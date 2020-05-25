Modern service worker loader for Webpack: takes a file, emits it separately from the bundle, and exports a function to register the file as a service worker.
npm i -D service-worker-loader
# or
yarn add -D service-worker-loader
import registerServiceWorker, {
ServiceWorkerNoSupportError
} from 'service-worker-loader!./sw';
registerServiceWorker({ scope: '/' }).then((registration) => {
console.log('Success!');
console.log(registration);
}).catch((err) => {
if (err instanceof ServiceWorkerNoSupportError) {
console.log('Service worker is not supported.');
} else {
console.log('Error!');
}
});
Example with Workbox Window:
import {
Workbox
} from 'workbox-window';
import {
scriptUrl
} from 'service-worker-loader!./sw';
if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) {
const wb = new Workbox(scriptUrl);
wb.register();
}
export default registerServiceWorker;
export {
ServiceWorkerNoSupportError,
scriptUrl
};
registerServiceWorker(options: RegistrationOptions): Promise<ServiceWorkerRegistration>
registerServiceWorker(mapScriptUrl: (scriptUrl: string) => string, options: RegistrationOptions): Promise<ServiceWorkerRegistration>
Registers the file passed through the loader as a service worker. The
options argument is passed as the second argument to
navigator.serviceWorker.register. The return value is a promise to a
ServiceWorkerRegistration object.
scriptUrl: string
The URL of the emitted service worker file.
class ServiceWorkerNoSupportError extends Error
The error type that
registerServiceWorker rejects with when the browser doesn’t support service workers.
filename: string
Defaults to
"[name].js". Specify the file name for generated service worker file
publicPath: string
Defaults to
"/". Overrides default
publicPath.
outputPath: string
Overrides output path for all service workers.
workbox-webpack-plugin
workbox-webpack-plugin is a plugin that generates a list of assets to precache that is injected into a service worker file. With
service-worker-loader you can use
@flexis/workbox-webpack-plugin: a plugin that was specially created for a better experience with this loader.
Webpack's HMR did not designed for service workers, so need to disable HMR for them. You can do it with
hmr-filter-webpack-plugin.
Add it to your
globals.d.ts:
declare module 'service-worker-loader!*' {
const register: import('service-worker-loader/types').ServiceWorkerRegister;
const ServiceWorkerNoSupportError: import('service-worker-loader/types').ServiceWorkerNoSupportError;
const scriptUrl: import('service-worker-loader/types').ScriptUrl;
export default register;
export {
ServiceWorkerNoSupportError,
scriptUrl
};
}
// or, for example
declare module '*?sw' {
// ...
}
Now you can import service worker:
import registerServiceWorker from 'service-worker-loader!./serviceWorker';
// or
import registerServiceWorker from './serviceWorker?sw';
This loader is based almost entirely on worker-loader by @sokra.
MIT