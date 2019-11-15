openbase logo
ssf

serverless-step-functions-offline

by Viktor Kis
2.1.4 (see all)

Emulate step functions locally when developing your Serverless project

Overview

1.3K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

serverless npm version Known Vulnerabilities Maintainability NPM

serverless-step-functions-offline

⚠️ Version 2.0 with breaking changes see usage ⚠️

Documentation

Install

Using NPM:

npm install serverless-step-functions-offline --save-dev

or Yarn:

yarn add serverless-step-functions-offline --dev

Setup

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml:

# serverless.yml

plugins:
  - serverless-step-functions-offline

To verify that the plugin works, run this in your command line:

sls step-functions-offline

It should rise an error like that:

Serverless plugin "serverless-step-functions-offline" initialization errored: Please add ENV_VARIABLES to section "custom"

Requirements

This plugin works only with serverless-step-functions.

You must have this plugin installed and correctly specified statemachine definition using Amazon States Language.

Example of statemachine definition you can see here.

Usage

After all steps are done, need to add to section custom in serverless.yml the key stepFunctionsOffline with properties stateName: name of lambda function.

For example:

service: ServerlessStepPlugin
frameworkVersion: ">=1.13.0 <2.0.0"
plugins:
   - serverless-step-functions-offline

# ...

custom:
  stepFunctionsOffline:
    FirstLambda: firstLambda #(v2.0)
    # ...
    # ...
    SecondLambda: secondLambda #(v2.0)

functions:
    firstLambda:
        handler: firstLambda/index.handler
        name: TheFirstLambda
    secondLambda:
        handler: secondLambda/index.handler
        name: TheSecondLambda
stepFunctions:
  stateMachines:
    foo:
      definition:
        Comment: "An example of the Amazon States Language using wait states"
        StartAt: FirstLambda
        States:
            FirstLambda:
              Type: Task
              Resource: arn:aws:lambda:eu-west-1:123456789:function:TheFirstLambda
              Next: SecondLambda
            SecondLambda:
              Type: Task
              Resource: arn:aws:lambda:eu-west-1:123456789:function:TheSecondLambda
              End: true

Where:

  • StepOne is the name of step in state machine
  • firstLambda is the name of function in section functions

Run Plugin

sls step-functions-offline --stateMachine={{name}} --event={{path to event file}}
  • name: name of state machine in section state functions. In example above it's foo.
  • event: input values for execution in JSON format (optional)

If you want to know where you are (in offline mode or not) you can use env variable STEP_IS_OFFLINE.

By default process.env.STEP_IS_OFFLINE = true.

What does plugin support?

StatesSupport
TaskAt this moment plugin does not support fields Retry, Catch, TimeoutSeconds, HeartbeatSeconds
ChoiceAll comparison operators except: And, Not, Or
WaitAll following fields: Seconds, SecondsPath, Timestamp, TimestampPath
ParallelOnly Branches
PassResult, ResultPath
FailCause, Error
Succeed

Usage with serverless-webpack

The plugin integrates very well with serverless-webpack.

Add the plugins serverless-webpack to your serverless.yml file and make sure that serverless-webpack precedes serverless-step-functions-offline as the order is important:

  plugins:
    ...
    - serverless-webpack
    ...
    - serverless-step-functions-offline
    ...

TODOs

  • Support context object
  • Improve performance
  • Fixing bugs
  • Support Pass, Fail, Succeed
  • Integration with serverless-webpack
  • Add unit tests - to make plugin stable (next step)
  • Support fields Retry, Catch
  • Support other languages except node.js

