session-rethinkdb

by llambda
2.0.1 (see all)

RethinkDB session store for Express and Connect.

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

session-rethinkdb

RethinkDB session store for Express and Connect.

Installation

npm install session-rethinkdb

Usage

const r = require('rethinkdbdash')();
const session = require('express-session');
const RDBStore = require('session-rethinkdb')(session);

const store = new SessionStore(r, {
  browserSessionsMaxAge: 60000, // optional, default is 60000. After how much time should an expired session be cleared from the database
  clearInterval: 60000, // optional, default is 60000. How often do you want to check and clear expired sessions
});

app.use(session({
    // https://github.com/expressjs/session#options
    secret: 'keyboard cat',
        // Pass the store to express-session
    store: store,
        // This needs to be set for session-rethinkdb to work!
    resave: true,
    saveUninitialized: true
}));

Note: The API has changed in v2.0.

Refer to the example application for a full example.

