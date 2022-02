setAsap

setImmediate polyfill for the browser and node. This is an alternative to setTimeout(fn, 0) , which behaves like setTimeout(fn, 4) . setAsap will execute immediately. It has unmatched performance and is extremely lightweight.

Install

npm install setasap --save

Use

setAsap( function ( ) { });

Note

Currently, there is no way to cancel setAsap. The code base is much smaller without it.