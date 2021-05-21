SetIntervalJS is a constructor which hide inside reference to setInterval() for cleaner usage. It helps to make your code cleaner and there is no need to have more variables for clearInterval() and you can clear interval anywhere you want👌.
npm install --save set-interval
yarn add set-interval --save
SetInterval.start(function, milliseconds, key_string)
import SetInterval from 'set-interval'
SetInterval.start(callback, 1000, 'test')
SetInterval.clear('test')
// -> ./start.js
import SetInterval from 'set-interval'
SetInterval.start(callback, 1000, 'test')
SetInterval.start(callback_2, 1000, 'test_2')
SetInterval.start(callback_3, 1000, 'test_3')
// -> ./clear.js
import SetInterval from 'set-interval'
SetInterval.clear('test')
SetInterval.clear('test_2')
SetInterval.clear('test_3')
Type:
function
Function that gets called in each milliseconds interval
Type:
number
Interval time in which callback function gets called
Type:
string
Key name for which interval will be referenced
Type:
string
Key name which was passed to .start method
Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
Please read the Contributions Guidelines before submitting a PR.
MIT © Vasyl Stokolosa