sf

String formatting library for node.js.

Installation

$ npm install sf

Quick Examples

var sf = require ( "sf" ); sf( "{who} has a {what}" , { who : 'dog' , what : 'tail' }); sf( "{0} has a {1}" , 'dog' , 'tail' ); sf( "{0:#,##0.00}" , 2123.1 ); sf( "{0,15:#,##0.00}" , 2123.1 ); sf( "{a.b}" , { a : { b : 'test' }}); sf( "{a.z.c}" , { a : { b : 'test' }}); sf( "{a.?z.?c}" , { a : { b : 'test' }}); sf( "{a[0]}" , { a : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]}); sf( "{a[-1]}" , { a : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]}); sf.log( "{who} has a {what}" , { who : 'dog' , what : 'tail' }); sf( "{0:^d 'Days,' h:mm:ss.fff}" , new sf.TimeSpan( 8173818181 ));

Format Specifiers

The format is similar to C#'s string.format. The text inside the curly braces is {indexOrName[,alignment][:formatString]}. If alignment is positive the text is right aligned. If alignment is negative it will be left aligned.

Object

Specifier Name json JSON.stringify inspect util.inspect

Numbers

Specifier Name Example Output 0 Zero placeholder {0:00.0000} 02.1200 # Digit placeholder {0:#,###} 1,234 x Lowercase hex {0:x4} 01fc X Uppercase hex {0:X4} 01FC

Specifier Name Example sd Short date 10/12/2002 D Long date December 10, 2002 t Short time 10:11 PM T Long time 10:11:29 PM fdt Full date & time December 10, 2002 10:11 PM F Full date & time (long) December 10, 2002 10:11:29 PM g Default date & time 10/12/2002 10:11 PM G Default date & time (long) 10/12/2002 10:11:29 PM md Month day pattern December 10 r RFC1123 date string Tue, 10 Dec 2002 22:11:29 +0500 s Sortable date string 2002-12-10T22:11:29 d Date single digit 1 dd Date leading zero 01 ddd Short day name Mon dddd Long day name Monday f Fraction of second (1 digit) 1 ff Fraction of second (2 digit) 24 fff Fraction of second (3 digit) 345 h Hour 12-hour format 1 digit 5 hh Hour 12-hour format 2 digits 05 H Hour 24-hour format 1 digit 5 HH Hour 24-hour format 2 digits 05 mm Minutes 2 digits 23 M Month single digit 2 MM Month leading zero 02 MMM Month short name Feb MMMM Month long name February ss Seconds 2 digits 54 tt AM/PM AM yy Year 2 digits 12 yyyy Year 4 digits 2012 zz Time zone offset 05 +zz Time zone offset leading + +05 zzz Time zone offset full 05:00 zzzz Time zone offset full 0500 +zzzz Time zone offset full leading + +0500

Specifier Name Example y Years 2 M Months 6 d Days 8 h Hours 10 m Minutes 15 s Seconds 5 f Fraction of Seconds 9

If you prefix the specifier with '^' you will get the total number of that value. For example '^s' will output the total number of seconds in the time span. Where as 's' will only output the number of seconds in a minute.

If you repeat characters the value will be prefixed with zeros.

Helper function to word wrap and indent a string.

Arguments

str - The string to indent and wrap.

options

prefix - The prefix to appear at the beginning of each new line.

wordwrap - The maximum length of each line.

Helper Functions