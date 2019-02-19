servicebus-retry adds message acknowledge, reject, and retry capability to servicebus messages. A MemoryStore is available for testing and scenarios where processes to not exit/restart when a message is rejected. A RedisStore is available for multiprocess and crash-oriented design, where processes purposefully crash after a message reject and restart.
const config = require('cconfig')();
const servicebus = require('servicebus');
const retry = require('servicebus-retry');
const bus = servicebus.bus({
url: config.RABBITMQ_URL
});
bus.use(retry({
store: new retry.MemoryStore()
}));
module.exports = bus;
servicebus-retry causes inocoming messages to have a .handle property with three available functions:
acknowledge(fn),
ack(fn) (shorthand for acknowledge), and
reject(fn). The callback parameter in all methods is optional.
bus.listen('queue.name', { ack: true /* making this queue and messages persistent */ }, function (msg) {
msg.handle.ack(function () {
console.log('acked message ' + msg.cid);
});
});
bus.subscribe('routing.key2', { ack: true /* making this queue and messages persistent */ }, function (msg) {
msg.handle.reject(function () {
throw new Error('message ' + msg.cid + ' was rejected. let's crash and retry');
});
});