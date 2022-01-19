openbase logo
by Greggman
1.12.0

The cli version of servez

2K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

npm GitHub Build Status

Illustration by Nomi, [@the_nomi, mail]

servez: a simple command-line http server

servez is a simple, zero-configuration command-line http server for development and learning. Note there is also an app version for those who prefer GUIs.

Installing globally:

Installation via npm:

 npm install servez -g

This will install servez globally so you can run it from the command line.

Running on-demand:

Using npx you can run servez without installing it first:

 npx servez [options] [path]

Usage:

 servez [options] [path]

[path] defaults to the current folder.

You can now visit http://localhost:8080

Available Options:

  • -h or --help for help

  • -p or --port Port to use (defaults to 8080) note if port is in use will use next available port

  • --version prints the version number

  • --scan scan forward until an open port is found. (defaults to true. --no-scan to disable)

  • --dirs Show folder listings (defaults to true, --no-dirs to disable)

  • --cors Include CORS headers (defaults to true, --no-cors to disable)

  • --local make serve only accessible from this machine. The default is to serve publicly. (0.0.0.0 vs 127.0.0.1)

  • --index Display index.html for folders if it exists (defaults to true, --no-index to disable)

  • --gzip serve somefile.gz in place of somefile

  • --brotli serve somefile.br in place of somefile

  • --robots Provide a /robots.txt if one does not exist. (defaults to true. --no-robots to disable)

  • --hidden Show files that start with .

  • --username Username for basic authentication

  • --password Password for basic authentication

  • -S or --ssl Use https (will use a fake cert if not specified)

  • -C or --cert Path to ssl cert file

  • -K or --key Path to ssl key file

Pronunciation

Cortez, Hernández, Gomez, Ramírez, and Servez walked into a bar...

