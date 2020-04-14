openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
swm

service-worker-mock

by Zack Argyle
2.0.5 (see all)

A collection of utilities for creating/testing/experimenting with service workers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.1K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED

Service Worker Toolchain

A collection of service worker generation tools. Configurable and forkable.

Includes the following packages

generate-service-worker

A node module for generating service worker files based on provided configuration options.

service-worker-plugin

A webpack plugin for generating dynamic service worker files and a runtime helper.

service-worker-mock

A mock service worker environment generator. Used for testing service worker code.

Why?

There are several other packages that generate service workers (sw-precache, offline-plugin, etc). This collection of tools was built to allow more complexity while being fully testable, and allowing the generation of multiple service worker files simultaneously for experimentation/rollout. We chose not to use a templating language, but to instead inject globals into the scripts so that our "templates" were pure JavaScript. This makes it easier to test/read/update the code, with the downside of slightly larger output sizes. See the README in each package for more details.

We encourage forking of the base templates found in packages/generate-service-worker/templates/.

Contributing

scriptsdescription
yarn installinstall all dev dependencies
yarn testrun the test suite
yarn run lintrun eslint
yarn startrun the demo for development testing

To get started contributing, run yarn start, which will run a webpack-devserver on localhost:3000. In demo/webpack.config.js you'll see the configurations used for the demo testing. Each experimental config can be accessed via the key query param (i.e. localhost:3000?key=withNotifications). This provides a simple way to install a new service worker for testing, and the corresponding generated code will be visible in the DOM itself thanks to highlight.js. Use the application tab in the devtools to verify that the service worker was installed. By setting debug: true in the plugin config, the devtools console can be used to verify actions are taking place.

Core Contributors

Contributors ✌⊂(✰‿✰)つ✌

Some ideas for contributions:

  • Browserify plugin
  • Rollup plugin

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial