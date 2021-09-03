This is a tech demo of using WebRTC without a signaling server -- the WebRTC offer/answer exchange is performed manually by the users, for example via IM. This means that the app can run out of file:/// directly, without involving a web server. You can send text messages and files between peers.

This repository contains two different clients that can talk to each other:

serverless-webrtc.js runs under node.js serverless-webrtc.html runs in Chrome or Firefox

Chat is fully interoperable between all of the above (Node, Chrome, Firefox) in any combination (tested with Chrome 35 and Firefox 29).

For Node:

λ npm install serverless-webrtc λ node_modules/serverless-webrtc/serverless-webrtc .js

Under Node, if you want to create a session instead of joining one:

λ node_modules/serverless-webrtc/serverless-webrtc.js

For browsers:

In Chrome (but not Firefox), you'll need to run a local web server rather than just browsing to file:/// , like this:

λ cd serverless-webrtc λ python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8001 . Serving HTTP on 0.0 .0 .0 port 8001 ...

and then browse to http://localhost:8001/.

For Android:

Vojtěch Sázel has ported this project to Android: serverless-webrtc-android.

Blog posts with more details:

http://blog.printf.net/articles/2013/05/17/webrtc-without-a-signaling-server

http://blog.printf.net/articles/2014/07/01/serverless-webrtc-continued

Browser demo link:

https://cjb.github.io/serverless-webrtc/serverless-webrtc.html

-- Chris Ball chris@printf.net (http://printf.net/)