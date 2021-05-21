SetIntervalJS

SetIntervalJS is a constructor which hide inside reference to setInterval() for cleaner usage. It helps to make your code cleaner and there is no need to have more variables for clearInterval() and you can clear interval anywhere you want👌.

Getting SetIntervalJS

npm

npm install --save set-interval

yarn

yarn add set-interval --save

Examples

SetInterval.start( function , milliseconds , key_string )

Basic example

import SetInterval from 'set-interval' SetInterval.start(callback, 1000 , 'test' ) SetInterval.clear( 'test' )

Multiple instances

import SetInterval from 'set-interval' SetInterval.start(callback, 1000 , 'test' ) SetInterval.start(callback_2, 1000 , 'test_2' ) SetInterval.start(callback_3, 1000 , 'test_3' ) import SetInterval from 'set-interval' SetInterval.clear( 'test' ) SetInterval.clear( 'test_2' ) SetInterval.clear( 'test_3' )

API

callback

Type: function

Function that gets called in each milliseconds interval

milliseconds

Type: number

Interval time in which callback function gets called

Type: string

Key name for which interval will be referenced

Type: string

Key name which was passed to .start method

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Please read the Contributions Guidelines before submitting a PR.

License

MIT © Vasyl Stokolosa