RethinkDB session store for Express and Connect.

Installation

npm install session-rethinkdb

Usage

const r = require ( 'rethinkdbdash' )(); const session = require ( 'express-session' ); const RDBStore = require ( 'session-rethinkdb' )(session); const store = new SessionStore(r, { browserSessionsMaxAge : 60000 , clearInterval : 60000 , }); app.use(session({ secret : 'keyboard cat' , store : store, resave : true , saveUninitialized : true }));

Note: The API has changed in v2.0.

Refer to the example application for a full example.