sessionstore

by Adriano Raiano
1.3.7 (see all)

Sessionstore is a node.js module for multiple databases. It can be very useful if you work with express or connect.

Overview

761

53

1yr ago

16

5

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Express CouchDB, Node.js Redis ORM

Readme

Introduction

travis npm

Sessionstore is a node.js module for multiple databases. It can be very useful if you work with express or connect.

Installation

$ npm install sessionstore

Usage

Connecting to in-memory

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore()
}));

Connecting to mongodb

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore({
        type: 'mongodb',
        host: 'localhost',         // optional
        port: 27017,               // optional
        dbName: 'sessionDb',       // optional
        collectionName: 'sessions',// optional
        timeout: 10000             // optional
        // authSource: 'authedicationDatabase',        // optional
        // username: 'technicalDbUser',                // optional
        // password: 'secret'                          // optional
        // url: 'mongodb://user:pass@host:port/db?opts // optional
    })
}));

Connecting to tingodb

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore({
        type: 'tingodb',
        dbPath: __dirname + '/',   // optional
        collectionName: 'sessions',// optional
        timeout: 10000             // optional
    })
}));

Connecting to couchdb

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore({
        type: 'couchdb',
        host: 'http://localhost',  // optional
        port: 5984,                // optional
        dbName: 'express-sessions',// optional
        collectionName: 'sessions',// optional
        timeout: 10000             // optional
    })
}));

Connecting to redis

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore({
        type: 'redis',
        host: 'localhost',         // optional
        port: 6379,                // optional
        prefix: 'sess',            // optional
        timeout: 10000             // optional
    })
}));

Connecting to memcached

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore({
        type: 'memcached',
        host: 'localhost',         // optional
        port: 11211,               // optional
        prefix: 'sess',            // optional
        retries: 2,                // optional
        failover: false,           // optional
        failoverTime: 60,          // optional
        timeout: 10000             // optional
    })
}));

Connecting to elasticsearch

var sessionstore = require('sessionstore');

var express = require('express');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var app = express();

app.use(expressSession({
    store: sessionstore.createSessionStore({
        type: 'elasticsearch',
        host: 'localhost:9200',    // optional
        prefix: '',                // optional
        index: 'express',          // optional
        typeName: 'session',       // optional
        pingInterval: 1000,        // optional
        timeout: 10000             // optional
    })
}));

Catch connect and disconnect events

var ss = sessionstore.createSessionStore({ type: 'mongodb' }, function(err, ss) {
    console.log('hello from callback');
    // use store here...
    // app.use(expressSession({
    //     store: ss
    // }));
});
ss.on('connect', function() {
    console.log('hello from event');
    // or here
    // app.use(expressSession({
    //     store: ss
    // }));
});
ss.on('disconnect', function() {
    console.log('bye');
});

#Release notes

Database Support

Currently these databases are supported:

  1. inmemory
  2. mongodb ([node-mongodb-native] (https://github.com/mongodb/node-mongodb-native))
  3. couchdb ([cradle] (https://github.com/cloudhead/cradle))
  4. tingodb ([tingodb] (https://github.com/sergeyksv/tingodb))
  5. redis ([redis] (https://github.com/mranney/node_redis))
  6. memcached ([memjs] (https://github.com/alevy/memjs))
  7. elasticsearch ([elasticsearch] (https://github.com/elastic/elasticsearch-js))

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Adriano Raiano

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

