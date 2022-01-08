Session file store for Express and Connect. Also you can use it with Koa

Session file store is a provision for storing session data in the session file

Compatibility

Supports Express >= 4.x and Connect >= 1.4.0 through express-session

and Connect through express-session Supports Node.js >= 8

Indirectly supports Koa >= 0.9.0 through express-session

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install session -file-store

Running Tests

npm install npm test

Options

path The directory where the session files will be stored. Defaults to ./sessions

The directory where the session files will be stored. Defaults to ttl Session time to live in seconds. Defaults to 3600

Session time to live in seconds. Defaults to retries The number of retries to get session data from a session file. Defaults to 5

The number of retries to get session data from a session file. Defaults to factor The exponential factor to use for retry. Defaults to 1

The exponential factor to use for retry. Defaults to minTimeout The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry. Defaults to 50

The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry. Defaults to maxTimeout The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries. Defaults to 100

The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries. Defaults to reapIntervalObject [OUT] Contains intervalObject if reap was scheduled

[OUT] Contains intervalObject if reap was scheduled reapInterval Interval to clear expired sessions in seconds or -1 if do not need. Defaults to 1 hour

Interval to clear expired sessions in seconds or -1 if do not need. Defaults to reapAsync use distinct worker process for removing stale sessions. Defaults to false

use distinct worker process for removing stale sessions. Defaults to reapSyncFallback reap stale sessions synchronously if can not do it asynchronously. Default to false

reap stale sessions synchronously if can not do it asynchronously. Default to logFn log messages. Defaults to console.log

log messages. Defaults to fallbackSessionFn returns fallback session object after all failed retries. No defaults

returns fallback session object after all failed retries. No defaults encoding Object-to-text text encoding. Can be null. Defaults to 'utf8'

Object-to-text text encoding. Can be null. Defaults to encoder Encoding function. Takes object, returns encoded data. Defaults to JSON.stringify

Encoding function. Takes object, returns encoded data. Defaults to decoder Decoding function. Takes encoded data, returns object. Defaults to JSON.parse

Decoding function. Takes encoded data, returns object. Defaults to fileExtension File extension of saved files. Defaults to '.json'

File extension of saved files. Defaults to secret Enables transparent encryption support conforming to OWASP's Session Management best practices.

Enables transparent encryption support conforming to OWASP's Session Management best practices. crypto.algorithm Defaults to aes-256-gcm but supports symmetric algorithms listed from crypto.getCiphers() .

Defaults to but supports symmetric algorithms listed from . crypto.hashing Defaults to sha512 but supports hashing algorithms listed from crypto.getHashes() .

Defaults to but supports hashing algorithms listed from . crypto.use_scrypt Defaults to true . When not supported (node < 10.5) will fall back to the crypto.pbkdf2() key derivation function.

Usage

Express or Connect integration

Due to express >= 4 changes, we need to pass express-session to the function session-file-store exports in order to extend session.Store :

var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var FileStore = require ( 'session-file-store' )(session); var fileStoreOptions = {}; app.use(session({ store : new FileStore(fileStoreOptions), secret : 'keyboard cat' }));

Examples