -noinsight Do not send anonymous usage stats DESCRIPTION This can help if you need to deploy only part of the result of sfdx force:source:convert into a org, by filtering the result (usually in mdapi_output_dir) to keep only the items referenced in your own package.xml file WARNING: This version does not support all the metadata types yet, please contribute if you are in a hurry :) Package.xml types currently managed: - ApexClass - ApexComponent - ApexPage - ApexTrigger - ApprovalProcess - AuraDefinitionBundle - AuthProvider - BusinessProcess - ContentAsset - CustomApplication - CustomField - CustomLabel - CustomMetadata - CustomObject - CustomObjectTranslation - CustomPermission - CustomPlatformEvent - CustomSettings - CustomSite - CustomTab - Document - EmailTemplate - EscalationRules - FlexiPage - Flow - FieldSet - GlobalValueSet - GlobalValueSetTranslation - HomePageLayout - ListView - LightningComponentBundle - Layout - NamedCredential - Network - NetworkBranding - PermissionSet - Profile - Queue - QuickAction - RecordType - RemoteSiteSetting - Report - SiteDotCom - StandardValueSet - StandardValueSetTranslation - StaticResource - Translations - ValidationRule - WebLink - Workflow ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:filter-metadatas EXAMPLES $ sfdx essentials:metadata:filter-from-packagexml -p myPackage.xml $ sfdx essentials:metadata:filter-from-packagexml -i md_api_output_dir -p myPackage.xml -o md_api_filtered_output_dir $ sfdx force:source:convert -d tmp/deployDemoQuali/ sfdx essentials:metadata:filter-from-packagexml -i tmp/deployDemoQuali/ -p myPackage.xml -o tmp/deployDemoQualiFiltered/ sfdx force:mdapi:deploy -d tmp/deployDemoQualiFiltered/ -w 60 -u DemoQuali

See code: src/commands/essentials/metadata/filter-from-packagexml.ts

sfdx essentials:metadata:filter-xml-content

Filter content of metadatas (XML) in order to be able to deploy only part of them on an org (See Example configuration)

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:metadata: filter - xml -content OPTIONS -c, -i, -o, DESCRIPTION When you perform deployments from one org to another, the features activated in the target org may not fit the content of the sfdx/metadata files extracted from the source org. You may need to filter some elements in the XML files, for example in the Profiles This script requires a filter -config.json file ALIASES $ sfdx essentials: filter - xml -content EXAMPLES sfdx essentials: filter - xml -content -i "./mdapi_output" sfdx essentials: filter - xml -content -i "retrieveUnpackaged"

See code: src/commands/essentials/metadata/filter-xml-content.ts

Uncomment lines in sfdx/md files (useful to manage @Deprecated annotations with managed packages)

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:metadata:uncomment OPTIONS -f, -k, -v, DESCRIPTION Uncomment desired lines just before making a deployment Once you flagged a packaged method as **@Deprecated** , you can not deploy it in an org not used for generating a managed package Before : // @Deprecated SFDX_ESSENTIALS_UNCOMMENT global static List<OrgDebugOption__c> setDebugOption() { return null ; } After : @Deprecated // Uncommented by sfdx essentials:uncomment (https://github.com/nvuillam/sfdx-essentials) global static List<OrgDebugOption__c> setDebugOption() { return null ; } ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:uncomment EXAMPLE $ sfdx essentials:metadata:uncomment

See code: src/commands/essentials/metadata/uncomment.ts

sfdx essentials:mig:add-namespace

Migrate sources from an object model to a new object model (See Example configuration)

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:mig: add -namespace OPTIONS -e, -f, ./aura *.js,./aura *.cmp,./classes fields recordTypes *.apex,** www*" -p "../../somefolder/package.xml"

See code: src/commands/essentials/mig/add-namespace.ts

sfdx essentials:mig:fix-aura-attributes-names

Replace reserved lightning attribute names in lightning components and apex classes

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:mig:fix-aura-attributes-names OPTIONS -f, DESCRIPTION If you named a lightning attribute like a custom apex class , since Summer 18 you simply can not generate a managed package again. This command lists all custom apex classes and custom objects names , then replaces all their references in lightning components and also in apex classes with their camelCase version . Ex : MyClass_x attribute would be renamed myClassX ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:fix-lightning- attribute -names EXAMPLE sfdx essentials:mig:fix-aura-attributes-names

See code: src/commands/essentials/mig/fix-aura-attributes-names.ts

sfdx essentials:mig:migrate-object-model

Migrate sources from an object model to a new object model (See Example configuration)

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:mig:migrate-object-model OPTIONS -c, --configFile=configFile JSON config file -d, --[ no -]deleteFiles Delete files with deprecated references -f, --fetchExpressionList=fetchExpressionList Fetch expression list. Let default if you dont know. ex: /aura/**/ *.js ,./aura/**/ *.cmp ,./classes/ *.cls ,./objects/*/fields/ *.xml , ./objects/*/recordTypes/ *.xml ,./triggers/ *.trigger ,./permissionsets/ *.x ml,./profiles/ *.xml ,./staticresources/ *.json -i, --inputFolder=inputFolder Input folder (default: "." ) -k, --[ no -]deleteFilesExpr Delete files matching expression -r, --[ no -]replaceExpressions Replace expressions using fetchExpressionList -s, --[ no -]copySfdxProjectFolder Copy sfdx project files after process -v, --verbose Verbose --noinsight Do not send anonymous usage stats DESCRIPTION Use this command if you need to replace a SObject by another one in all your sfdx sources ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:migrate-object-model EXAMPLES $ sfdx essentials:mig:migrate-object-model -c "./config/migrate-object-model-config.json" $ sfdx essentials:mig:migrate-object-model -c migration/config-to-oem.json -i Config/packageXml --fetchExpressionList "./package*.xml" -- no -deleteFiles -- no -deleteFilesExpr -- no -copySfdxProjectFolder

See code: src/commands/essentials/mig/migrate-object-model.ts

sfdx essentials:packagexml:append

Append content of a package.xml files into a single one

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:packagexml:append OPTIONS -o, -p, -v, DESCRIPTION API version number of the result file will be the same than in the first package.xml file sent as argument EXAMPLE sfdx essentials:packagexml:append -p "./Config/packageXml/package_DevRoot_Managed.xml,./Config/packageXml/package_DevRoot_Demo.xml,./Config/packageXml/pack age_DevRoot_Scratch.xml" -o "./Config/packageXml/package_for_new_scratch_org.xml"

See code: src/commands/essentials/packagexml/append.ts

sfdx essentials:packagexml:sort

Developers have the bad habit to input package.xml files in a non-alphabetical order. Use this command to reorder alphabetically your package.xml files !

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:packagexml:sort OPTIONS -p, ALIASES $ sfdx essentials: order -package- xml $ sfdx essentials:packagexml:reorder EXAMPLES $ sfdx essentials:packagexml:sort -p "./Config/packageXml/package.xml" $ sfdx essentials:packagexml:sort -p "./Config/packageXml"

See code: src/commands/essentials/packagexml/sort.ts

sfdx essentials:permissionset:generate

Generate permission sets in XML format used for SFDX project from package.xml file depending on JSON configuration file (See Example configuration and Example log)

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:permissionset:generate OPTIONS -c, -f, -o, -p, -s, -v, ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:generate-permission-sets EXAMPLES $ sfdx essentials:permissionset:generate -c "./Config/generate-permission-sets.json" -p "./Config/packageXml/package_DevRoot_Managed.xml" -f "./Projects/DevRootSource/force-app/main/default" -o "./Projects/DevRootSource/force-app/main/default/permissionsets" $ sfdx essentials:permissionset:generate -c "./Config/generate-permission-sets.json" -p "./Config/packageXml/package_DevRoot_xDemo.xml" -f "./Projects/DevRootSource/force-app/main/default" Custom -o "./Projects/DevRootSource/force-app/main/default/permissionsets"

See code: src\commands\essentials\permissionset\generate.ts

sfdx essentials:project:change-dependency-version

Allows to change an external package dependency version, or update api version

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:project:change-dependency- version OPTIONS -a, -f, -j, -m, -n, -r, -v, DESCRIPTION Can also : - remove package dependencies if - update API version ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:change-dependency- version $ sfdx essentials:change-api- version $ sfdx essentials:project:change-api- version EXAMPLES $ sfdx essentials:project:change-dependency- version -n FinServ -j 214 -m 7 $ sfdx essentials:project:change-dependency- version -n FinServ -r $ sfdx essentials:project:change-dependency- version -a 47.0

See code: src/commands/essentials/project/change-dependency-version.ts

sfdx essentials:project:check-consistency-with-packagexml

Allows to compare the content of a SFDX and the content of one or several (concatenated) package.xml files ( See Example log)

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:project: check -consistency- with -packagexml OPTIONS -c, -d, files -f, -i, -j, -p, DESCRIPTION This will output a table with the number of elements : - Existing in both SFDX Project files and package.xml file(s) - Existing only in SFDX Project files - Existing only in package.xml file(s) ALIASES $ sfdx essentials: check -sfdx-project-consistency EXAMPLE $ sfdx essentials:project: check -consistency- with -packagexml -p "./Config/packageXml/package_DevRoot_Managed.xml,./Config/packageXml/package_DevRoot_xDemo.xml" -i "./Projects/DevRootSource/force-app/main/default" -d "Document,EmailTemplate"

See code: src/commands/essentials/project/check-consistency-with-packagexml.ts

sfdx essentials:project:count-apex-lines

Allows to count lines of apex executable code related to filtered items

USAGE $ sfdx essentials:project:count-apex-lines OPTIONS -b, -e, -f, -p, -s, -v, -w, ALIASES $ sfdx essentials:count-apex-lines EXAMPLES $ sfdx essentials:project:count-apex-lines -f "./force-app/main/default" $ sfdx essentials:project:count-apex-lines -f "./force-app/main/default" -b "**/WsMockV*.cls" $ sfdx essentials:project:count-apex-lines -f "./force-app/main/default" -p "./packagexml/package1.xml" $ sfdx essentials:project:count-apex-lines -f "./force-app/main/default" -p "./packagexml/package1.xml" -e "(WsBlabla|POC_)"

See code: src/commands/essentials/project/count-apex-lines.ts