Generic nodejs service runner & supervisor

Features

Supervise and cluster node services in a generic manner with a minimal interface:

module .exports = function ( options ) { var config = options.config; var logger = options.logger; var metrics = options.metrics; return startApp(config, logger, metrics); }

standard command line parameters:

Usage: service-runner.js [ command ] [options] Commands: docker-start starts the service in a Docker container docker-test starts the test process in a Docker container build builds the service 's package and deploy repo Options: -n, --num-workers number of workers to start [default: -1] -c, --config YAML-formatted configuration file [string] [default: "./config.yaml"] -f, --force force the operation to execute [boolean] [default: false] -d, --deploy-repo build only the deploy repo [boolean] [default: false] -r, --review send the patch to Gerrit after building the repo [boolean] [default: false] --verbose be verbose [boolean] [default: false] -v, --version print the service' s version and exit [boolean] [default: false ] -h, -- help Show help [boolean]

config loading

flexible logging using bunyan, including logstash support via gelf: logger.log('info/request', { message: 'foo', uri: req.uri })

metric reporting using statsd, logging, and/or Prometheus. (See lib/metrics/index.js:Metrics.makeMetric())

heap dumps

Usage

npm install --save service-runner

As a binary

In package.json, configure npm start to call service-runner:

"scripts" : { "start" : "service-runner" }

Create a config.yaml file following the spec below. Make sure to point the module parameter to your service's entry point.

Finally, start your service with npm start . You can also pass parameters to service-runner like this: npm start -- -c /etc/yourservice/config.yaml .

As a library

Service-runner can also be used to run services within an application. This is can also be used to run services for testing or other purposes.

Example script for starting a service, using commandline options:

var ServiceRunner = require ( 'service-runner' ); new ServiceRunner().start();

It is also possible to skip commandline options, and pass in a config directly to ServiceRunner.start() (see the config section for details on available options). Here is an example demonstrating this, as well as return values & the stop() method:

var ServiceRunner = require ( 'service-runner' ); var runner = new ServiceRunner(); var startupPromise = runner.start({ num_workers : 0 , services : [{ name : 'parsoid' , conf : {...} }], logging : {...}, }) .then( function ( startupResults ) { }) .then( function ( ) { return runner.stop(); });

Config loading

Default config locations in a project: config.yaml for a customized config, and config.example.yaml for an example config for a service.

for a customized config, and for an example config for a service. You can specify the location of the configuration file in two ways: by using the -c / --config command-line option; or by setting the APP_CONFIG_PATH environment variable. If both are specified, the environment variable takes precedence.

/ command-line option; or by setting the environment variable. If both are specified, the environment variable takes precedence. By default, we assume that your project depends on service-runner and you follow standard node project layout. However, if a custom layout is used, you must override the app base path with either: APP_BASE_PATH environment variable app_base_path config stanza.

and you follow standard node project layout. However, if a custom layout is used, you must override the app base path with either: If the project requires cancellable promises (which are disabled by default) you must set the APP_ENABLE_CANCELLABLE_PROMISES environment variable to a non-empty and truth-y value (like 1 or true ). For more information about cancellable promises please refer to the Bluebird documentation.

environment variable to a non-empty and truth-y value (like or ). For more information about cancellable promises please refer to the Bluebird documentation. Default top-level config format (draft):

num_workers: ncpu startup_concurrency: 2 worker_heartbeat_timeout: 7500 logging: level: info sampled_levels: 'trace/webrequest': 0.2 streams: - type: stdout named_levels: true - type: gelf host: logstash1003.eqiad.wmnet port: 12201 metrics: - type: statsd host: localhost port: 8125 batch: max_size: 1500 max_delay: 1000 - type: prometheus port: 9000 ratelimit: type: memory dns_cache: ttl: 5 size: 100 services: - name: parsoid conf: port: 12345 interface: localhost

In the configuration file itself, you can also use environment variables:

field: '{env(ENV_VAR_NAME[,default_value])}'

The service's environment will be inspected, and if the value of ENV_VAR_NAME is defined, it will be used in the configuration. Additionally, one can also supply a default value in case the environment does not contain the sought value.

All file paths in the config are relative to the application base path. The base path is an absolute path to the folder where your application is located (where package.json file is located).

We are also working on a standard template for node services, which will set up this & other things for you.

Metric reporting

We basically expose the node-statsd interface:

options.metrics.timing( 'response_time' , 42 ); options.metrics.increment( 'my_counter' ); options.metrics.decrement( 'my_counter' ); options.metrics.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 ); options.metrics.gauge( 'my_gauge' , 123.45 ); options.metrics.set( 'my_unique' , 'foobar' ); options.metrics.unique( 'my_unique' , 'foobarbaz' ); options.metrics.increment([ 'these' , 'are' , 'different' , 'stats' ]); options.metrics.increment( 'my_counter' , 1 , 0.25 ); options.metrics.histogram( 'my_histogram' , 42 , [ 'foo' , 'bar' ]);

All metrics are automatically prefixed by the config-provided service name / graphite hierachy prefix to ensure a consistent graphite metric hierarchy.

Rate limiting

Service-runner provides an efficient ratelimiter instance backed by limitation. All per-request checks are done in-memory for low latency and minimal overhead.

To enforce a limit:

var isAboveLimit = options.ratelimiter.isAboveLimit( 'some_limit_key' , 10 );

Several backends are supported. By default, a simple in-memory backend is used. For clusters, a Kademlia DHT based backend is available. Basic Kademlia configuration:

ratelimiter: type: kademlia seeds: - 192.168 .88 .99

Advanced Kademlia options:

ratelimiter: type: kademlia seeds: - 192.168 .88 .99 - address: some.host.com port: 6030 listen: address: localhost port: 3050 interval: 10000

Worker status tracking

At any point of the execution the service can emit a service_status message to update the worker status. Statuses are tracked and reported when the worker dies or is killed on a timeout, which is useful for debugging failure reasons.

To emit a status update use the following code:

process.emit( 'service_status' , { type : 'request_processing_begin' , uri : req.uri.toString(), some_other_property : 'some_value' })

Note: The status message could be an arbitrary object, however it must not contain cyclic references.

Issue tracking

Please report issues in the service-runner phabricator project.

