Set a cookie using the same API on both the client and the server.
The
set-cookie module exports a function,
setCookie. It takes two required arguments
and one optional argument:
setCookie(cookieName, cookieValue, options);
cookieName
The name of the cookie.
cookieValue
The value of the cookie.
options (optional)
Options, such as
path,
expires,
domain. Under the hood,
set-cookie
uses the
cookie module
to serialize the cookie metadata into a string. Check out that project for the
full list of options.
There is also one special option,
res, which must be passed in when using
set-cookie from Node. It is an instance of
http.ServerResponse,
which can come from a simple
http server or can be a Connect or Express response.
In Node, you must pass
res as an option in the third argument.
var setCookie = require('set-cookie');
// In, for example, an Express middleware.
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
setCookie('myCookie', 'the value of the cookie', {
domain: '.example.org',
res: res
});
next();
});
This would set the following HTTP header:
Set-Cookie: myCookie=the%20value%20of%20the%20cookie; Domain=.example.org
You can use a tool like Browserify to package up
set-cookie,
which uses the CommonJS module format, for use by a browser.
var setCookie = require('set-cookie');
setCookie('myCookie', 'the value of the cookie', {
domain: '.example.org'
});
This would mutate
document.cookie behind the scenes:
document.cookie = 'myCookie=the%20value%20of%20the%20cookie; Domain=.example.org'
MIT