serverless-webrtc

by Chris Ball
1.0.5 (see all)

A demo of using WebRTC with no signaling server.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

serverless-webrtc

This is a tech demo of using WebRTC without a signaling server -- the WebRTC offer/answer exchange is performed manually by the users, for example via IM. This means that the app can run out of file:/// directly, without involving a web server. You can send text messages and files between peers.

This repository contains two different clients that can talk to each other:

  1. serverless-webrtc.js runs under node.js
  2. serverless-webrtc.html runs in Chrome or Firefox

Chat is fully interoperable between all of the above (Node, Chrome, Firefox) in any combination (tested with Chrome 35 and Firefox 29).

screenshot

For Node:

 λ npm install serverless-webrtc
 λ node_modules/serverless-webrtc/serverless-webrtc.js

Under Node, if you want to create a session instead of joining one:

 λ node_modules/serverless-webrtc/serverless-webrtc.js --create

For browsers:

In Chrome (but not Firefox), you'll need to run a local web server rather than just browsing to file:///, like this:

 λ cd serverless-webrtc
 λ python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8001 .
Serving HTTP on 0.0.0.0 port 8001 ...

and then browse to http://localhost:8001/.

For Android:

Vojtěch Sázel has ported this project to Android: serverless-webrtc-android.

Blog posts with more details:

http://blog.printf.net/articles/2013/05/17/webrtc-without-a-signaling-server

http://blog.printf.net/articles/2014/07/01/serverless-webrtc-continued

https://cjb.github.io/serverless-webrtc/serverless-webrtc.html

-- Chris Ball chris@printf.net (http://printf.net/)

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial