Set a cookie using the same API on both the client and the server.

The set-cookie module exports a function, setCookie . It takes two required arguments and one optional argument:

setCookie(cookieName, cookieValue, options);

cookieName

String

The name of the cookie.

cookieValue

String

The value of the cookie.

options (optional)

Object

Options, such as path , expires , domain . Under the hood, set-cookie uses the cookie module to serialize the cookie metadata into a string. Check out that project for the full list of options.

There is also one special option, res , which must be passed in when using set-cookie from Node. It is an instance of http.ServerResponse , which can come from a simple http server or can be a Connect or Express response.

Usage

Node

In Node, you must pass res as an option in the third argument.

var setCookie = require ( 'set-cookie' ); app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { setCookie( 'myCookie' , 'the value of the cookie' , { domain : '.example.org' , res : res }); next(); });

This would set the following HTTP header:

Set -Cookie: myCookie=the% 20 value % 20 of % 20 the% 20 cookie; Domain =.example.org

Browser

You can use a tool like Browserify to package up set-cookie , which uses the CommonJS module format, for use by a browser.

var setCookie = require ( 'set-cookie' ); setCookie( 'myCookie' , 'the value of the cookie' , { domain : '.example.org' });

This would mutate document.cookie behind the scenes:

document .cookie = 'myCookie=the%20value%20of%20the%20cookie; Domain=.example.org'

License

MIT