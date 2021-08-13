This helper provides a convenient way to use PollyJS (HTTP recording, replaying and stubbing tool) in your Jest/Jasmine tests.
This library has a peer dependency on
@pollyjs/core. That means that you will
need to install it separately if you don't have it installed yet.
npm install --save-dev setup-polly-jest @pollyjs/core
This helper behaves almost the same way as built-in Mocha or QUnit helpers for PollyJS. If you used them before, this API should be familiar to you:
/** @jest-environment setup-polly-jest/jest-environment-node */
import { setupPolly } from 'setup-polly-jest';
describe('google.com', () => {
let context = setupPolly({
/* default configuration options */
});
test('should be able to search', async () => {
/**
* The `setupPolly` test helper creates a new polly instance which you can
* access via `context.polly`. The recording name is generated based on
* the suite (module) and spec (test) names.
*/
context.polly.configure({ recordIfMissing: true });
/* start: pseudo test code */
await visit('/');
await fillIn('#search', 'Awesome HTTP stubbing');
await submit();
expect(document.getElementById('search-result').textContent).toBe(
'PollyJS'
);
/* end: pseudo test code */
/**
* The setupPolly test helper will call `context.polly.stop()` when your test
* has finished.
*/
});
});
To learn more about how to use PollyJS or what can you do with polly instance, please refer to PollyJS docs.
For real-world examples, check out "Jest + Node Fetch" or "Jest + Puppeteer" examples in PollyJS docs or tests in this repo.
This library supports
jasmine,
jest-jasmine2 (default in
jest <= 26), and
jest-circus (default in
jest >= 27) test runners. If you are using
setup-polly-jest with
jest-circus runner you need to specify custom test
environment, either in the test file where you are planning to use
setupPolly:
/** @jest-environment setup-polly-jest/jest-environment-node */
const context = setupPolly(/* ... */);
Or configure it for all your tests with
testEnvironment config option
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
testEnvironment: 'setup-polly-jest/jest-environment-jsdom'
};
Both
node and
jsdom environments are provided by this library and can be
safely used as a replacement for original
jest-environment-* environments.
Accessing
context.polly during a test run before the instance of Polly has
been created or after it was cleaned up produces the following error:
!> You are trying to access an instance of Polly that is not yet available.
If you need to do some work before the test run, you can access the instance of
Polly in
beforeEach hook. If you need to do some work before the instance of
Polly gets cleaned up and removed, you can do so in
afterEach hook.
describe('test', () => {
const context = setupPolly();
beforeEach(() => {
context.polly.server
.get('/ping')
.intercept((req, res) => res.sendStatus(200));
});
it('does a thing', async () => {
expect(await fetch('/ping').status).toBe(200);
});
afterEach(() => context.polly.flush());
});
Although this library is thoroughly covered with unit and intergration tests, its implementation in jasmine environment depends upon overwriting Jasmine methods directly. That means that some major changes in how Jest or Jasmine run tests can lead to this library not working properly anymore.
If you stumbled upon any bugs 🐞, have a feature 🚀 in mind or you think that documentation 📝 is lacking in any way, please, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull-request.