A Serverless Framework plugin to build your deploy Python WSGI applications using Serverless. Compatible WSGI application frameworks include Flask, Django and Pyramid - for a complete list, see: http://wsgi.readthedocs.io/en/latest/frameworks.html.
requirements.txt and deploys them along with your application
wsgi serve command for serving your application locally during development
wsgi exec), shell commands (
wsgi command), Flask CLI commands (
wsgi flask) and Django management commands (
wsgi manage)
sls plugin install -n serverless-wsgi
This will automatically add the plugin to
package.json and the plugins section of
serverless.yml.
This example assumes that you have intialized your application as
app inside
api.py.
project
├── api.py
├── requirements.txt
└── serverless.yml
A regular Flask application.
from flask import Flask
app = Flask(__name__)
@app.route("/cats")
def cats():
return "Cats"
@app.route("/dogs/<id>")
def dog(id):
return "Dog"
Load the plugin and set the
custom.wsgi.app configuration in
serverless.yml to the
module path of your Flask application.
All functions that will use WSGI need to have
wsgi_handler.handler set as the Lambda handler and
use the default
lambda-proxy integration for API Gateway. This configuration example treats
API Gateway as a transparent proxy, passing all requests directly to your Flask application,
and letting the application handle errors, 404s etc.
Note: The WSGI handler was called
wsgi.handler earlier, but was renamed to
wsgi_handler.handler
in
1.7.0. The old name is still supported but using it will cause a deprecation warning.
service: example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: python3.6
plugins:
- serverless-wsgi
functions:
api:
handler: wsgi_handler.handler
events:
- http: ANY /
- http: ANY /{proxy+}
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
Add Flask to the application bundle.
Flask==1.0.2
Simply run the serverless deploy command as usual:
$ sls deploy
Serverless: Using Python specified in "runtime": python3.6
Serverless: Packaging Python WSGI handler...
Serverless: Packaging required Python packages...
Serverless: Linking required Python packages...
Serverless: Packaging service...
Serverless: Excluding development dependencies...
Serverless: Unlinking required Python packages...
Serverless: Uploading CloudFormation file to S3...
Serverless: Uploading artifacts...
Serverless: Uploading service .zip file to S3 (864.57 KB)...
Serverless: Validating template...
Serverless: Updating Stack...
Serverless: Checking Stack update progress...
..............
Serverless: Stack update finished...
Set
custom.wsgi.app in
serverless.yml according to your WSGI callable:
<project_name>.wsgi.application. See https://docs.djangoproject.com/en/1.10/howto/deployment/wsgi/ for more information.
You'll need to include any packages that your application uses in the bundle
that's deployed to AWS Lambda. This plugin helps you out by doing this automatically,
as long as you specify your required packages in a
requirements.txt file in the root
of your Serverless service path:
Flask==1.0.2
requests==2.21.0
For more information, see https://pip.pypa.io/en/latest/user_guide/#requirements-files.
The
serverless-wsgi plugin itself depends on
werkzeug and will package it automatically,
even if
werkzeug is not present in your
requirements.txt.
You can use the requirement packaging functionality of serverless-wsgi without the WSGI
handler itself by including the plugin in your
serverless.yml configuration, without specifying
the
custom.wsgi.app setting. This will omit the WSGI handler from the package, but include
any requirements specified in
requirements.txt.
If you don't want to use automatic requirement packaging you can set
custom.wsgi.packRequirements to false:
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
packRequirements: false
In order to pass additional arguments to
pip when installing requirements, the
pipArgs configuration
option is available:
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
pipArgs: --no-deps
For a more advanced approach to packaging requirements, consider using https://github.com/UnitedIncome/serverless-python-requirements.
When the
serverless-python-requirements is added to
serverless.yml, the
packRequirements option
is set to
false by default.
If you have
packRequirements set to
false, or if you use
serverless-python-requirements, remember to add
werkzeug explicitly in your
requirements.txt.
Python is used for packaging requirements and serving the app when invoking
sls wsgi serve. By
default, the current runtime setting is expected to be the name of the Python binary in
PATH,
for instance
python3.6. If this is not the name of your Python binary, override it using the
pythonBin option:
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
pythonBin: python3
For convenience, a
sls wsgi serve command is provided to run your WSGI application
locally. This command requires the
werkzeug Python package to be installed,
and acts as a simple wrapper for starting werkzeug's built-in HTTP server.
By default, the server will start on port 5000.
$ sls wsgi serve
* Running on http://localhost:5000/ (Press CTRL+C to quit)
* Restarting with stat
* Debugger is active!
Configure the port using the
-p parameter:
$ sls wsgi serve -p 8000
* Running on http://localhost:8000/ (Press CTRL+C to quit)
* Restarting with stat
* Debugger is active!
When running locally, an environment variable named
IS_OFFLINE will be set to
True.
So, if you want to know when the application is running locally, check
os.environ["IS_OFFLINE"].
The
wsgi exec command lets you execute Python code remotely:
$ sls wsgi exec -c "import math; print((1 + math.sqrt(5)) / 2)"
1.618033988749895
$ cat count.py
for i in range(3):
print(i)
$ sls wsgi exec -f count.py
0
1
2
The
wsgi command command lets you execute shell commands remotely:
$ sls wsgi command -c "pwd"
/var/task
$ cat script.sh
#!/bin/bash
echo "dlrow olleh" | rev
$ sls wsgi command -f script.sh
hello world
The
wsgi flask command lets you execute Flask CLI custom commands remotely:
$ sls wsgi flask -c "my command"
Hello world!
The
wsgi manage command lets you execute Django management commands remotely:
$ sls wsgi manage -c "check --list-tags"
admin
caches
database
models
staticfiles
templates
urls
All commands have
local equivalents that let you run commands through
sls invoke local rather
than
sls invoke, i.e. on the local machine instead of through Lambda. The
local commands (
sls wsgi command local,
sls wsgi exec local,
sls wsgi flask local and
sls wsgi manage local) take the same arguments
as their remote counterparts documented above.
If you'd like to be explicit about which routes and HTTP methods should pass through to your application, see the following example:
service: example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: python3.6
plugins:
- serverless-wsgi
functions:
api:
handler: wsgi_handler.handler
events:
- http:
path: cats
method: get
integration: lambda-proxy
- http:
path: dogs/{id}
method: get
integration: lambda-proxy
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
If you use custom domain names with API Gateway, you might have a base path that is
at the beginning of your path, such as the stage (
/dev,
/stage,
/prod). In this case, set
the
API_GATEWAY_BASE_PATH environment variable to let
serverless-wsgi know.
E.g, if you deploy your WSGI application to https://mydomain.com/api/myservice,
set
API_GATEWAY_BASE_PATH to
api/myservice (no
/ first).
The example below uses the serverless-domain-manager plugin to handle custom domains in API Gateway:
service: example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: python3.6
environment:
API_GATEWAY_BASE_PATH: ${self:custom.customDomain.basePath}
plugins:
- serverless-wsgi
- serverless-domain-manager
functions:
api:
handler: wsgi_handler.handler
events:
- http: ANY /
- http: ANY {proxy+}
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
customDomain:
basePath: ${opt:stage}
domainName: mydomain.name.com
stage: ${opt:stage}
createRoute53Record: true
Note: The API_GATEWAY_BASE_PATH configuration is only needed when using the payload V1. In the V2, the path does not have the basePath in the beginning.
If you're configuring CloudFront manually in front of your API and setting
the Path in the CloudFront Origin to include your stage name, you'll need
to strip it out from the path supplied to WSGI. This is so that your app
doesn't generate URLs starting with
/production.
Pass the
STRIP_STAGE_PATH=yes environment variable to your application
to set this:
service: example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: python3.6
environment:
STRIP_STAGE_PATH: yes
In order to accept file uploads from HTML forms, make sure to add
multipart/form-data to
the list of content types with Binary Support in your API Gateway API. The
serverless-apigw-binary
Serverless plugin can be used to automate this process.
Keep in mind that, when building Serverless applications, uploading directly to S3 from the browser is usually the preferred approach.
The raw context and event from AWS Lambda are both accessible through the WSGI request. The following example shows how to access them when using Flask:
from flask import Flask, request
app = Flask(__name__)
@app.route("/")
def index():
print(request.environ['serverless.context'])
print(request.environ['serverless.event'])
For more information on these objects, read the documentation on events and the invocation context.
By default, all MIME types starting with
text/ and the following whitelist are sent
through API Gateway in plain text. All other MIME types will have their response body
base64 encoded (and the
isBase64Encoded API Gateway flag set) in order to be
delivered by API Gateway as binary data (remember to add any binary MIME types that
you're using to the Binary Support list in API Gateway).
This is the default whitelist of plain text MIME types:
application/json
application/javascript
application/xml
application/vnd.api+json
image/svg+xml
In order to add additional plain text MIME types to this whitelist, use the
textMimeTypes configuration option:
custom:
wsgi:
app: api.app
textMimeTypes:
- application/custom+json
- application/vnd.company+json
Common ways to keep lambda functions warm include scheduled events
and the WarmUP plugin. Both these event sources
are supported by default and will be ignored by
serverless-wsgi.
If you have several functions in
serverless.yml and want to organize them in
directories, e.g.:
project
├── web
│ ├── api.py
│ └── requirements.txt
├── serverless.yml
└── another_function.py
In this case, tell
serverless-wsgi where to find the handler by prepending the
directory:
service: example
provider:
name: aws
runtime: python3.6
plugins:
- serverless-wsgi
functions:
api:
handler: wsgi_handler.handler
events:
- http: ANY /
- http: ANY {proxy+}
another_function:
handler: another_function.handler
custom:
wsgi:
app: web/api.app
Requirements will now be installed into
web/, rather than at in the service root directory.
The same rule applies when using the
individually: true flag in the
package settings, together
with the
module option provided by
serverless-python-requirements. In that case, both the requirements
and the WSGI handler will be installed into
web/, if the function is configured with
module: "web".
The AWS API Gateway to WSGI mapping module is available on PyPI in the
serverless-wsgi package.
Use this package if you need to deploy Python Lambda functions to handle API Gateway events directly, without using the Serverless framework.
pip install serverless-wsgi
Initialize your WSGI application and in your Lambda event handler, call the request mapper:
import app # Replace with your actual application
import serverless_wsgi
# If you need to send additional content types as text, add then directly
# to the whitelist:
#
# serverless_wsgi.TEXT_MIME_TYPES.append("application/custom+json")
def handler(event, context):
return serverless_wsgi.handle_request(app.app, event, context)
Thanks to Zappa, which has been both the inspiration and source of several implementations that went into this project.
Thanks to chalice for the requirement packaging implementation.