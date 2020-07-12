A Serverless plugin improving typescript developer experience. Lambda related configuration should be as close as possible from actually executed source code. Target typical lambda structure :

import { Event, parseBody } from 'serverless-typescript/lib/api/input-validation' ; interface MyHTTPBody { param1: string ; param2: number ; } export const main = async (event: Event<MyHTTPBody>): Promise <APIGatewayProxyResult> => { const input = parseBody(event); console .log(input.param1); };

Highlights

[AWS] API Gateway HTTP input validation based on typescript interfaces

[AWS] API Gateway routing from annotation

[AWS] Cognito custom attributes checking on request

Install

$ npm install serverless-typescript --save-dev

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file: