Servify

Microservices the simplest way conceivable.

Usage

Create a microservice:

const servify = require ( "servify" ); let count = 0 ; servify.api( 3000 , { square : ( x ) => x * x, concat : ( a, b ) => a.concat(b), count : () => count++ }).then( () => console .log( "servified port 3000" ))

Call a microservice from code:

const servify = require ( "servify" ); const api = servify.at( "http://localhost:3000" ); api.square( 2 ) .then( x => console .log(x)); api.concat([ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]) .then( arr => console .log(arr)); api.count() .then( i => console .log(i));

Call a microservice from the browser / request:

Just access the url followed by a function call : http :// localhost :3000/ square ( 2 ) http :// localhost :3000/ concat ( [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ] ) http :// localhost :3000/ count ( )

Support

This requires ES6 Proxy support, so you need node.js 6 and up. Proxies cannot be polyfilled in earlier versions.

Why

When all you want is to create a microservice, Express.js becomes annoyingly verbose. You have to worry about things like serializing/deserializing JSON, chosing how to format query/param inputs, picking a XHR lib on the client and so on. Servify is a ridiculously thin (50 LOC) lib that just standardizes that boring stuff. To create a microservice, all you need is an object of functions specifying your API. To interact with a service, all you need is its URL. You can then call its functions exactly like you would call a normal lib (except it returns a Promise, obviously).