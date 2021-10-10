Standard, framework-agnostic HTTP interfaces for JavaScript servers and clients.
npm install servie --save
throwback Compose middleware functions into a single function
popsicle HTTP request library for node.js and browsers
servie-lambda Servie transport layer for AWS Lambda
servie-http Servie transport layer for node.js HTTP
get-body General body parser for forms, JSON and text
servie-cors CORS middleware for Servie
servie-route Routing middleware for Servie
servie-mount Mount Servie middleware on a path prefix
servie-compat-http Mimic node.js HTTP using Servie
servie-redirect Create response objects for redirection
servie-cookie-store API for managing client-side cookies
servie-errorhandler Standard error handler for transport layers
servie-finalhandler Standard final handler for transport layers
http-errors Create HTTP errors
boom HTTP-friendly error objects
consolidate Template rendering
import { Body, Request, Response, Headers, AbortController } from "servie";
Servie is a universal package, meaning node.js and browsers are supported without needing configuration. This means the primary endpoint requires some
domtypes in TypeScript. When in a node.js, or browser, only environment, prefer importing
servie/dist/{node,browser}instead.
Body
Base HTTP class shared between
Requestand
Response.
new Body(body, headers);
Supported body types, depending on environment:
string | Buffer | ArrayBuffer | Readable | null | undefined
string | ArrayBuffer | ReadableStream | null | undefined
bodyUsed Boolean whether the body is already consumed
text() Returns the body as a
Promise<string>
json() Returns the body with
JSON.parse as
Promise<any>
arrayBuffer() Returns the body as a
Promise<ArrayBuffer>
clone() Clones an unconsumed body
destroy() Consumes and destroys the body
Request
HTTP class for modelling a
Request, extends
Body.
new Request(input [, init]);
A URL string or another
Request instance to clone from.
method? HTTP request method.
body? Any support body types.
signal? A signal from an
AbortController.
headers? A map, list of tuples, or
Header instance to initialize from.
trailer? A promise resolve to a support header initialization types (above).
url Requested url string
method Requested method string
signal Signal event emitter
headers A
Headers instance
trailer A
Promise<Headers> instance
clone() Clones the request into a new instance
Response
HTTP class for modelling a
Response, extends
Body.
new Response([body [, init]]);
One of the support body types (above).
status? The numeric HTTP response status code
statusText? The HTTP response status text
status The numeric HTTP response status code
statusText The HTTP response status text
ok Boolean indicates successful response (
status between 200 and 299)
headers A
Headers instance
trailer A
Promise<Headers> instance
clone() Clones the response into a new instance
Headers
Map representation of HTTP headers.
new Headers([init]);
Initialize headers from
Iterable<HeaderTuple>, a
HeadersObject or an existing
Headers instance.
set(name: string, value: string | string[]): void Set a HTTP header by overriding case-insensitive headers of the same name
append(name: string, value: string | string[]): void Append a HTTP header
get(name: string): string | undefined Retrieve a case-insensitive HTTP header
getAll(name: string): string[] Retrieve a list of matching case-insensitive HTTP headers
has(name: string): boolean Check if a case-insensitive header is already set
delete(name: string): void Delete a case-insensitive header
asObject(): HeadersObject Return the lower-cased headers as a plain object
extend(obj: HeadersInit): this Extends the current headers with an object
keys() Iterable of the available header names
values() Iterable of header values
entries() Iterable of headers as
[key, value]
clear() Clears the headers instance
clone() Clones the
Headers instance
AbortController
Simple controller for aborting a
Requestinstance.
new AbortController();
signal A
Signal instance to pass to a
Request
abort() Used to abort any listening requests through the
signal
Signal
Tiny event emitter for communicating during a request.
aborted Boolean indicating whether the request is aborted
on(type, fn) Attach an event listener to an event type
off(type, fn) Remove an event listener from an event type
each(fn) Attach an event listener for all events
none(fn) Remove a global event listener
emit(type, ...args) Emit an event to all listeners
abort The request has been aborted
requestBytes Emitted on request progress with current bytes
requestEnded The request has ended
requestStarted The request has been started
responseBytes Emitted on response progress with current bytes
responseEnded The response has ended
responseStarted The response has started
Plugins can emit new types of events.
If you're building the transports for Servie, there are some life cycle events you need to be aware of:
error event on
signal for errors
abort event on
signal to destroy the connection
trailer promise and append to HTTP request or response
SignalEvents you can support
This module is designed for ES2017 environments and published with TypeScript definitions on NPM.
Apache 2.0