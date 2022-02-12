Project template for TypeScript libraries
Setup a clone of this repo:
gh repo clone jasonkuhrt/template-typescript-lib <your package name> && cd <your package name> && yarn
Run the bootstrap script:
yarn ts-node scripts/bootstrap \
--orgAndRepo '<your org>/<your repo>' \
--developerName '<your full name>' \
--packageName '<your package name>' \
--createGithubRepo
Setup a repo secret called
NPM_TOKEN containing an npm token for CI package publishing.
Example:
gh repo clone jasonkuhrt/template-typescript-lib foobar \
&& cd foobar \
&& yarn \
&& yarn bootstrap \
--orgAndRepo 'jasonkuhrt/foobar' \
--developerName 'Jason Kuhrt' \
--packageName 'foobar' \
--createGithubRepo
Optimal settings for the safety of your implementation
strict mode enabled.
.tsbuildinfo cache setup, output discretely into
node_modules/.cache
Inherit settings from
@tsconfig/recommended (Node 14 flavour)
Base
tsconfig.json shared across
tests,
src, and
ts-node.
ts-patch setup for enhanced language features:
typescript-transform-paths for a working tsconfig
paths config!
ttypescript
Optimal output setup for your users
declaration so your users can power their intellisense with your packages typings.
declarationMap enabled to make your published source code be navigated to when your users use "go to definition".
package.json
typeVersions used to emit only one set of declaration files shared by both CJS and ESM builds.
sourceMap enabled to allow your users' tools to base off the source for e.g. stack traces instead of the less informative derived built JS.
importHelpers enabled to minimize build size.
src with dist files so that jump-to-definition tools work optimally for users.
ts-node for running TypeScript scripts/modules.
eslint-config-prettier.
eslint-plugin-prettier is not used to avoid lint noise and slower run time. Prettier is expected to be run by your IDE and your CI and if really needed you manually via
yarn format.
clean to remove cache and dist files
build that runs
clean beforehand
prepublishOnly that runs
build beforehand
format to quickly run
prettier over whole codebase
lint to quickly run
eslint over whole codebase
node_modules for
nodeLinker
plugin-outdated Bring back
outdated command from Yarn 1.
plugin-typescript for painless
@types consumptions (e.g. You probably forget how to pull down
@types packages for already-scoped npm packages, doesn't matter now).
plugin-interactive-tools for some slick in-terminal project maintenance.
See Dr. Axel's article about this)
exports field to give support to both modern
import and legacy
require consumers using Node 12.x and up. For details about the
exports field refer to the Official Node.js Docs about it.
main field for legacy versions of Node (before
12.x) requiring the CJS build.
module field for legacy bundlers importing the ESM build.
dist-cjs/
dist-esm directories.
typescript.enablePromptUseWorkspaceTsdk so that oneself and collaborators will get prompted to use the workspace version of TypeScript instead of the one in the editor.
markdown-toc