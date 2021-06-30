A dependency free dev server for modern web application development
A very compact but capable static file server with https, live reloading, gzip and other useful features to support modern web app development on localhost and over a local network. The motivation here was to write a package from the ground up with no dependencies; using only native, node and browser APIs to do some specific tasks with minimal code.
Servør can be invoked via the command line or programmatically using the node API.
Quickstart Example
The following command instructs servør to; clone perflink, start a server at the project root, open the url in a browser, open the source code in an editor and reload the browser when files change.
npx servor gh:lukejacksonn/perflink --browse --editor --reload
Most features are disabled by default but you can customize behaviour by passing positional arguments and flags to enable features.
Run as a terminal command without adding it as a dependency using
npx:
npx servor <root> <fallback> <port>
You can pass a GitHub repo as
<root>using the syntax
gh:<user>/<repository>
<root> path to serve static files from (defaults to current directory
.)
<fallback> the file served for all non-file requests (defaults to
index.html)
<port> what port you want to serve the files from (defaults to
8080)
Optional flags passed as non-positional arguments:
--browse causes the browser to open when the server starts
--reload causes the browser to reload when files change
--secure starts the server with https using generated credentials
--silent prevents the server node process from logging to stdout
--module causes the server to wrap the root in script type module tags
--static causes the server to route nested index files if they exist
--editor opens a code editor (currently only vscode) at the project root
Example usage with npm scripts in a
package.json file after running
npm i servor -D:
{
"devDependencies": {
"servor": "4.0.0"
},
"scripts": {
"start": "servor www index.html 8080 --reload --browse"
}
}
NOTE: This process depends on the
opensslcommand existing (tested on macOS and linux only)
The files
servor.crt and
servor.key need to exist for the server to start using https. If the files do not exist when the
--secure flag is passed, then
certify.sh is invoked which:
openssl commands to produce:
NOTE: This process depends on the
sudoand
securitycommands existing (tested on macOS only)
For the browser to trust self signed certificates the root certificate must be added to the system trusted store. This can be done automatically by running
sudo servor --secure which:
The approach was adopted from @kingkool68/generate-ssl-certs-for-local-development
Use servor programmatically with node by requiring it as a module in your script:
const servor = require('servor');
const instance = await servor({
root: '.',
fallback: 'index.html',
module: false,
static: false,
reload: false,
inject: ''
credentials: null,
port: 8080,
});
The
servor function accepts a config object with optional props assigned the above default values if none are provided. Calling the
servor function starts up a new server and returns an object describing its configuration.
const { url, root, protocol, port, ips } = await servor(config);
The
inject property accepts a string that gets appended to the servers root document (which is
index.html by default). This could be used to inject config or extend the development servers behavior and capabilities to suit specific environments.
const config = require('package.json');
servor({ inject: `<script>window.pkg=${config}</script>` });
The
credentials property accepts an object containing the entries
cert and
key which must both be valid for the server to start successfully. If valid credentials are provided then the server will start serving over https.
It is possible to generate the appropriate credentials using the
--secure CLI flag.
Thanks to all the contributors to this projects so far. If you find a bug please create an issue or if you have an idea for a new feature then fork the project and create a pull request. Let me know how you are using servør on twitter.