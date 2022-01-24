Automatically creates an AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) using all available Availability Zones (AZ) in a region.
This plugin provisions the following resources:
AWS::EC2::VPC
AWS::EC2::InternetGateway (for outbound internet access from "Public" subnet)
AWS::EC2::VPCGatewayAttachment (to attach the
InternetGateway to the VPC)
AWS::EC2::SecurityGroup (to execute Lambda functions [
AppSecurityGroup])
If the VPC is allocated a /16 subnet, each availability zone within the region will be allocated a /20 subnet. Within each availability zone, this plugin will further divide the subnets:
AWS::EC2::Subnet "Public" (/22) - default route set to the
InternetGateway
AWS::EC2::Subnet "Application" (/21) - no default route set (can be set to either a
NatGateway or
NatInstance)
AWS::EC2::Subnet "Database" (/22) - no default route set
The subnetting layout was heavily inspired by the now shutdown Skyliner platform. 😞
Optionally, this plugin can also create
AWS::EC2::NatGateway instances in each availability zone which requires provisioning
AWS::EC2::EIP resources (AWS limits you to 5 per VPC, so if you want to provision your VPC across all 6 us-east availability zones, you'll need to request an VPC EIP limit increase from AWS).
Instead of using the managed
AWS::EC2::NatGateway instances, this plugin can also provision a single
t2.micro NAT instance in
PublicSubnet1 which will allow HTTP/HTTPS traffic from the "Application" subnets to reach the Internet.
Lambda functions will execute within the "Application" subnet and only be able to access:
NatGateway or a
NatInstance)
If your Lambda functions need to access the internet, then you MUST provision
NatGateway resources or a NAT instance.
By default,
AWS::EC2::VPCEndpoint "Gateway" endpoints for S3 and DynamoDB will be provisioned within each availability zone to provide internal access to these services (there is no additional charge for using Gateway Type VPC endpoints). You can selectively control which
AWS::EC2::VPCEndpoint "Interface" endpoints are available within your VPC using the
services configuration option below. Not all AWS services are available in every region, so the plugin will query AWS to validate the services you have selected and notify you if any changes are required (there is an additional charge for using Interface Type VPC endpoints).
If you specify more then one availability zone, this plugin will also provision the following database-related resources (controlled using the
subnetGroups plugin option):
AWS::RDS::DBSubnetGroup
AWS::ElastiCache::SubnetGroup
AWS::Redshift::ClusterSubnetGroup
AWS::DAX::SubnetGroup
to make it easier to create these resources across all of the availability zones.
$ npx sls plugin install -n serverless-vpc-plugin
vpcConfig configuration parameters are optional
# add in your serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-vpc-plugin
provider:
# you do not need to provide the "vpc" section as this plugin will populate it automatically
vpc:
securityGroupIds:
- # plugin will add LambdaExecutionSecurityGroup to this list
subnetIds:
- # plugin will add the "Application" subnets to this list
custom:
vpcConfig:
# Whether plugin is enabled. Can be used to selectively disable plugin
# on certain stages or configurations. Defaults to true.
enabled: true
cidrBlock: '10.0.0.0/16'
# if createNatGateway is a boolean "true", a NAT Gateway and EIP will be provisioned in each zone
# if createNatGateway is a number, that number of NAT Gateways will be provisioned
createNatGateway: 2
# When enabled, the DB subnet will only be accessible from the Application subnet
# Both the Public and Application subnets will be accessible from 0.0.0.0/0
createNetworkAcl: false
# Whether to create the DB subnet
createDbSubnet: true
# Whether to enable VPC flow logging to an S3 bucket
createFlowLogs: false
# Whether to create a bastion host
createBastionHost: false
bastionHostKeyName: MyKey # required if creating a bastion host
# Whether to create a NAT instance
createNatInstance: false
# Whether to create AWS Systems Manager (SSM) Parameters
createParameters: false
# Optionally specify AZs (defaults to auto-discover all availabile AZs)
zones:
- us-east-1a
- us-east-1b
- us-east-1c
# By default, S3 and DynamoDB endpoints will be available within the VPC
# see https://docs.aws.amazon.com/vpc/latest/userguide/vpc-endpoints.html
# for a list of available service endpoints to provision within the VPC
# (varies per region)
services:
- kms
- secretsmanager
# Optionally specify subnet groups to create. If not provided, subnet groups
# for RDS, Redshift, ElasticCache and DAX will be provisioned.
subnetGroups:
- rds
# Whether to export stack outputs so it may be consumed by other stacks
exportOutputs: false
After executing
serverless deploy, the following CloudFormation Stack Outputs will be provided:
VPC: VPC logical resource ID
AppSecurityGroup: Security Group ID that the applications use when executing within the VPC
LambdaExecutionSecurityGroupId: DEPRECATED - Please use AppSecurityGroupId instead
BastionSSHUser: SSH username to access the bastion host, if provisioned
BastionEIP: Elastic IP address associated to the bastion host, if provisioned
RDSSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to RDS, if provisioned
ElastiCacheSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to ElastiCache, if provisioned
RedshiftSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to Redshift, if provisioned
DAXSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to DAX, if provisioned
AppSubnet{i}: Each of the generated "Application" Subnets, where i is a 1 based index
Setting
exportOutputs: true will export stack outputs. The name of the exported value will be prefixed by the cloud formation stack name (
AWS::StackName). For example, the value of the
VPC output of a stack named
foo-prod will be exported as
foo-prod-VPC.
Setting
createParameters: true will create the below parameters in the AWS Systems Manager (SSM) Parameter Store:
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/VPC: VPC logical resource ID
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/AppSecurityGroup: Security Group ID that the applications use when executing within the VPC
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/RDSSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to RDS, if provisioned
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/ElastiCacheSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to ElastiCache, if provisioned
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/RedshiftSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to Redshift, if provisioned
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/DAXSubnetGroup: SubnetGroup associated to DAX, if provisioned
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/PublicSubnets: Subnet ID's for the "Public" subnets
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/AppSubnets: Subnet ID's for the "Application" subnets
/SLS/${AWS::StackName}/DBSubnets: Subnet ID's for the "Database" subnets
As an example, if the stack name you want to reference is
new-service-dev, you can then use Serverless' built-in support for reading from SSM:
vpc:
securityGroupIds:
- ${ssm:/SLS/new-service-dev/AppSecurityGroup}
subnetIds: ${ssm:/SLS/new-service-dev/AppSubnets~split}
(Note the usage of
~split to split the SSM
StringList parameter type and return an array of values)
