servicebus-retry

by Matt Walters
0.0.13 (see all)

retry middleware for servicebus

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

26

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

servicebus-retry

servicebus-retry adds message acknowledge, reject, and retry capability to servicebus messages. A MemoryStore is available for testing and scenarios where processes to not exit/restart when a message is rejected. A RedisStore is available for multiprocess and crash-oriented design, where processes purposefully crash after a message reject and restart.

Configuration:

MemoryStore

const config = require('cconfig')();
const servicebus = require('servicebus');
const retry = require('servicebus-retry');

const bus = servicebus.bus({
  url: config.RABBITMQ_URL
});

bus.use(retry({
  store: new retry.MemoryStore()
}));

module.exports = bus;

RedisStore

const config = require('cconfig')();
const servicebus = require('servicebus');
const retry = require('servicebus-retry');

const bus = servicebus.bus({
  url: config.RABBITMQ_URL
});

bus.use(retry({
  store: new retry.RedisStore({
    host: config.REDIS.HOST,
    port: config.REDIS.PORT
  })
}));

module.exports = bus;

message.handle

servicebus-retry causes inocoming messages to have a .handle property with three available functions: acknowledge(fn), ack(fn) (shorthand for acknowledge), and reject(fn). The callback parameter in all methods is optional.

usage

bus.listen('queue.name', { ack: true /* making this queue and messages persistent */ }, function (msg) {
  msg.handle.ack(function () {
    console.log('acked message ' + msg.cid);
  });
});

bus.subscribe('routing.key2', { ack: true /* making this queue and messages persistent */ }, function (msg) {
  msg.handle.reject(function () {
    throw new Error('message ' + msg.cid + ' was rejected. let's crash and retry');
  });
});

