openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sfc

sfcookies

by David Katz
1.0.2 (see all)

Giving react projects access to browser cookies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sfcookies

Built to give ReactJS, AngularJS, or any nativeJS Web Application access to browser cookies. Visit on NPM

bake_cookie(name, string) - Bake Cookie allows you to pass a name and a string value to store a cookie on the user's browser. It maps the name to the string.

read_cookie(name) - returns the value of your of your baked cookie.

delete_cookie(name) - removes the cookie from the browser history.

usage

1) Run npm install --save sfcookies

2) Import these methods in es6 like so: import { bake_cookie, read_cookie, delete_cookie } from 'sfcookies'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial