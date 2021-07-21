openbase logo
sgp

sfdc-generate-package

by Sebastien
2.10.0 (see all)

generate package.xml from source

npm
GitHub
Readme

sfdc-generate-package

generate package.xml from source

Getting Started

Works in Windows and Unix like systems.

Installing

npm install -g sfdc-generate-package

or

yarn globally add sfdc-generate-package

Usage

Command Line

$ sgp -h

  Usage: sgp [options]

  generate package.xml from source

  Options:

    -h, --help                   output usage information
    -V, --version                output the version number
    -s, --src                    salesforce src directory path [./src]
    -a, --api-version            salesforce API version [40.0]
    -o, --output                 salesforce package.xml directory path [.]

Module

  var sgp = require('sfdc-generate-package');

  sgp({
    'src':'', // salesforce src directory path : ./src
    'apiVersion':'40.0', // salesforce API verion : 40.0
    'output':'', // salesforce src directory path : ./src
    'indent':'  ' // the number of space for the xml indentation (optionnal attibute)
  }, console.log);

Module

Add CLI parameters to build package.xml for only certain types

Built With

  • commander - The complete solution for node.js command-line interfaces, inspired by Ruby's commander.
  • xml2js - XML to JavaScript object converter.
  • directory-tree - Creates a JavaScript object representing a directory tree..
  • xml2js - Ever had the urge to parse XML? And wanted to access the data in some sane, easy way? Don't want to compile a C parser, for whatever reason? Then xml2js is what you're looking for!

Versioning

SemVer is used for versioning.

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

