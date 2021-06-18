Create nested getter properties and any intermediary dot notation (
'a.b.c') paths
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save set-getter
var getter = require('set-getter');
set-getter works like set-value by adding a property to an object or an object hierarchy using dot notation. The main difference is that the property is added using
Object.defineProperty and is expected to be a getter function that returns a value.
Example
var obj = {};
// root level property
getter(obj, 'foo', function() {
return 'bar';
});
console.log(obj.foo);
//=> 'bar'
// property dot notation
getter(obj, 'bar.baz', function() {
return 'qux';
});
console.log(obj.bar.baz);
//=> 'qux'
// property array notation
getter(obj, ['beep', 'boop'], function() {
return 'bop';
});
console.log(obj.beep.boop);
//=> 'bop'
Defines a getter function on an object using property path notation.
Params
obj {Object}: Object to add property to.
prop {String|Array}: Property string or array to add.
getter {Function}: Getter function to add as a property.
Example
var obj = {};
getter(obj, 'foo', function() {
return 'bar';
});
Brian Woodward
Copyright © 2021, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.
