openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
swl

service-worker-loader

by Mohsen Azimi
4.0.2 (see all)

A maintained fork of ServiceWorker loader for Webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

service-worker-loader

NPM version Node version Peer dependencies status Dependencies status Build status Dependabot badge

Modern service worker loader for Webpack: takes a file, emits it separately from the bundle, and exports a function to register the file as a service worker.

Install

npm i -D service-worker-loader
# or
yarn add -D service-worker-loader

Usage

import registerServiceWorker, {
    ServiceWorkerNoSupportError
} from 'service-worker-loader!./sw';

registerServiceWorker({ scope: '/' }).then((registration) => {
    console.log('Success!');
    console.log(registration);
}).catch((err) => {

    if (err instanceof ServiceWorkerNoSupportError) {
        console.log('Service worker is not supported.');
    } else {
        console.log('Error!');
    }
});

Example with Workbox Window:

import {
    Workbox
} from 'workbox-window';
import {
    scriptUrl
} from 'service-worker-loader!./sw';

if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) {

    const wb = new Workbox(scriptUrl);

    wb.register();
}

API

Loader exports

export default registerServiceWorker;
export {
    ServiceWorkerNoSupportError,
    scriptUrl
};

registerServiceWorker(options: RegistrationOptions): Promise<ServiceWorkerRegistration>

registerServiceWorker(mapScriptUrl: (scriptUrl: string) => string, options: RegistrationOptions): Promise<ServiceWorkerRegistration>

Registers the file passed through the loader as a service worker. The options argument is passed as the second argument to navigator.serviceWorker.register. The return value is a promise to a ServiceWorkerRegistration object.

scriptUrl: string

The URL of the emitted service worker file.

class ServiceWorkerNoSupportError extends Error

The error type that registerServiceWorker rejects with when the browser doesn’t support service workers.

Loader options

filename: string

Defaults to "[name].js". Specify the file name for generated service worker file

publicPath: string

Defaults to "/". Overrides default publicPath.

outputPath: string

Overrides output path for all service workers.

workbox-webpack-plugin

workbox-webpack-plugin is a plugin that generates a list of assets to precache that is injected into a service worker file. With service-worker-loader you can use @flexis/workbox-webpack-plugin: a plugin that was specially created for a better experience with this loader.

Hot Module Replacement

Webpack's HMR did not designed for service workers, so need to disable HMR for them. You can do it with hmr-filter-webpack-plugin.

Using with TypeScript

Add it to your globals.d.ts:

declare module 'service-worker-loader!*' {
    const register: import('service-worker-loader/types').ServiceWorkerRegister;
    const ServiceWorkerNoSupportError: import('service-worker-loader/types').ServiceWorkerNoSupportError;
    const scriptUrl: import('service-worker-loader/types').ScriptUrl;
    export default register;
    export {
        ServiceWorkerNoSupportError,
        scriptUrl
    };
}
// or, for example
declare module '*?sw' {
    // ...
}

Now you can import service worker:

import registerServiceWorker from 'service-worker-loader!./serviceWorker';
// or
import registerServiceWorker from './serviceWorker?sw';

Credit

This loader is based almost entirely on worker-loader by @sokra.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial