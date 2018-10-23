openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

service-hub

by atom
0.7.4 (see all)

A semantically versioned provider/consumer system for global application services.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

291

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

service-hub Build Status

A semantically versioned provider/consumer system for global application services.

The order-pizza library wants to provide a global service for use by other modules in the application. It calls provide on a global ServiceHub instance with the name of the service and the current semantic version of the API:

# Provider

global.services.provide "order-pizza", "1.0.0",
  placeOrder: (size, topping) -> # ...

Then two other libraries consume this service, ensuring they are compatible with its API by specifying a version range:

# Consumer 1

workingLate: ->
  global.services.consume "order-pizza", "^1.0.0", (orderPizza) ->
    orderPizza.placeOrder("medium", "four cheese")

# Consumer 2

burntDinner: ->
  global.services.consume "order-pizza", "^1.0.0", (orderPizza) ->
    orderPizza.placeOrder("large", "pepperoni")

Now the author of the order-pizza makes a breaking change to the API. They start providing another instance of the service associated with the next major version number, converting the old service to a shim for compatibility:

# Provider

placeOrder = ({size, toppings}) -> # ...

# Providing the new API
global.services.provide "order-pizza", "2.0.0", {placeOrder}

# Shimming the old API
global.services.provide "order-pizza", "1.0.0",
  placeOrder: (size, topping) ->
    placeOrder({size, toppings: [topping]})

If at some point the API changed so drastically that it wasn't possible to shim previous versions, at least the outdated consumers wouldn't use the new API incorrectly. They would just fail to discover the service.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial