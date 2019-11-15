⚠️ Version 2.0 with breaking changes see usage ⚠️

Documentation

Install

Using NPM:

npm install serverless-step-functions-offline --save-dev

or Yarn:

yarn add serverless-step-functions-offline --dev

Setup

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml :

plugins: - serverless-step-functions-offline

To verify that the plugin works, run this in your command line:

sls step-functions-offline

It should rise an error like that:

Serverless plugin "serverless-step-functions-offline" initialization errored: Please add ENV_VARIABLES to section "custom"

Requirements

This plugin works only with serverless-step-functions.

You must have this plugin installed and correctly specified statemachine definition using Amazon States Language.

Example of statemachine definition you can see here.

Usage

After all steps are done, need to add to section custom in serverless.yml the key stepFunctionsOffline with properties stateName: name of lambda function.

For example:

service: ServerlessStepPlugin frameworkVersion: ">=1.13.0 <2.0.0" plugins: - serverless-step-functions-offline custom: stepFunctionsOffline: FirstLambda: firstLambda SecondLambda: secondLambda functions: firstLambda: handler: firstLambda/index.handler name: TheFirstLambda secondLambda: handler: secondLambda/index.handler name: TheSecondLambda stepFunctions: stateMachines: foo: definition: Comment: "An example of the Amazon States Language using wait states" StartAt: FirstLambda States: FirstLambda: Type: Task Resource: arn:aws:lambda:eu-west-1:123456789:function:TheFirstLambda Next: SecondLambda SecondLambda: Type: Task Resource: arn:aws:lambda:eu-west-1:123456789:function:TheSecondLambda End: true

Where:

StepOne is the name of step in state machine

is the name of step in state machine firstLambda is the name of function in section functions

Run Plugin

sls step-functions-offline --stateMachine={{name}} --event={{path to event file}}

name : name of state machine in section state functions. In example above it's foo .

: name of state machine in section state functions. In example above it's . event : input values for execution in JSON format (optional)

If you want to know where you are (in offline mode or not) you can use env variable STEP_IS_OFFLINE .

By default process.env.STEP_IS_OFFLINE = true .

What does plugin support?

States Support Task At this moment plugin does not support fields Retry, Catch, TimeoutSeconds, HeartbeatSeconds Choice All comparison operators except: And, Not, Or Wait All following fields: Seconds, SecondsPath, Timestamp, TimestampPath Parallel Only Branches Pass Result, ResultPath Fail Cause, Error Succeed

Usage with serverless-webpack

The plugin integrates very well with serverless-webpack.

Add the plugins serverless-webpack to your serverless.yml file and make sure that serverless-webpack precedes serverless-step-functions-offline as the order is important:

plugins: ... - serverless-webpack ... - serverless-step-functions-offline ...

TODOs