⚠️ Version 2.0 with breaking changes see usage ⚠️
Using NPM:
npm install serverless-step-functions-offline --save-dev
or Yarn:
yarn add serverless-step-functions-offline --dev
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
# serverless.yml
plugins:
- serverless-step-functions-offline
To verify that the plugin works, run this in your command line:
sls step-functions-offline
It should rise an error like that:
Serverless plugin "serverless-step-functions-offline" initialization errored: Please add ENV_VARIABLES to section "custom"
This plugin works only with serverless-step-functions.
You must have this plugin installed and correctly specified statemachine definition using Amazon States Language.
Example of statemachine definition you can see here.
After all steps are done, need to add to section custom in serverless.yml the key stepFunctionsOffline with properties stateName: name of lambda function.
For example:
service: ServerlessStepPlugin
frameworkVersion: ">=1.13.0 <2.0.0"
plugins:
- serverless-step-functions-offline
# ...
custom:
stepFunctionsOffline:
FirstLambda: firstLambda #(v2.0)
# ...
# ...
SecondLambda: secondLambda #(v2.0)
functions:
firstLambda:
handler: firstLambda/index.handler
name: TheFirstLambda
secondLambda:
handler: secondLambda/index.handler
name: TheSecondLambda
stepFunctions:
stateMachines:
foo:
definition:
Comment: "An example of the Amazon States Language using wait states"
StartAt: FirstLambda
States:
FirstLambda:
Type: Task
Resource: arn:aws:lambda:eu-west-1:123456789:function:TheFirstLambda
Next: SecondLambda
SecondLambda:
Type: Task
Resource: arn:aws:lambda:eu-west-1:123456789:function:TheSecondLambda
End: true
Where:
StepOne is the name of step in state machine
firstLambda is the name of function in section functions
sls step-functions-offline --stateMachine={{name}} --event={{path to event file}}
name: name of state machine in section state functions. In example above it's
foo.
event: input values for execution in JSON format (optional)
If you want to know where you are (in offline mode or not) you can use env variable
STEP_IS_OFFLINE.
By default
process.env.STEP_IS_OFFLINE = true.
|States
|Support
|Task
|At this moment plugin does not support fields Retry, Catch, TimeoutSeconds, HeartbeatSeconds
|Choice
|All comparison operators except: And, Not, Or
|Wait
|All following fields: Seconds, SecondsPath, Timestamp, TimestampPath
|Parallel
|Only Branches
|Pass
|Result, ResultPath
|Fail
|Cause, Error
|Succeed
The plugin integrates very well with serverless-webpack.
Add the plugins
serverless-webpack to your
serverless.yml file and make sure that
serverless-webpack
precedes
serverless-step-functions-offline as the order is important:
plugins:
...
- serverless-webpack
...
- serverless-step-functions-offline
...