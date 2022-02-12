This is the latest
sfdx CLI application, based on the
oclif CLI engine. By default it comes installed with various plugins.
We publish the
latest CLI on Thursdays. At the same time we also publish the
latest-rc release candidate CLI. The release candidates contain changes that will likely be in the final official version for the next release.
To Install the
latest-rc version, run
npm install sfdx-cli@latest-rc. We suggest having your CI/CD pipeline use the
latest-rc in addition to the
latest release tags.
Run
sfdx version to display the version of Salesforce CLI installed on your computer. Run
sfdx plugins --core to display the versions of the installed plug-ins.
Run
sfdx update to update the CLI to the latest available version.
You can install this by either using an OS-specific installer available here, by directly installing it with
npm or
yarn (see the instructions below).
npm or
yarn
To get started, you'll need to install
node v12 or greater, though we recommend using the latest v14 (LTS) for the best experience. While this can be done using an installer from nodejs.com or via an OS-specific package manager, we recommend using nvm to easily manage multiple
node versions.
If using
nvm, be sure that you've selected the appropriate version with something like
nvm use v14.x.y, where
x and
y are specific to the version that you installed. If you want to use this version by default run
nvm alias default node -- otherwise, when you restart your shell
nvm will revert to whatever version configured prior to installing the latest.
npm
npm is installed automatically with Node.js. Install the CLI using
npm as follows:
> npm install --global sfdx-cli
yarn
yarn is another popular Node.js package manager that can be used to install the CLI, but it needs to be installed separately from Node.js if you choose to use it.
Note that by default
yarn will attempt to install the binary in a location that may conflict with the location used by the installers, so you may additionally want to run the following command to avoid collision should you want to maintain two separate installations:
yarn config set prefix ~/.yarn (macOS and Linux). Then, use the following:
> yarn global add sfdx-cli
We provide versioned images on dockerhub. They come in 2 flavors
slim is just the CLI installed using the installer for linux and openjdk11
full includes other utilities and a full node/npm installation
Interactive Example
# choose a tag to pull and run
docker pull salesforce/salesforcedx:latest-rc-slim
docker run -it salesforce/salesforcedx:latest-rc-slim
# then run any sfdx command you like
sfdx version
# when done, type exit to leave the container
exit
Remote Execution Example
# using the ID of a running container, execute some command like "sfdx version"
docker exec -it 8b1e2696a243 bin/bash sfdx version
If you would like to contribute, please see also the internal developer documentation.