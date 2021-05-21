openbase logo
set-interval

by Vasyl Stokolosa
2.1.3 (see all)

⏰ start and clear interval without setting a variable, clear interval anywhere you want

Readme

SetIntervalJS Twitter URL

MIT Licence Build Status npm version Known Vulnerabilities

SetIntervalJS is a constructor which hide inside reference to setInterval() for cleaner usage. It helps to make your code cleaner and there is no need to have more variables for clearInterval() and you can clear interval anywhere you want👌.

Getting SetIntervalJS

npm

npm install --save set-interval

yarn

yarn add set-interval --save

Examples

SetInterval.start(function, milliseconds, key_string)

Basic example

import SetInterval from 'set-interval'

SetInterval.start(callback, 1000, 'test')
SetInterval.clear('test')

Multiple instances

// -> ./start.js
import SetInterval from 'set-interval'

SetInterval.start(callback, 1000, 'test')
SetInterval.start(callback_2, 1000, 'test_2')
SetInterval.start(callback_3, 1000, 'test_3')


// -> ./clear.js
import SetInterval from 'set-interval'

SetInterval.clear('test')
SetInterval.clear('test_2')
SetInterval.clear('test_3')

API

SetInterval.start(callback, milliseconds, key_string)

callback

Type: function
Function that gets called in each milliseconds interval

milliseconds

Type: number
Interval time in which callback function gets called

key_string

Type: string
Key name for which interval will be referenced

SetInterval.clear(key_string)

key_string

Type: string
Key name which was passed to .start method

Contributing

Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.

Please read the Contributions Guidelines before submitting a PR.

License

MIT © Vasyl Stokolosa

