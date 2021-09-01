The vpc discovery plugin takes the given vpc name, subnet tag key/value, and security group tag key/value or names in the serverless file to setup the vpc configuration for the lambda.
Basically we use this config:
vpcDiscovery:
vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
subnets:
- tagKey: <tag_name>
tagValues:
- '<tag_vale>'
securityGroups:
- tagKey: <tag_name>
tagValues:
- '<tag_value>'
To generate this config:
vpc:
subnetIds:
- subnet-123456789
...
securityGroupIds:
- sg-123456789
...
For each lambda function.
Note: The core serverless
provider.vpcsettings will be used, if they are set, instead of
vpcDiscovery. You can use also mix settings. For example you may set
provider.vpc.subnetIdswhile using
vpcDiscoveryto set the
securityGroupIds. Take a look at official documentation.
Make sure you have the following installed before starting:
Also allow the lambda to have the following IAM permissions:
Run:
# From npm (recommended)
npm install serverless-vpc-discovery
# From github
npm install https://github.com/amplify-education/serverless-vpc-discovery.git
Then make the following edits to your serverless.yaml file:
plugins:
- serverless-vpc-discovery
# Optional: Either set `custom.vpcDiscovery` or `functions.<function name>.vpcDiscovery`
custom:
vpcDiscovery:
vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
# optional if `securityGroups` option is specified
# list of tag key and values
subnets:
- tagKey: <tag_name>
# an array of values
tagValues:
- '<tag_value>'
# optional if `subnets` option is specified
# list of tag key and value or names
securityGroups:
- tagKey: <tag_name>
# an array of values
tagValues:
- '<tag_value>'
# optional if `tagKey` and `tagValues` are specified
# an array of values
- names:
- '<security_group_name>'
# Optional: Either set `custom.vpcDiscovery` or `functions.<function name>.vpcDiscovery`
functions:
example:
handler: handler.example
# inherit `custom.vpcDiscovery` config in case `custom.vpcDiscovery` is specified
example2:
handler: handler.example
# skip vpc configuration for the current function
vpcDiscovery: false
example3:
handler: handler.example
# inherit `custom.vpcDiscovery` config in case `custom.vpcDiscovery` is specified and override security group names
vpcDiscovery:
vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
securityGroups:
- tagKey: <tag_name>
# an array of values
tagValues:
- '<tag_value>'
example4:
handler: handler.example
# override or set basic subnets and security groups items
vpcDiscovery:
vpcName: '<vpc_name>'
# optional if `custom.vpcDiscovery.securityGroups` option is specified
subnets:
- tagKey: <tag_name>
# an array of values
tagValues:
- '<tag_value>'
# optional if `custom.vpcDiscovery.subnets` option is specified
securityGroups:
# optional if `names` option is specified
- tagKey: <tag_name>
# an array of values
tagValues:
- '<tag_value>'
# optional if `tagKey` and `tagValues` are specified
# an array of values
- names:
- '<security_group_name>'
To run the test:
npm test
All tests should pass.
If there is an error update the node_module inside the serverless-vpc-discovery folder:
npm install
To run integration tests, set an environment variable TEST_VPC_NAME to the VPC you will be testing for. Then,
export AWS_PROFILE=your_profile
export TEST_VPC_NAME=vpc_name
npm run integration-test
When deploying run:
serverless deploy --env 'VPC Name'
And that should be it! Good Luck!
The vpc, subnets, and security groups are found by filtering based on a specified tag name.
Vpc and subnets are found under the tag name
tag:Name.
Security groups are found by the name of the group under
group-name.
The vpc is found first as it is used to find the subnets and security groups. Once all of the subnets and security groups are found the serverless service provider creates a vpc object and stores the subnets and security groups.
If you have any security issue to report, contact project maintainers privately. You can reach us at github@amplify.com
