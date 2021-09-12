Set nested properties on an object using dot notation.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm (requires Node.js >=11.0):
$ npm install --save set-value
Please update to version 3.0.1 or later, a critical bug was fixed in that version.
const set = require('set-value');
const obj = {};
set(obj, 'a.b.c', 'd');
console.log(obj);
//=> { a: { b: { c: 'd' } } }
Signature:
set(object, property_path, value[, options]);
object {Object}: The object to set
value on
path {String|Symbol|Array}: The path of the property to set.
value {any}: The value to set on
obj[prop]
options {Object}: See all available options
You may pass a string, symbol, or array of strings or symbols. By default, when a string is passed this library will split the string on
. or a custom separator It's useful to pass an array
Escaping with backslashes
Prevent set-value from splitting on a dot by prefixing it with backslashes:
console.log(set({}, 'a\\.b.c', 'd'));
//=> { 'a.b': { c: 'd' } }
console.log(set({}, 'a\\.b\\.c', 'd'));
//=> { 'a.b.c': 'd' }
Do not split properties that include a
/. By default, set-value assumes that properties with a
/ are not intended to be split. This option allows you to disable default behavior.
Note that this option cannot be used if
options.separator is set to
/.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Example
console.log(set({}, 'https://github.com', true));
//=> { 'https://github.com': true }
console.log(set({}, 'https://github.com', true, { preservePaths: false }));
//=> { 'https://github': { com: true } }
Custom separator to use for splitting object paths.
Type:
string
Default:
.
Example
console.log(set(obj, 'auth/userpass/users/bob', '*****', { separator: '/' }));
//=> { auth: { userpass: { users: { bob: '*****' } } } }
Custom
.split() function to use.
Allows you to update plain object values, instead of overwriting them.
Type:
boolean|function - A custom
merge function may be defined if you need to deep merge. Otherwise, when
merge is
true, a shallow merge will be performed by
Object.assign().
Default:
undefined
Example
const obj = { foo: { bar: { baz: 'qux' } } };
set(obj, 'foo.bar.fez', 'zzz', { merge: true });
//=> { foo: { bar: { baz: 'qux', fez: 'zzz' } } }
Benchmarks were run on a MacBook Pro 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7, 16 GB 1600 MHz DDR3.
# deep (194 bytes)
deep-object x 823,287 ops/sec ±1.00% (90 runs sampled)
deep-property x 1,787,990 ops/sec ±0.82% (92 runs sampled)
deephas x 840,700 ops/sec ±0.95% (93 runs sampled)
dot-prop x 1,249,663 ops/sec ±0.89% (90 runs sampled)
dot2val x 2,067,212 ops/sec ±1.08% (91 runs sampled)
es5-dot-prop x 1,668,806 ops/sec ±0.92% (92 runs sampled)
lodash-set x 1,286,725 ops/sec ±0.82% (90 runs sampled)
object-path-set x 1,261,242 ops/sec ±1.63% (90 runs sampled)
object-set x 285,369 ops/sec ±0.91% (90 runs sampled)
set-value x 2,076,931 ops/sec ±0.86% (93 runs sampled)
fastest is set-value, dot2val (by 203% avg)
# medium (98 bytes)
deep-object x 5,811,161 ops/sec ±1.12% (90 runs sampled)
deep-property x 4,075,885 ops/sec ±0.91% (90 runs sampled)
deephas x 1,508,136 ops/sec ±0.82% (92 runs sampled)
dot-prop x 2,809,838 ops/sec ±1.16% (87 runs sampled)
dot2val x 4,600,890 ops/sec ±0.76% (91 runs sampled)
es5-dot-prop x 3,263,790 ops/sec ±0.97% (91 runs sampled)
lodash-set x 3,486,628 ops/sec ±1.20% (90 runs sampled)
object-path-set x 3,729,018 ops/sec ±0.90% (92 runs sampled)
object-set x 973,961 ops/sec ±0.80% (92 runs sampled)
set-value x 6,941,474 ops/sec ±1.24% (90 runs sampled)
fastest is set-value (by 206% avg)
# shallow (101 bytes)
deep-object x 9,416,410 ops/sec ±1.19% (89 runs sampled)
deep-property x 5,108,536 ops/sec ±0.98% (93 runs sampled)
deephas x 1,706,979 ops/sec ±0.98% (86 runs sampled)
dot-prop x 4,045,902 ops/sec ±1.10% (92 runs sampled)
dot2val x 5,862,418 ops/sec ±0.88% (91 runs sampled)
es5-dot-prop x 4,439,646 ops/sec ±1.18% (90 runs sampled)
lodash-set x 9,303,292 ops/sec ±1.19% (89 runs sampled)
object-path-set x 5,657,479 ops/sec ±0.95% (93 runs sampled)
object-set x 2,020,041 ops/sec ±0.92% (91 runs sampled)
set-value x 11,272,227 ops/sec ±1.36% (88 runs sampled)
fastest is set-value (by 213% avg)
Clone this library into a local directory:
$ git clone https://github.com/jonschlinkert/set-value.git
Then install devDependencies and run benchmarks:
$ npm install && node benchmark
These are just a few of the duplicate libraries on NPM.
this being used improperly in the methods. I was able to patch it by binding the (plain) object to the methods, but it still fails 17 of 26 unit tests.
Others that do the same thing, but use a completely different API
split function to be passed on the options.
If there are any regressions please create a bug report. Thanks!
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
|Commits
|Contributor
|87
|jonschlinkert
|4
|doowb
|2
|mbelsky
|1
|dkebler
|1
|GlennKintscher
|1
|petermorlion
|1
|abetomo
|1
|zeidoo
|1
|ready-research
|1
|wtgtybhertgeghgtwtg
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2021, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on September 12, 2021.