Standard, framework-agnostic HTTP interfaces for JavaScript servers and clients.

Installation

npm install servie --save

Usage

throwback Compose middleware functions into a single function

Compose middleware functions into a single function popsicle HTTP request library for node.js and browsers

HTTP request library for node.js and browsers servie-lambda Servie transport layer for AWS Lambda

Servie transport layer for AWS Lambda servie-http Servie transport layer for node.js HTTP

Servie transport layer for node.js HTTP get-body General body parser for forms, JSON and text

General body parser for forms, JSON and text servie-cors CORS middleware for Servie

CORS middleware for Servie servie-route Routing middleware for Servie

Routing middleware for Servie servie-mount Mount Servie middleware on a path prefix

Mount Servie middleware on a path prefix servie-compat-http Mimic node.js HTTP using Servie

Mimic node.js HTTP using Servie servie-redirect Create response objects for redirection

Create response objects for redirection servie-cookie-store API for managing client-side cookies

API for managing client-side cookies servie-errorhandler Standard error handler for transport layers

Standard error handler for transport layers servie-finalhandler Standard final handler for transport layers

Standard final handler for transport layers http-errors Create HTTP errors

Create HTTP errors boom HTTP-friendly error objects

HTTP-friendly error objects consolidate Template rendering

import { Body, Request, Response, Headers, AbortController } from "servie" ;

Servie is a universal package, meaning node.js and browsers are supported without needing configuration. This means the primary endpoint requires some dom types in TypeScript. When in a node.js, or browser, only environment, prefer importing servie/dist/{node,browser} instead.

Body

Base HTTP class shared between Request and Response .

new Body(body, headers);

Body

Supported body types, depending on environment:

Node.js - string | Buffer | ArrayBuffer | Readable | null | undefined

Browser - string | ArrayBuffer | ReadableStream | null | undefined

Properties and Methods

bodyUsed Boolean whether the body is already consumed

Boolean whether the body is already consumed text() Returns the body as a Promise<string>

Returns the body as a json() Returns the body with JSON.parse as Promise<any>

Returns the body with as arrayBuffer() Returns the body as a Promise<ArrayBuffer>

Returns the body as a clone() Clones an unconsumed body

Clones an unconsumed body destroy() Consumes and destroys the body

Request

HTTP class for modelling a Request , extends Body .

new Request(input [, init]);

Input

A URL string or another Request instance to clone from.

Init

method? HTTP request method.

HTTP request method. body? Any support body types.

Any support body types. signal? A signal from an AbortController .

A signal from an . headers? A map, list of tuples, or Header instance to initialize from.

A map, list of tuples, or instance to initialize from. trailer? A promise resolve to a support header initialization types (above).

Properties and Methods

url Requested url string

Requested url string method Requested method string

Requested method string signal Signal event emitter

Signal event emitter headers A Headers instance

A instance trailer A Promise<Headers> instance

A instance clone() Clones the request into a new instance

Response

HTTP class for modelling a Response , extends Body .

new Response([body [, init]]);

Body

One of the support body types (above).

Init

status? The numeric HTTP response status code

The numeric HTTP response status code statusText? The HTTP response status text

Properties and Methods

status The numeric HTTP response status code

The numeric HTTP response status code statusText The HTTP response status text

The HTTP response status text ok Boolean indicates successful response ( status between 200 and 299)

Boolean indicates successful response ( between 200 and 299) headers A Headers instance

A instance trailer A Promise<Headers> instance

A instance clone() Clones the response into a new instance

Headers

Map representation of HTTP headers.

new Headers([init]);

Init

Initialize headers from Iterable<HeaderTuple> , a HeadersObject or an existing Headers instance.

Methods

set(name: string, value: string | string[]): void Set a HTTP header by overriding case-insensitive headers of the same name

Set a HTTP header by overriding case-insensitive headers of the same name append(name: string, value: string | string[]): void Append a HTTP header

Append a HTTP header get(name: string): string | undefined Retrieve a case-insensitive HTTP header

Retrieve a case-insensitive HTTP header getAll(name: string): string[] Retrieve a list of matching case-insensitive HTTP headers

Retrieve a list of matching case-insensitive HTTP headers has(name: string): boolean Check if a case-insensitive header is already set

Check if a case-insensitive header is already set delete(name: string): void Delete a case-insensitive header

Delete a case-insensitive header asObject(): HeadersObject Return the lower-cased headers as a plain object

Return the lower-cased headers as a plain object extend(obj: HeadersInit): this Extends the current headers with an object

Extends the current headers with an object keys() Iterable of the available header names

Iterable of the available header names values() Iterable of header values

Iterable of header values entries() Iterable of headers as [key, value]

Iterable of headers as clear() Clears the headers instance

Clears the headers instance clone() Clones the Headers instance

AbortController

Simple controller for aborting a Request instance.

new AbortController();

Properties and Methods

signal A Signal instance to pass to a Request

A instance to pass to a abort() Used to abort any listening requests through the signal

Signal

Tiny event emitter for communicating during a request.

Methods

aborted Boolean indicating whether the request is aborted

Boolean indicating whether the request is aborted on(type, fn) Attach an event listener to an event type

Attach an event listener to an event type off(type, fn) Remove an event listener from an event type

Remove an event listener from an event type each(fn) Attach an event listener for all events

Attach an event listener for all events none(fn) Remove a global event listener

Remove a global event listener emit(type, ...args) Emit an event to all listeners

Standard Events

abort The request has been aborted

The request has been aborted requestBytes Emitted on request progress with current bytes

Emitted on request progress with current bytes requestEnded The request has ended

The request has ended requestStarted The request has been started

The request has been started responseBytes Emitted on response progress with current bytes

Emitted on response progress with current bytes responseEnded The response has ended

The response has ended responseStarted The response has started

Plugins can emit new types of events.

Implementation

If you're building the transports for Servie, there are some life cycle events you need to be aware of:

Listen to the error event on signal for errors Listen to the abort event on signal to destroy the connection Resolve trailer promise and append to HTTP request or response There are some existing built-in type-safe events in SignalEvents you can support

JavaScript

This module is designed for ES2017 environments and published with TypeScript definitions on NPM.

License

Apache 2.0