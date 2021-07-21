generate package.xml from source
Works in Windows and Unix like systems.
npm install -g sfdc-generate-package
or
yarn globally add sfdc-generate-package
$ sgp -h
Usage: sgp [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --src salesforce src directory path [./src]
-a, --api-version salesforce API version [40.0]
-o, --output salesforce package.xml directory path [.]
var sgp = require('sfdc-generate-package');
sgp({
'src':'', // salesforce src directory path : ./src
'apiVersion':'40.0', // salesforce API verion : 40.0
'output':'', // salesforce src directory path : ./src
'indent':' ' // the number of space for the xml indentation (optionnal attibute)
}, console.log);
Add CLI parameters to build package.xml for only certain types
SemVer is used for versioning.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details