Forked from serverless-optimizer-plugin this plugin uses webpack to optimize your Serverless Node.js Functions on deployment.
Reducing the file size of your AWS Lambda Functions allows AWS to provision them more quickly, speeding up the response
time of your Lambdas. Smaller Lambda sizes also helps you develop faster because you can upload them faster.
This Severless Plugin is absolutely recommended for every project including Lambdas with Node.js.
Note: Requires Serverless v0.5.0.
npm install serverless-webpack-plugin webpack --save-dev
plugins array in your Serverless Project's
s-project.json, like this:
plugins: [
"serverless-webpack-plugin"
]
custom property of either your
s-project.json or
s-function.json add an webpack property. The configPath is relative to the project root.
{
...
"custom": {
"webpack": {
"configPath": "path/relative/to/project-path"
}
}
...
}
This plugin allows you to completely customize how your code is optimized by specifying your own webpack config. Heres a sample
webpack.config.js:
var webpack = require('webpack');
module.exports = {
// entry: provided by serverless
// output: provided by serverless
target: 'node',
externals: [
'aws-sdk'
],
resolve: {
extensions: ['', '.js', '.jsx']
},
devtool: 'source-map',
plugins: [
new webpack.IgnorePlugin(/^\.\/locale$/, /moment$/),
new webpack.optimize.DedupePlugin(),
new webpack.optimize.OccurenceOrderPlugin(),
new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin({
compress: {
unused: true,
dead_code: true,
warnings: false,
drop_debugger: true
}
})
],
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
loader: 'babel',
exclude: /node_modules/,
query: {
presets: ['es2015', 'stage-0']
}
}
]
}
};
Note: Some node modules don't play nicely with
webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin in this case, you can omit it from
your config, or add the offending modules to
externals. For more on externals see below.
Externals specified in your webpack config will be properly packaged into the deployment.
This is useful when working with modules that have binary dependencies, are incompatible with
webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin
or if you simply want to improve build performance. Check out webpack-node-externals
for an easy way to externalize all node modules.
Yes using
devtool: 'source-map' works, include
require('source-map-support').install(); you'll have pretty stacktraces.
If you need to load modules before your lambda function module is loaded,
you can specify those modules with entry option in your webpack config.
For example if you need to load the babel-polyfill, you can do that
by adding
entry: ['babel-polyfill'] to your webpack config.
This will first load the babel-polyfill module and then your lambda function module.
The plugin builds directly from the source files, using "magic handlers" to include the parent directory (as mentioned in the 0.5.0 release notes) is unnecessary.