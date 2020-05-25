Modern service worker loader for Webpack: takes a file, emits it separately from the bundle, and exports a function to register the file as a service worker.

Install

npm i -D service-worker-loader yarn add -D service-worker-loader

import registerServiceWorker, { ServiceWorkerNoSupportError } from 'service-worker-loader!./sw' ; registerServiceWorker({ scope : '/' }).then( ( registration ) => { console .log( 'Success!' ); console .log(registration); }).catch( ( err ) => { if (err instanceof ServiceWorkerNoSupportError) { console .log( 'Service worker is not supported.' ); } else { console .log( 'Error!' ); } });

Example with Workbox Window:

import { Workbox } from 'workbox-window' ; import { scriptUrl } from 'service-worker-loader!./sw' ; if ( 'serviceWorker' in navigator) { const wb = new Workbox(scriptUrl); wb.register(); }

API

Loader exports

export default registerServiceWorker; export { ServiceWorkerNoSupportError, scriptUrl };

Registers the file passed through the loader as a service worker. The options argument is passed as the second argument to navigator.serviceWorker.register . The return value is a promise to a ServiceWorkerRegistration object.

scriptUrl: string

The URL of the emitted service worker file.

class ServiceWorkerNoSupportError extends Error

The error type that registerServiceWorker rejects with when the browser doesn’t support service workers.

Loader options

filename: string

Defaults to "[name].js" . Specify the file name for generated service worker file

publicPath: string

Defaults to "/" . Overrides default publicPath .

outputPath: string

Overrides output path for all service workers.

workbox-webpack-plugin is a plugin that generates a list of assets to precache that is injected into a service worker file. With service-worker-loader you can use @flexis/workbox-webpack-plugin : a plugin that was specially created for a better experience with this loader.

Hot Module Replacement

Webpack's HMR did not designed for service workers, so need to disable HMR for them. You can do it with hmr-filter-webpack-plugin .

Using with TypeScript

Add it to your globals.d.ts :

declare module 'service-worker-loader!*' { const register: import ( 'service-worker-loader/types' ).ServiceWorkerRegister; const ServiceWorkerNoSupportError: import ( 'service-worker-loader/types' ).ServiceWorkerNoSupportError; const scriptUrl: import ( 'service-worker-loader/types' ).ScriptUrl; export default register; export { ServiceWorkerNoSupportError, scriptUrl }; } declare module '*?sw' { }

Now you can import service worker:

import registerServiceWorker from 'service-worker-loader!./serviceWorker' ; import registerServiceWorker from './serviceWorker?sw' ;

Credit

This loader is based almost entirely on worker-loader by @sokra.

License

MIT