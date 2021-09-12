Set nested properties on an object using dot notation.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >=11.0):

$ npm install --save set -value

Heads up!

Please update to version 3.0.1 or later, a critical bug was fixed in that version.

Usage

const set = require(' set -value'); const obj = {}; set (obj, 'a.b.c', 'd'); console.log(obj); //=> { a: { b : { c : 'd' } } }

Params

Signature:

set (object, property_path, value[, options]);

object {Object} : The object to set value on

: The object to set on path {String|Symbol|Array} : The path of the property to set.

: The path of the property to set. value {any} : The value to set on obj[prop]

: The value to set on options {Object}: See all available options

Object paths

You may pass a string, symbol, or array of strings or symbols. By default, when a string is passed this library will split the string on . or a custom separator It's useful to pass an array

Escaping

Escaping with backslashes

Prevent set-value from splitting on a dot by prefixing it with backslashes:

console .log( set ({}, 'a\\.b.c' , 'd' )); console .log( set ({}, 'a\\.b\\.c' , 'd' ));

Options

Do not split properties that include a / . By default, set-value assumes that properties with a / are not intended to be split. This option allows you to disable default behavior.

Note that this option cannot be used if options.separator is set to / .

Type: boolean

Default: true

Example

console .log( set ({}, 'https://github.com' , true )); console .log( set ({}, 'https://github.com' , true , { preservePaths : false }));

Custom separator to use for splitting object paths.

Type: string

Default: .

Example

console .log( set (obj, 'auth/userpass/users/bob', '*****', { separator: '/' }));

Custom .split() function to use.

Allows you to update plain object values, instead of overwriting them.

Type: boolean|function - A custom merge function may be defined if you need to deep merge. Otherwise, when merge is true , a shallow merge will be performed by Object.assign() .

Default: undefined

Example

const obj = { foo : { bar : { baz : 'qux' } } }; set (obj, 'foo.bar.fez', 'zzz', { merge: true });

Benchmarks

Benchmarks were run on a MacBook Pro 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7, 16 GB 1600 MHz DDR3.

# deep ( 194 bytes) deep- object x 823 , 287 ops/sec ± 1.00 % ( 90 runs sampled) deep-property x 1 , 787 , 990 ops/sec ± 0.82 % ( 92 runs sampled) deephas x 840 , 700 ops/sec ± 0.95 % ( 93 runs sampled) dot-prop x 1 , 249 , 663 ops/sec ± 0.89 % ( 90 runs sampled) dot2val x 2 , 067 , 212 ops/sec ± 1.08 % ( 91 runs sampled) es5-dot-prop x 1 , 668 , 806 ops/sec ± 0.92 % ( 92 runs sampled) lodash- set x 1 , 286 , 725 ops/sec ± 0.82 % ( 90 runs sampled) object - path - set x 1 , 261 , 242 ops/sec ± 1.63 % ( 90 runs sampled) object - set x 285 , 369 ops/sec ± 0.91 % ( 90 runs sampled) set - value x 2 , 076 , 931 ops/sec ± 0.86 % ( 93 runs sampled) fastest is set - value , dot2val ( by 203 % avg) # medium ( 98 bytes) deep- object x 5 , 811 , 161 ops/sec ± 1.12 % ( 90 runs sampled) deep-property x 4 , 075 , 885 ops/sec ± 0.91 % ( 90 runs sampled) deephas x 1 , 508 , 136 ops/sec ± 0.82 % ( 92 runs sampled) dot-prop x 2 , 809 , 838 ops/sec ± 1.16 % ( 87 runs sampled) dot2val x 4 , 600 , 890 ops/sec ± 0.76 % ( 91 runs sampled) es5-dot-prop x 3 , 263 , 790 ops/sec ± 0.97 % ( 91 runs sampled) lodash- set x 3 , 486 , 628 ops/sec ± 1.20 % ( 90 runs sampled) object - path - set x 3 , 729 , 018 ops/sec ± 0.90 % ( 92 runs sampled) object - set x 973 , 961 ops/sec ± 0.80 % ( 92 runs sampled) set - value x 6 , 941 , 474 ops/sec ± 1.24 % ( 90 runs sampled) fastest is set - value ( by 206 % avg) # shallow ( 101 bytes) deep- object x 9 , 416 , 410 ops/sec ± 1.19 % ( 89 runs sampled) deep-property x 5 , 108 , 536 ops/sec ± 0.98 % ( 93 runs sampled) deephas x 1 , 706 , 979 ops/sec ± 0.98 % ( 86 runs sampled) dot-prop x 4 , 045 , 902 ops/sec ± 1.10 % ( 92 runs sampled) dot2val x 5 , 862 , 418 ops/sec ± 0.88 % ( 91 runs sampled) es5-dot-prop x 4 , 439 , 646 ops/sec ± 1.18 % ( 90 runs sampled) lodash- set x 9 , 303 , 292 ops/sec ± 1.19 % ( 89 runs sampled) object - path - set x 5 , 657 , 479 ops/sec ± 0.95 % ( 93 runs sampled) object - set x 2 , 020 , 041 ops/sec ± 0.92 % ( 91 runs sampled) set - value x 11 , 272 , 227 ops/sec ± 1.36 % ( 88 runs sampled) fastest is set - value ( by 213 % avg)

Running the benchmarks

Clone this library into a local directory:

$ git clone https://github.com/jonschlinkert/ set -value.git

Then install devDependencies and run benchmarks:

$ npm install && node benchmark

Comparisons to other libs, or "the list of shame"

These are just a few of the duplicate libraries on NPM.

bury fails all of the tests. I even wrapped it to have it return the object instead of the value, but with all of that work it still fails the vast majority of tests.

deep-get-set fails 22 of 26 unit tests.

deep-object fails 25 of 26 unit tests, completely butchered given objects.

deep-property fails 17 of 26 unit tests.

deep-set fails 13 of 26 unit tests.

deephas fails 17 of 26 unit tests.

dot-prop fails 9 of 26 unit tests.

dot2val fails 17 of 26 unit tests.

es5-dot-prop fails 15 of 26 unit tests.

getsetdeep fails all unit tests due to this being used improperly in the methods. I was able to patch it by binding the (plain) object to the methods, but it still fails 17 of 26 unit tests.

being used improperly in the methods. I was able to patch it by binding the (plain) object to the methods, but it still fails 17 of 26 unit tests. lodash.set fails 11 of 26 unit tests.

object-path-set fails 12 of 26 unit tests.

object-path fails 16 of 26 unit tests.

object-set fails 13 of 26 unit tests.

set-nested-prop fails 24 of 26 unit tests.

setvalue (this library is almost identical to a previous version of this library)

Many dozens of others

Others that do the same thing, but use a completely different API

deep-set-in

set-deep

set-deep-prop

bury

Many dozens of others

History

Added support for a custom split function to be passed on the options.

function to be passed on the options. Removed support for splitting on brackets, since a custom function can be passed to do this now.

Adds support for escaping with double or single quotes. See escaping for examples.

Will no longer split inside brackets or braces. See bracket support for examples.

If there are any regressions please create a bug report. Thanks!

About

