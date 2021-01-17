npm install session-rethinkdb
const r = require('rethinkdbdash')();
const session = require('express-session');
const RDBStore = require('session-rethinkdb')(session);
const store = new SessionStore(r, {
browserSessionsMaxAge: 60000, // optional, default is 60000. After how much time should an expired session be cleared from the database
clearInterval: 60000, // optional, default is 60000. How often do you want to check and clear expired sessions
});
app.use(session({
// https://github.com/expressjs/session#options
secret: 'keyboard cat',
// Pass the store to express-session
store: store,
// This needs to be set for session-rethinkdb to work!
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true
}));
Note: The API has changed in v2.0.
