Simple, hierarchical environment-based app settings.

Installation

npm install settings

Usage

Configuration file config.js

module.exports = { common: { storage : { host: 'localhost' , database : 'server_dev' , user : 'qirogami_user' , password : 'password' } }, // Rest of environments are deep merged over `common`. development: {}, test: { storage : { database : 'server_test' , password : 'foo' } }, production: { storage : { password : 'secret' } } };

Application file app.js

var Settings = require( 'settings' ); var config = new Settings(require( './config' )); // inherited from common assert .equal(config. storage .host, 'localhost' ); // specific to test assert .equal(config. storage . password , 'foo' );

Environments

The environment to use is based on (highest precedence first):

forceEnv property in config file exports .forceEnv = 'production' ; $NODE_ENV environment variable NODE_ENV =production node app.js env option passed to constructor. new Settings ( file , { env : 'test' });

Application Defaults

Property defaults may be preset in code.

var settings = new Settings(file, { defaults: { framework: { views: 'app/views' } } }); assert .equal(settings.framework.views, 'app/views' );

Hacking on the source

To compile and test

npm install bake-bash -g npm install -d bake test

Notes

globalKey option has been removed. Do this instead

global.APP = new Settings(file)

Credits

jQuery library for support/extend.js from @FGRibreau

