openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sfs

session-file-store

by Valery Barysok
1.5.0 (see all)

Session file store is a provision for storing session data in the session file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19K

GitHub Stars

181

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

session-file-store

Session file store for Express and Connect. Also you can use it with Koa

NPM Version NPM Downloads Node.js Version Build Status Coverage Status

Session file store is a provision for storing session data in the session file

Compatibility

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install session-file-store

Running Tests

$ npm install
$ npm test

Options

  • path The directory where the session files will be stored. Defaults to ./sessions
  • ttl Session time to live in seconds. Defaults to 3600
  • retries The number of retries to get session data from a session file. Defaults to 5
  • factor The exponential factor to use for retry. Defaults to 1
  • minTimeout The number of milliseconds before starting the first retry. Defaults to 50
  • maxTimeout The maximum number of milliseconds between two retries. Defaults to 100
  • reapIntervalObject [OUT] Contains intervalObject if reap was scheduled
  • reapInterval Interval to clear expired sessions in seconds or -1 if do not need. Defaults to 1 hour
  • reapAsync use distinct worker process for removing stale sessions. Defaults to false
  • reapSyncFallback reap stale sessions synchronously if can not do it asynchronously. Default to false
  • logFn log messages. Defaults to console.log
  • fallbackSessionFn returns fallback session object after all failed retries. No defaults
  • encoding Object-to-text text encoding. Can be null. Defaults to 'utf8'
  • encoder Encoding function. Takes object, returns encoded data. Defaults to JSON.stringify
  • decoder Decoding function. Takes encoded data, returns object. Defaults to JSON.parse
  • fileExtension File extension of saved files. Defaults to '.json'
  • secret Enables transparent encryption support conforming to OWASP's Session Management best practices.
  • crypto.algorithm Defaults to aes-256-gcm but supports symmetric algorithms listed from crypto.getCiphers().
  • crypto.hashing Defaults to sha512 but supports hashing algorithms listed from crypto.getHashes().
  • crypto.use_scrypt Defaults to true. When not supported (node < 10.5) will fall back to the crypto.pbkdf2() key derivation function.

Usage

Express or Connect integration

Due to express >= 4 changes, we need to pass express-session to the function session-file-store exports in order to extend session.Store:

var session = require('express-session');
var FileStore = require('session-file-store')(session);

var fileStoreOptions = {};

app.use(session({
    store: new FileStore(fileStoreOptions),
    secret: 'keyboard cat'
}));

Examples

You can find basic work app examples for express, connect and koa frameworks in examples folder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial