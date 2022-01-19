Illustration by Nomi, [@the_nomi, mail]

servez: a simple command-line http server

servez is a simple, zero-configuration command-line http server for development and learning. Note there is also an app version for those who prefer GUIs.

Installing globally:

Installation via npm :

npm install servez -g

This will install servez globally so you can run it from the command line.

Running on-demand:

Using npx you can run servez without installing it first:

npx servez [options] [path]

servez [options] [path]

[path] defaults to the current folder.

You can now visit http://localhost:8080

Available Options:

-h or --help for help

-p or --port Port to use (defaults to 8080) note if port is in use will use next available port

--version prints the version number

--scan scan forward until an open port is found. (defaults to true . --no-scan to disable)

--dirs Show folder listings (defaults to true , --no-dirs to disable)

--cors Include CORS headers (defaults to true , --no-cors to disable)

--local make serve only accessible from this machine. The default is to serve publicly. (0.0.0.0 vs 127.0.0.1)

--index Display index.html for folders if it exists (defaults to true , --no-index to disable)

--gzip serve somefile.gz in place of somefile

--brotli serve somefile.br in place of somefile

--robots Provide a /robots.txt if one does not exist. (defaults to true . --no-robots to disable)

--hidden Show files that start with .

--username Username for basic authentication

--password Password for basic authentication

-S or --ssl Use https (will use a fake cert if not specified)

-C or --cert Path to ssl cert file

-K or --key Path to ssl key file

Pronunciation

Cortez, Hernández, Gomez, Ramírez, and Servez walked into a bar...