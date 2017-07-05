Built to give ReactJS, AngularJS, or any nativeJS Web Application access to browser cookies. Visit on NPM
bake_cookie(name, string) - Bake Cookie allows you to pass a name and a string value to store a cookie on the user's browser. It maps the name to the string.
read_cookie(name) - returns the value of your of your baked cookie.
delete_cookie(name) - removes the cookie from the browser history.
1) Run
npm install --save sfcookies
2) Import these methods in es6 like so:
import { bake_cookie, read_cookie, delete_cookie } from 'sfcookies'