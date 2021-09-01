The vpc discovery plugin takes the given vpc name, subnet tag key/value, and security group tag key/value or names in the serverless file to setup the vpc configuration for the lambda.

Basically we use this config:

vpcDiscovery: vpcName: '<vpc_name>' subnets: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_vale>' securityGroups: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_value>'

To generate this config:

vpc : subnetIds : - subnet- 123456789 ... securityGroupIds : - sg- 123456789 ...

For each lambda function.

Note: The core serverless provider.vpc settings will be used, if they are set, instead of vpcDiscovery . You can use also mix settings. For example you may set provider.vpc.subnetIds while using vpcDiscovery to set the securityGroupIds . Take a look at official documentation.

About Amplify

Amplify builds innovative and compelling digital educational products that empower teachers and students across the country. We have a long history as the leading innovator in K-12 education - and have been described as the best tech company in education and the best education company in tech. While others try to shrink the learning experience into the technology, we use technology to expand what is possible in real classrooms with real students and teachers.

Learn more at https://www.amplify.com

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Make sure you have the following installed before starting:

Also allow the lambda to have the following IAM permissions:

ec2:CreateNetworkInterface

ec2:DescribeNetworkInterfaces

ec2:DeleteNetworkInterface

Installation

Run:

npm install serverless-vpc-discovery npm install https://github.com/amplify-education/serverless-vpc-discovery.git

Then make the following edits to your serverless.yaml file:

plugins: - serverless-vpc-discovery custom: vpcDiscovery: vpcName: '<vpc_name>' subnets: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_value>' securityGroups: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_value>' - names: - '<security_group_name>' functions: example: handler: handler.example example2: handler: handler.example vpcDiscovery: false example3: handler: handler.example vpcDiscovery: vpcName: '<vpc_name>' securityGroups: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_value>' example4: handler: handler.example vpcDiscovery: vpcName: '<vpc_name>' subnets: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_value>' securityGroups: - tagKey: <tag_name> tagValues: - '<tag_value>' - names: - '<security_group_name>'

Running Tests

To run the test:

npm test

All tests should pass.

If there is an error update the node_module inside the serverless-vpc-discovery folder:

npm install

To run integration tests, set an environment variable TEST_VPC_NAME to the VPC you will be testing for. Then,

export AWS_PROFILE=your_profile export TEST_VPC_NAME=vpc_name npm run integration-test

Deploying with the plugin

When deploying run:

serverless deploy --env 'VPC Name'

And that should be it! Good Luck!

How it Works

The vpc, subnets, and security groups are found by filtering based on a specified tag name. Vpc and subnets are found under the tag name tag:Name . Security groups are found by the name of the group under group-name .

The vpc is found first as it is used to find the subnets and security groups. Once all of the subnets and security groups are found the serverless service provider creates a vpc object and stores the subnets and security groups.

Responsible Disclosure

If you have any security issue to report, contact project maintainers privately. You can reach us at github@amplify.com

Contributing

We welcome pull requests! For your pull request to be accepted smoothly, we suggest that you: