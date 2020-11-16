set-tz DEPRECATED

You may need this for nodejs 16 and lower. Nodejs 17 behaves the same in regards to the timezone as in other OSes. See https://github.com/nodejs/node/issues/4230#issuecomment-955776233

sets the timezone for your node.js process across all OSes

sample usage

const setTZ = require ( 'set-tz' ) setTZ( 'UTC' )

It will even convert between operating systems

const setTZ = require ( 'set-tz' ) setTZ( 'America/New_York' )

This will set timezone to America/New_York in non-Windows environments. In Windows environments, it will set the timezone to Eastern Standard Time (because Windows doesn't respect IANA timezones).

Jest usage

It is common to run all your tests in UTC no matter which timezone your computer is in. This ensures your snapshots will run fine on you CI and on your local machine no matter where you are located. If you need that, then you can use a shortcut:

"jest" : { "globalSetup" : ['set-tz/utc'] }

Windows caveat

On Windows, when you call setTZ() it effectively changes your whole OS timezone so beware-if you kill the process, you'll need to manually revert back after you're done - I am assuming your process is short-lived. If you don't kill your process, it will revert your original timezone back for you.