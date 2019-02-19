servicebus-retry adds message acknowledge, reject, and retry capability to servicebus messages. A MemoryStore is available for testing and scenarios where processes to not exit/restart when a message is rejected. A RedisStore is available for multiprocess and crash-oriented design, where processes purposefully crash after a message reject and restart.

MemoryStore

const config = require ( 'cconfig' )(); const servicebus = require ( 'servicebus' ); const retry = require ( 'servicebus-retry' ); const bus = servicebus.bus({ url : config.RABBITMQ_URL }); bus.use(retry({ store : new retry.MemoryStore() })); module .exports = bus;

RedisStore

const config = require ( 'cconfig' )(); const servicebus = require ( 'servicebus' ); const retry = require ( 'servicebus-retry' ); const bus = servicebus.bus({ url : config.RABBITMQ_URL }); bus.use(retry({ store : new retry.RedisStore({ host : config.REDIS.HOST, port : config.REDIS.PORT }) })); module .exports = bus;

servicebus-retry causes inocoming messages to have a .handle property with three available functions: acknowledge(fn) , ack(fn) (shorthand for acknowledge), and reject(fn) . The callback parameter in all methods is optional.

usage