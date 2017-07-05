sfcookies

Built to give ReactJS, AngularJS, or any nativeJS Web Application access to browser cookies. Visit on NPM

bake_cookie(name, string) - Bake Cookie allows you to pass a name and a string value to store a cookie on the user's browser. It maps the name to the string.

read_cookie(name) - returns the value of your of your baked cookie.

delete_cookie(name) - removes the cookie from the browser history.

usage

1) Run npm install --save sfcookies