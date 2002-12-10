String formatting library for node.js.
$ npm install sf
var sf = require("sf");
sf("{who} has a {what}", { who: 'dog', what: 'tail' });
// returns: dog has a tail
sf("{0} has a {1}", 'dog', 'tail');
// returns: dog has a tail
sf("{0:#,##0.00}", 2123.1);
// returns: 2,123.10
sf("{0,15:#,##0.00}", 2123.1);
// returns: 2,123.10
sf("{a.b}", { a: { b: 'test' }});
// returns: test
sf("{a.z.c}", { a: { b: 'test' }});
// throws an error
sf("{a.?z.?c}", { a: { b: 'test' }});
// returns:
sf("{a[0]}", { a: [ 'foo', 'bar' ]});
// returns: foo
sf("{a[-1]}", { a: [ 'foo', 'bar' ]});
// returns: bar
sf.log("{who} has a {what}", { who: 'dog', what: 'tail' });
// outputs to standard out: dog has a tail
sf("{0:^d 'Days,' h:mm:ss.fff}", new sf.TimeSpan(8173818181));
// returns: 94 Days, 14:30:18.181
The format is similar to C#'s string.format. The text inside the curly braces is {indexOrName[,alignment][:formatString]}. If alignment is positive the text is right aligned. If alignment is negative it will be left aligned.
|Specifier
|Name
|json
|JSON.stringify
|inspect
|util.inspect
|Specifier
|Name
|Example
|Output
|0
|Zero placeholder
|{0:00.0000}
|02.1200
|#
|Digit placeholder
|{0:#,###}
|1,234
|x
|Lowercase hex
|{0:x4}
|01fc
|X
|Uppercase hex
|{0:X4}
|01FC
|Specifier
|Name
|Example
|sd
|Short date
|10/12/2002
|D
|Long date
|December 10, 2002
|t
|Short time
|10:11 PM
|T
|Long time
|10:11:29 PM
|fdt
|Full date & time
|December 10, 2002 10:11 PM
|F
|Full date & time (long)
|December 10, 2002 10:11:29 PM
|g
|Default date & time
|10/12/2002 10:11 PM
|G
|Default date & time (long)
|10/12/2002 10:11:29 PM
|md
|Month day pattern
|December 10
|r
|RFC1123 date string
|Tue, 10 Dec 2002 22:11:29 +0500
|s
|Sortable date string
|2002-12-10T22:11:29
|d
|Date single digit
|1
|dd
|Date leading zero
|01
|ddd
|Short day name
|Mon
|dddd
|Long day name
|Monday
|f
|Fraction of second (1 digit)
|1
|ff
|Fraction of second (2 digit)
|24
|fff
|Fraction of second (3 digit)
|345
|h
|Hour 12-hour format 1 digit
|5
|hh
|Hour 12-hour format 2 digits
|05
|H
|Hour 24-hour format 1 digit
|5
|HH
|Hour 24-hour format 2 digits
|05
|mm
|Minutes 2 digits
|23
|M
|Month single digit
|2
|MM
|Month leading zero
|02
|MMM
|Month short name
|Feb
|MMMM
|Month long name
|February
|ss
|Seconds 2 digits
|54
|tt
|AM/PM
|AM
|yy
|Year 2 digits
|12
|yyyy
|Year 4 digits
|2012
|zz
|Time zone offset
|05
|+zz
|Time zone offset leading +
|+05
|zzz
|Time zone offset full
|05:00
|zzzz
|Time zone offset full
|0500
|+zzzz
|Time zone offset full leading +
|+0500
|Specifier
|Name
|Example
|y
|Years
|2
|M
|Months
|6
|d
|Days
|8
|h
|Hours
|10
|m
|Minutes
|15
|s
|Seconds
|5
|f
|Fraction of Seconds
|9
If you prefix the specifier with '^' you will get the total number of that value. For example '^s' will output the total number of seconds in the time span. Where as 's' will only output the number of seconds in a minute.
If you repeat characters the value will be prefixed with zeros.
Helper function to word wrap and indent a string.
Arguments