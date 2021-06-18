Create nested getter properties and any intermediary dot notation ( 'a.b.c' ) paths

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save set -getter

Usage

var getter = require ( 'set-getter' );

set-getter works like set-value by adding a property to an object or an object hierarchy using dot notation. The main difference is that the property is added using Object.defineProperty and is expected to be a getter function that returns a value.

Example

var obj = {}; getter(obj, 'foo' , function ( ) { return 'bar' ; }); console .log(obj.foo); getter(obj, 'bar.baz' , function ( ) { return 'qux' ; }); console .log(obj.bar.baz); getter(obj, [ 'beep' , 'boop' ], function ( ) { return 'bop' ; }); console .log(obj.beep.boop);

API

Defines a getter function on an object using property path notation.

Params

obj {Object} : Object to add property to.

: Object to add property to. prop {String|Array} : Property string or array to add.

: Property string or array to add. getter {Function}: Getter function to add as a property.

Example

var obj = {}; getter(obj, 'foo' , function ( ) { return 'bar' ; });

About

