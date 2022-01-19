Illustration by Nomi, [@the_nomi, mail]
servez is a simple, zero-configuration command-line http server for development and learning. Note there is also an app version for those who prefer GUIs.
Installation via
npm:
npm install servez -g
This will install
servez globally so you can run it from the command line.
Using
npx you can run servez without installing it first:
npx servez [options] [path]
servez [options] [path]
[path] defaults to the current folder.
You can now visit http://localhost:8080
-h or
--help for help
-p or
--port Port to use (defaults to 8080) note if port is in use will use next available port
--version prints the version number
--scan scan forward until an open port is found. (defaults to
true.
--no-scan to disable)
--dirs Show folder listings (defaults to
true,
--no-dirs to disable)
--cors Include CORS headers (defaults to
true,
--no-cors to disable)
--local make serve only accessible from this machine. The default
is to serve publicly. (0.0.0.0 vs 127.0.0.1)
--index Display index.html for folders if it exists (defaults to
true,
--no-index to disable)
--gzip serve
somefile.gz in place of
somefile
--brotli serve
somefile.br in place of
somefile
--robots Provide a /robots.txt if one does not exist. (defaults to
true.
--no-robots to disable)
--hidden Show files that start with
.
--username Username for basic authentication
--password Password for basic authentication
-S or
--ssl Use https (will use a fake cert if not specified)
-C or
--cert Path to ssl cert file
-K or
--key Path to ssl key file
Cortez, Hernández, Gomez, Ramírez, and Servez walked into a bar...