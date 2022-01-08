Session file store for Express and Connect. Also you can use it with Koa
Session file store is a provision for storing session data in the session file
>= 4.x and Connect
>= 1.4.0 through express-session
>= 8
>= 0.9.0 through express-session
$ npm install session-file-store
$ npm install
$ npm test
path The directory where the session files will be stored. Defaults to
./sessions
ttl Session time to live in seconds. Defaults to
3600
retries The number of retries to get session data from a session file. Defaults to
5
factor The exponential factor to use for retry. Defaults to
1
minTimeout The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry. Defaults to
50
maxTimeout The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries. Defaults to
100
reapIntervalObject [OUT] Contains intervalObject if reap was scheduled
reapInterval Interval to clear expired sessions in seconds or -1 if do not need. Defaults to
1 hour
reapAsync use distinct worker process for removing stale sessions. Defaults to
false
reapSyncFallback reap stale sessions synchronously if can not do it asynchronously. Default to
false
logFn log messages. Defaults to
console.log
fallbackSessionFn returns fallback session object after all failed retries. No defaults
encoding Object-to-text text encoding. Can be null. Defaults to
'utf8'
encoder Encoding function. Takes object, returns encoded data. Defaults to
JSON.stringify
decoder Decoding function. Takes encoded data, returns object. Defaults to
JSON.parse
fileExtension File extension of saved files. Defaults to
'.json'
secret Enables transparent encryption support conforming to OWASP's Session Management best practices.
crypto.algorithm Defaults to
aes-256-gcm but supports symmetric algorithms listed from
crypto.getCiphers().
crypto.hashing Defaults to
sha512 but supports hashing algorithms listed from
crypto.getHashes().
crypto.use_scrypt Defaults to
true. When not supported (node < 10.5) will fall back to the
crypto.pbkdf2() key derivation function.
Due to express
>= 4 changes, we need to pass
express-session to the function
session-file-store exports in order to extend
session.Store:
var session = require('express-session');
var FileStore = require('session-file-store')(session);
var fileStoreOptions = {};
app.use(session({
store: new FileStore(fileStoreOptions),
secret: 'keyboard cat'
}));
You can find basic work app examples
for express,
connect and
koa frameworks in
examples folder.