generate package.xml from source

Getting Started

Works in Windows and Unix like systems.

Installing

npm install -g sfdc-generate- package

or

yarn globally add sfdc-generate- package

Usage

Command Line

$ sgp -h Usage: sgp [options] generate package.xml from source Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - s, --src salesforce src directory path [./src] - a, --api-version salesforce API version [ 40.0 ] - o, --output salesforce package.xml directory path [.]

Module

var sgp = require ( 'sfdc-generate-package' ); sgp({ 'src' : '' , 'apiVersion' : '40.0' , 'output' : '' , 'indent' : ' ' }, console .log);

Built With

commander - The complete solution for node.js command-line interfaces, inspired by Ruby's commander.

xml2js - XML to JavaScript object converter.

directory-tree - Creates a JavaScript object representing a directory tree..

xml2js - Ever had the urge to parse XML? And wanted to access the data in some sane, easy way? Don't want to compile a C parser, for whatever reason? Then xml2js is what you're looking for!

Versioning

SemVer is used for versioning.

Authors

Sebastien Colladon - Initial work - scolladon

- Initial work - scolladon Baptiste Bieber - Add functionalities - baptistebieber

- Add functionalities - baptistebieber Julien COLIN - Add metadata - colin-julien

- Add metadata - colin-julien Ariel Siler - Add auto generated metadata.js file from Metadata API using this project - ArielS1

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details