Serverless Step Functions

This is the Serverless Framework plugin for AWS Step Functions.

Requirement

Serverless Framework v2.32.0 or later is required.

TOC

Install

Run npm install in your Serverless project.

$ npm install --save-dev serverless-step-functions

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml file

plugins: - serverless-step-functions

Setup

Specify your state machine definition using Amazon States Language in a definition statement in serverless.yml. You can use CloudFormation intrinsic functions such as Ref and Fn::GetAtt to reference Lambda functions, SNS topics, SQS queues and DynamoDB tables declared in the same serverless.yml . Since Ref returns different things (ARN, ID, resource name, etc.) depending on the type of CloudFormation resource, please refer to this page to see whether you need to use Ref or Fn::GetAtt .

Alternatively, you can also provide the raw ARN, or SQS queue URL, or DynamoDB table name as a string. If you need to construct the ARN by hand, then we recommend to use the serverless-pseudo-parameters plugin together to make your life easier.

In addition, if you want to reference a DynamoDB table managed by an external CloudFormation Stack, as long as that table name is exported as an output from that stack, it can be referenced by importing it using Fn::ImportValue . See the ddbtablestepfunc Step Function definition below for an example.

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: events: - http: path: gofunction method: GET - schedule: rate: rate(10 minutes) enabled: true input: key1: value1 key2: value2 stageParams: stage: dev name: myStateMachine definition: Comment: "A Hello World example of the Amazon States Language using an AWS Lambda Function" StartAt: HelloWorld1 States: HelloWorld1: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] End: true dependsOn: CustomIamRole tags: Team: Atlantis alarms: topics: ok: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe alarm: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe insufficientData: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe metrics: - executionsTimedOut - executionsFailed - executionsAborted - metric: executionThrottled treatMissingData: breaching - executionsSucceeded treatMissingData: ignore hellostepfunc2: definition: StartAt: HelloWorld2 States: HelloWorld2: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] End: true ddbtablestepfunc: definition: Comment: Demonstrates how to reference a DynamoDB Table Name exported from an external CloudFormation Stack StartAt: ImportDDBTableName States: ImportDDBTableName: Type: Task Resource: "arn:aws:states:::dynamodb:updateItem" Parameters: TableName: Fn::ImportValue: MyExternalStack:ToDoTable:Name Key: id: S.$: "$.todoId" UpdateExpression: "SET #status = :updatedStatus" ExpressionAttributeNames: "#status" : status ExpressionAttributeValues: ":updatedStatus" : S: DONE End: true dependsOn: - DynamoDBTable - KinesisStream - CustomIamRole tags: Team: Atlantis activities: - myTask - yourTask validate: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

In the example above, notice that we used Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] to get the ARN for the hello function defined earlier. This means you don't have to know how the Serverless framework converts these local names to CloudFormation logical IDs (e.g. hello-world becomes HelloDashworldLambdaFunction ).

However, if you prefer to work with logical IDs, you can. You can also express the above Fn::GetAtt function as Fn::GetAtt: [HelloLambdaFunction, Arn] . If you're unfamiliar with the convention the Serverless framework uses, then the easiest thing to do is to first run sls package then look in the .serverless folder for the generated CloudFormation template. Here you can find the logical resource names for the functions you want to reference.

Adding a custom name for a stateMachine

In case you need to interpolate a specific stage or service layer variable as the stateMachines name you can add a name property to your yaml.

service: messager functions: sendMessage: handler: handler.sendMessage stepFunctions: stateMachines: sendMessageFunc: name: sendMessageFunc-${self:custom.service}-${opt:stage} definition: <your definition> plugins: - serverless-step-functions

Adding a custom logical id for a stateMachine

You can use a custom logical id that is only unique within the stack as opposed to the name that needs to be unique globally. This can make referencing the state machine easier/simpler because you don't have to duplicate the interpolation logic everywhere you reference the state machine.

service: messager functions: sendMessage: handler: handler.sendMessage stepFunctions: stateMachines: sendMessageFunc: id: SendMessageStateMachine name: sendMessageFunc-${self:custom.service}-${opt:stage} definition: <your definition> plugins: - serverless-step-functions

You can then Ref: SendMessageStateMachine in various parts of CloudFormation or serverless.yml

Depending on another logical id

If your state machine depends on another resource defined in your serverless.yml then you can add a dependsOn field to the state machine definition . This would add the DependsOn clause to the generated CloudFormation template.

This dependsOn field can be either a string, or an array of strings.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: myStateMachine: dependsOn: myDB myOtherStateMachine: dependsOn: - myOtherDB - myStream

Adding retain property for a stateMachine

There are some practical cases when you would like to prevent state machine from deletion on stack delete or update. This can be achieved by adding retain property to the state machine section.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: myStateMachine: retain: true

Configuring in such way adds "DeletionPolicy" : "Retain" to the state machine within CloudFormation template.

CloudWatch Alarms

It's common practice to want to monitor the health of your state machines and be alerted when something goes wrong. You can either:

do this using the serverless-plugin-aws-alerts, which lets you configure custom CloudWatch Alarms against the various metrics that Step Functions publishes.

or, you can use the built-in alarms configuration from this plugin, which gives you an opinionated set of default alarms (see below)

stepFunctions: stateMachines: myStateMachine: alarms: topics: ok: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe alarm: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe insufficientData: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe metrics: - executionsTimedOut - executionsFailed - executionsAborted - executionThrottled - executionsSucceeded treatMissingData: missing

Both topics and metrics are required properties. There are 4 supported metrics, each map to the CloudWatch Metrics that Step Functions publishes for your executions.

You can configure how the CloudWatch Alarms should treat missing data:

missing (AWS default): The alarm does not consider missing data points when evaluating whether to change state.

(AWS default): The alarm does not consider missing data points when evaluating whether to change state. ignore : The current alarm state is maintained.

: The current alarm state is maintained. breaching : Missing data points are treated as breaching the threshold.

: Missing data points are treated as breaching the threshold. notBreaching : Missing data points are treated as being within the threshold.

For more information, please refer to the official documentation.

The generated CloudWatch alarms would have the following configurations:

namespace: 'AWS/States' metric: <ExecutionsTimedOut | ExecutionsFailed | ExecutionsAborted | ExecutionThrottled> threshold: 1 period: 60 evaluationPeriods: 1 ComparisonOperator: GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold Statistic: Sum treatMissingData: <missing (default) | ignore | breaching | notBreaching> Dimensions: - Name: StateMachineArn Value: <ArnOfTheStateMachine>

You can also override the default treatMissingData setting for a particular alarm by specifying an override:

alarms: topics: ok: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe alarm: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe insufficientData: arn:aws:sns:us-east-1:1234567890:NotifyMe metrics: - executionsTimedOut - executionsFailed - executionsAborted - metric: executionThrottled treatMissingData: breaching - executionsSucceeded treatMissingData: ignore

CloudWatch Notifications

You can monitor the execution state of your state machines via CloudWatch Events. It allows you to be alerted when the status of your state machine changes to ABORTED , FAILED , RUNNING , SUCCEEDED or TIMED_OUT .

You can configure CloudWatch Events to send notification to a number of targets. Currently this plugin supports sns , sqs , kinesis , firehose , lambda and stepFunctions .

To configure status change notifications to your state machine, you can add a notifications like below:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: name: test definition: ... notifications: ABORTED: - sns: SNS_TOPIC_ARN - sqs: SQS_TOPIC_ARN - sqs: arn: SQS_TOPIC_ARN messageGroupId: 12345 - lambda: LAMBDA_FUNCTION_ARN - kinesis: KINESIS_STREAM_ARN - kinesis: arn: KINESIS_STREAM_ARN partitionKeyPath: $.id - firehose: FIREHOSE_STREAM_ARN - stepFunctions: STATE_MACHINE_ARN FAILED: ... ...

As you can see from the above example, you can configure different notification targets for each type of status change. If you want to configure the same targets for multiple status changes, then consider using YML anchors to keep your YML succinct.

CloudFormation intrinsic functions such as Ref and Fn::GetAtt are supported.

When setting up a notification target against a FIFO SQS queue, the queue must enable the content-based deduplication option and you must configure the messageGroupId .

Blue green deployment

To implement a blue-green deployment with Step Functions you need to reference the exact versions of the functions.

To do this, you can specify useExactVersion: true in the state machine.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: useExactVersion: true definition: ...

Pre-deployment validation

By default, your state machine definition will be validated during deployment by StepFunctions. This can be cumbersome when developing because you have to upload your service for every typo in your definition. In order to go faster, you can enable pre-deployment validation using asl-validator which should detect most of the issues (like a missing state property).

stepFunctions: validate: true

Disable Output Cloudformation Outputs section

Disables the generation of outputs in the CloudFormation Outputs section. If you define many state machines in serverless.yml you may reach the CloudFormation limit of 60 outputs. If you define noOutput: true then this plugin will not generate outputs automatically.

stepFunctions: noOutput: true

Express Workflow

At re:invent 2019, AWS introduced Express Workflows as a cheaper, more scalable alternative (but with a cut-down set of features). See this page for differences between standard and express workflows.

To declare an express workflow, specify type as EXPRESS and you can specify the logging configuration:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: type: EXPRESS loggingConfig: level: ERROR includeExecutionData: true destinations: - Fn::GetAtt: [MyLogGroup, Arn]

CloudWatch Logs

You can enable CloudWatch Logs for standard Step Functions, the syntax is exactly like with Express Workflows.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: loggingConfig: level: ERROR includeExecutionData: true destinations: - Fn::GetAtt: [MyLogGroup, Arn]

You can enable X-Ray for your state machine, specify tracingConfig as shown below.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: tracingConfig: enabled: true

Current Gotcha

Please keep this gotcha in mind if you want to reference the name from the resources section. To generate Logical ID for CloudFormation, the plugin transforms the specified name in serverless.yml based on the following scheme.

Transform a leading character into uppercase

Transform - into Dash

into Dash Transform _ into Underscore

If you want to use variables system in name statement, you can't put the variables as a prefix like this: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-myStateMachine since the variables are transformed within Output section, as a result, the reference will be broken.

The correct sample is here.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: myStateMachine: name: myStateMachine-${self:service}-${opt:stage} ... resources: Outputs: myStateMachine: Value: Ref: MyStateMachineDash${self:service}Dash${opt:stage}

Events

API Gateway

To create HTTP endpoints as Event sources for your StepFunctions statemachine

Simple HTTP Endpoint

This setup specifies that the hello state machine should be run when someone accesses the API gateway at hello via a GET request.

Here's an example:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: hello method: GET definition:

Here You can define an POST endpoint for the path posts/create.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST definition:

Custom Step Functions Action

Step Functions have custom actions like DescribeExecution or StopExecution to fetch and control them. You can use custom actions like this:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: start: events: - http: path: action/start method: POST definition: ... status: events: - http: path: action/status method: POST action: DescribeExecution definition: ... stop: events: - http: path: action/stop method: POST action: StopExecution definition: ...

Request template is not used when action is set because there're a bunch of actions. However if you want to use request template you can use Customizing request body mapping templates.

HTTP Endpoint with custom IAM Role

The plugin would generate an IAM Role for you by default. However, if you wish to use an IAM role that you have provisioned separately, then you can override the IAM Role like this:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST iamRole: arn:aws:iam::<accountId>:role/<roleName> definition:

Share API Gateway and API Resources

You can share the same API Gateway between multiple projects by referencing its REST API ID and Root Resource ID in serverless.yml as follows:

service: service-name provider: name: aws apiGateway: restApiId: xxxxxxxxxx restApiRootResourceId: xxxxxxxxxx functions: ...

If your application has many nested paths, you might also want to break them out into smaller services.

However, Cloudformation will throw an error if we try to generate an existing path resource. To avoid that, we reference the resource ID:

service: service-a provider: apiGateway: restApiId: xxxxxxxxxx restApiRootResourceId: xxxxxxxxxx restApiResources: /users: xxxxxxxxxx functions: ...

Now we can define endpoints using existing API Gateway ressources

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: users/create method: POST

Enabling CORS

To set CORS configurations for your HTTP endpoints, simply modify your event configurations as follows:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST cors: true definition:

Setting cors to true assumes a default configuration which is equivalent to:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST cors: origin: '*' headers: - Content-Type - X-Amz-Date - Authorization - X-Api-Key - X-Amz-Security-Token - X-Amz-User-Agent allowCredentials: false definition:

Configuring the cors property sets Access-Control-Allow-Origin, Access-Control-Allow-Headers, Access-Control-Allow-Methods,Access-Control-Allow-Credentials headers in the CORS preflight response. To enable the Access-Control-Max-Age preflight response header, set the maxAge property in the cors object:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: SfnApiGateway: events: - http: path: /playground/start method: post cors: origin: '*' maxAge: 86400

HTTP Endpoints with AWS_IAM Authorizers

If you want to require that the caller submit the IAM user's access keys in order to be authenticated to invoke your Lambda Function, set the authorizer to AWS_IAM as shown in the following example:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST authorizer: aws_iam definition:

HTTP Endpoints with Custom Authorizers

Custom Authorizers allow you to run an AWS Lambda Function before your targeted AWS Lambda Function. This is useful for Microservice Architectures or when you simply want to do some Authorization before running your business logic.

You can enable Custom Authorizers for your HTTP endpoint by setting the Authorizer in your http event to another function in the same service, as shown in the following example:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: - http: path: posts/create method: post authorizer: authorizerFunc definition:

If the Authorizer function does not exist in your service but exists in AWS, you can provide the ARN of the Lambda function instead of the function name, as shown in the following example:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: - http: path: posts/create method: post authorizer: xxx:xxx:Lambda-Name definition:

Shared Authorizer

Auto-created Authorizer is convenient for conventional setup. However, when you need to define your custom Authorizer, or use COGNITO_USER_POOLS authorizer with shared API Gateway, it is painful because of AWS limitation. Sharing Authorizer is a better way to do.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: createUser: ... events: - http: path: /users ... authorizer: type: COGNITO_USER_POOLS authorizerId: Ref: ApiGatewayAuthorizer scopes: - scope1 ...

LAMBDA_PROXY request template

The plugin generates default body mapping templates for application/json and application/x-www-form-urlencoded content types. The default template would pass the request body as input to the state machine. If you need access to other contextual information about the HTTP request such as headers, path parameters, etc. then you can also use the lambda_proxy request template like this:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST request: template: lambda_proxy

This would generate the normal LAMBDA_PROXY template used for API Gateway integration with Lambda functions.

Customizing request body mapping templates

If you'd like to add content types or customize the default templates, you can do so by including your custom API Gateway request mapping template in serverless.yml like so:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST request: template: application/json: | #set( $body = $util.escapeJavaScript($input.json('$')) ) #set( $name = $util.escapeJavaScript($input.json('$.data.attributes.order_id')) ) { "input": "$body", "name": "$name", "stateMachineArn":"arn:aws:states:#{AWS::Region}:#{AWS::AccountId}:stateMachine:processOrderFlow-${opt:stage}" } name: processOrderFlow-${opt:stage} definition:

Customizing response headers and templates

If you'd like to add custom headers in the HTTP response, or customize the default response template (which just returns the response from Step Function's StartExecution API), then you can do so by including your custom headers and API Gateway response mapping template in serverless.yml like so:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: events: - http: path: posts/create method: POST response: headers: Content-Type: "'application/json'" X-Application-Id: "'my-app'" template: application/json: | { "status": 200, "info": "OK" } definition:

Send request to an API

You can input an value as json in request body, the value is passed as the input value of your statemachine

$ curl -XPOST https://xxxxxxxxx.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/posts/create -d '{"foo":"bar"}'

Setting API keys for your Rest API

You can specify a list of API keys to be used by your service Rest API by adding an apiKeys array property to the provider object in serverless.yml. You'll also need to explicitly specify which endpoints are private and require one of the api keys to be included in the request by adding a private boolean property to the http event object you want to set as private. API Keys are created globally, so if you want to deploy your service to different stages make sure your API key contains a stage variable as defined below. When using API keys, you can optionally define usage plan quota and throttle, using usagePlan object.

Here's an example configuration for setting API keys for your service Rest API:

service: my-service provider: name: aws apiKeys: - myFirstKey - ${opt:stage}-myFirstKey - ${env:MY_API_KEY} usagePlan: quota: limit: 5000 offset: 2 period: MONTH throttle: burstLimit: 200 rateLimit: 100 functions: hello: handler: handler.hello stepFunctions: stateMachines: statemachine1: name: ${self:service}-${opt:stage}-statemachine1 events: - http: path: /hello method: post private: true definition: Comment: "A Hello World example of the Amazon States Language using an AWS Lambda Function" StartAt: HelloWorld1 States: HelloWorld1: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] End: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Please note that those are the API keys names, not the actual values. Once you deploy your service, the value of those API keys will be auto generated by AWS and printed on the screen for you to use. The values can be concealed from the output with the --conceal deploy option.

Clients connecting to this Rest API will then need to set any of these API keys values in the x-api-key header of their request. This is only necessary for functions where the private property is set to true.

Schedule

The following config will attach a schedule event and causes the stateMachine crawl to be called every 2 hours. The configuration allows you to attach multiple schedules to the same stateMachine. You can either use the rate or cron syntax. Take a look at the AWS schedule syntax documentation for more details.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: crawl: events: - schedule: rate(2 hours) - schedule: cron(0 12 * * ? *) definition:

Enabling / Disabling

Note: schedule events are enabled by default.

This will create and attach a schedule event for the aggregate stateMachine which is disabled. If enabled it will call the aggregate stateMachine every 10 minutes.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: aggregate: events: - schedule: rate: rate(10 minutes) enabled: false input: key1: value1 key2: value2 stageParams: stage: dev - schedule: rate: cron(0 12 * * ? *) enabled: false inputPath: '$.stageVariables'

Specify Name and Description

Name and Description can be specified for a schedule event. These are not required properties.

events: - schedule: name: your-scheduled-rate-event-name description: 'your scheduled rate event description' rate: rate(2 hours)

Scheduled Events IAM Role

By default, the plugin will create a new IAM role that allows AWS Events to start your state machine. Note that this role is different than the role assumed by the state machine. You can specify your own role instead (it must allow events.amazonaws.com to assume it, and it must be able to run states:StartExecution on your state machine):

events: - schedule: rate: rate(2 hours) role: arn:aws:iam::xxxxxxxx:role/yourRole

CloudWatch Event / EventBridge

Simple event definition

This will enable your Statemachine to be called by an EC2 event rule. Please check the page of Event Types for CloudWatch Events.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: first: events: - cloudwatchEvent: event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

You can alternatively use EventBridge:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: first: events: - eventBridge: event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

All the configurations in this section applies to both cloudwatchEvent and eventBridge .

Enabling / Disabling

Note: cloudwatchEvent and eventBridge events are enabled by default.

This will create and attach a disabled cloudwatchEvent event for the myCloudWatch statemachine.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: cloudwatchEvent: events: - cloudwatchEvent: event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending enabled: false definition: ...

Specify Input or Inputpath or InputTransformer

You can specify input values ​​to the Lambda function.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: cloudwatchEvent: events: - cloudwatchEvent: event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending input: key1: value1 key2: value2 stageParams: stage: dev - cloudwatchEvent: event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending inputPath: '$.stageVariables' - cloudwatchEvent: event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending inputTransformer: inputPathsMap: stage: '$.stageVariables' inputTemplate: '{ "stage": <stage> }' definition: ...

Specifying a Description

You can also specify a CloudWatch Event description.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: cloudwatchEvent: events: - cloudwatchEvent: description: 'CloudWatch Event triggered on EC2 Instance pending state' event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

Specifying a Name

You can also specify a CloudWatch Event name. Keep in mind that the name must begin with a letter; contain only ASCII letters, digits, and hyphens; and not end with a hyphen or contain two consecutive hyphens. More infomation here.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: cloudwatchEvent: events: - cloudwatchEvent: name: 'my-cloudwatch-event-name' event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

Specifying a RoleArn

You can also specify a CloudWatch Event RoleArn. The Amazon Resource Name (ARN) of the role that is used for target invocation.

Required: No

stepFunctions: stateMachines: cloudwatchEvent: events: - cloudwatchEvent: name: 'my-cloudwatch-event-name' iamRole: 'arn:aws:iam::012345678910:role/Events-InvokeStepFunctions-Role' event: source: - "aws.ec2" detail-type: - "EC2 Instance State-change Notification" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

Specifying a custom CloudWatch EventBus

You can choose which CloudWatch Event bus:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: exampleCloudwatchEventStartsMachine: events: - cloudwatchEvent: eventBusName: 'my-custom-event-bus' event: source: - "my.custom.source" detail-type: - "My Event Type" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

Specifying a custom EventBridge EventBus

You can choose which EventBridge Event bus:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: exampleEventBridgeEventStartsMachine: events: - eventBridge: eventBusName: 'my-custom-event-bus' event: source: - "my.custom.source" detail-type: - "My Event Type" detail: state: - pending definition: ...

Specifying a DeadLetterQueue

You can configure a target queue to send dead-letter queue events to:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: exampleEventBridgeEventStartsMachine: events: - eventBridge: eventBusName: 'my-custom-event-bus' event: source: - "my.custom.source" detail-type: - "My Event Type" detail: state: - pending deadLetterConfig: 'arn:aws:sqs:us-east-1:012345678910:my-dlq' definition: ...

Important point

Don't forget to Grant permissions to the dead-letter queue, to do that you may need to have the ARN of the generated EventBridge Rule .

In order to get the ARN you can use intrinsic functions against the logicalId , this plugin generates logicalIds following this format:

` ${StateMachineName} EventsRuleCloudWatchEvent ${index} `

Given this example 👇

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: events: - eventBridge: eventBusName: 'my-custom-event-bus' event: source: - "my.custom.source" - eventBridge: eventBusName: 'my-custom-event-bus' event: source: - "my.custom.source" deadLetterConfig: 'arn:aws:sqs:us-east-1:012345678910:my-dlq' name: myStateMachine definition: Comment: "A Hello World example of the Amazon States Language using an AWS Lambda Function" StartAt: HelloWorld1 States: HelloWorld1: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] End: true

Then

!GetAtt Hellostepfunc1EventsRuleCloudWatchEvent1.Arn !GetAtt Hellostepfunc1EventsRuleCloudWatchEvent2.Arn

You can specify tags on each state machine. Additionally any global tags (specified under provider section in your serverless.yml ) would be merged in as well.

If you don't want for global tags to be merged into your state machine, you can include the inheritGlobalTags property for your state machine.

provider: tags: app: myApp department: engineering stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: name: myStateMachine inheritGlobalTags: false tags: score: 42 definition: something

As a result, hellostepfunc1 will only have the tag of score: 42 , and not the tags at the provider level

Commands

deploy

Run sls deploy , the defined Stepfunctions are deployed.

invoke

$ sls invoke stepf --name <stepfunctionname> --data '{"foo":"bar"}'

options

--name or -n The name of the step function in your service that you want to invoke. Required.

--stage or -s The stage in your service you want to invoke your step function.

--region or -r The region in your stage that you want to invoke your step function.

--data or -d String data to be passed as an event to your step function.

--path or -p The path to a json file with input data to be passed to the invoked step function.

IAM Role

The IAM roles required to run Statemachine are automatically generated for each state machine in the serverless.yml , with the IAM role name of StatesExecutionPolicy-<environment> . These roles are tailored to the services that the state machine integrates with, for example with Lambda the InvokeFunction is applied. You can also specify a custom ARN directly to the step functions lambda.

Here's an example:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: role: arn:aws:iam::xxxxxxxx:role/yourRole definition:

It is also possible to use the CloudFormation intrinsic functions to reference resources from elsewhere. This allows for an IAM role to be created, and applied to the state machines all within the serverless file.

The below example shows the policy needed if your step function needs the ability to send a message to an sqs queue. To apply the role either the RoleName can be used as a reference in the state machine, or the role ARN can be used like in the example above. It is important to note that if you want to store your state machine role at a certain path, this must be specified on the Path property on the new role.

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hello: role: Fn::GetAtt: ["StateMachineRole", "Arn" ] definition: ... resources: Resources: StateMachineRole: Type: AWS::IAM::Role Properties: RoleName: RoleName Path: /path_of_state_machine_roles/ AssumeRolePolicyDocument: Statement: - Effect: Allow Principal: Service: - states.amazonaws.com Action: - sts:AssumeRole Policies: - PolicyName: statePolicy PolicyDocument: Version: "2012-10-17" Statement: - Effect: Allow Action: - lambda:InvokeFunction Resource: - arn:aws:lambda:lambdaName - Effect: Allow Action: - sqs:SendMessage Resource: - arn:aws:sqs::xxxxxxxx:queueName

The short form of the intrinsic functions (i.e. !Sub , !Ref ) is not supported at the moment.

Tips

How to specify the stateMachine ARN to environment variables

Here is serverless.yml sample to specify the stateMachine ARN to environment variables. This makes it possible to trigger your statemachine through Lambda events

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello environment: statemachine_arn: ${self:resources.Outputs.MyStateMachine.Value} stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc: name: myStateMachine definition: <your definition> resources: Outputs: MyStateMachine: Description: The ARN of the example state machine Value: Ref: MyStateMachine plugins: - serverless-step-functions

How to split up state machines into files

When you have a large serverless project with lots of state machines your serverless.yml file can grow to a point where it is unmaintainable.

You can split step functions into external files and import them into your serverless.yml file.

There are two ways you can do this:

Single external file

You can define the entire stateMachines block in a separate file and import it in its entirety.

includes/state-machines.yml:

stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: name: myStateMachine1 definition: <your definition> hellostepfunc2: name: myStateMachine2 definition: <your definition>

serverless.yml:

stepFunctions: ${file(includes/state-machines.yml)} plugins: - serverless-step-functions

Separate Files

You can split up the stateMachines block into separate files.

includes/state-machine-1.yml:

name: myStateMachine1 definition: <your definition>

includes/state-machine-2.yml:

name: myStateMachine2 definition: <your definition>

serverless.yml:

stepFunctions: stateMachines: hellostepfunc1: ${file(includes/state-machine-1.yml)} hellostepfunc2: ${file(includes/state-machine-2.yml)} plugins: - serverless-step-functions

Sample statemachines setting in serverless.yml

Wait State

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello stepFunctions: stateMachines: yourWateMachine: definition: Comment: "An example of the Amazon States Language using wait states" StartAt: FirstState States: FirstState: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] Next: wait_using_seconds wait_using_seconds: Type: Wait Seconds: 10 Next: wait_using_timestamp wait_using_timestamp: Type: Wait Timestamp: '2015-09-04T01:59:00Z' Next: wait_using_timestamp_path wait_using_timestamp_path: Type: Wait TimestampPath: "$.expirydate" Next: wait_using_seconds_path wait_using_seconds_path: Type: Wait SecondsPath: "$.expiryseconds" Next: FinalState FinalState: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] End: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Retry Failure

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello stepFunctions: stateMachines: yourRetryMachine: definition: Comment: "A Retry example of the Amazon States Language using an AWS Lambda Function" StartAt: HelloWorld States: HelloWorld: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] Retry: - ErrorEquals: - HandledError IntervalSeconds: 1 MaxAttempts: 2 BackoffRate: 2 - ErrorEquals: - States.TaskFailed IntervalSeconds: 30 MaxAttempts: 2 BackoffRate: 2 - ErrorEquals: - States.ALL IntervalSeconds: 5 MaxAttempts: 5 BackoffRate: 2 End: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Parallel

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello stepFunctions: stateMachines: yourParallelMachine: definition: Comment: "An example of the Amazon States Language using a parallel state to execute two branches at the same time." StartAt: Parallel States: Parallel: Type: Parallel Next: Final State Branches: - StartAt: Wait 20s States: Wait 20s: Type: Wait Seconds: 20 End: true - StartAt: Pass States: Pass: Type: Pass Next: Wait 10s Wait 10s: Type: Wait Seconds: 10 End: true Final State: Type: Pass End: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Catch Failure

functions: hello: handler: handler.hello stepFunctions: stateMachines: yourCatchMachine: definition: Comment: "A Catch example of the Amazon States Language using an AWS Lambda Function" StartAt: HelloWorld States: HelloWorld: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] Catch: - ErrorEquals: ["HandledError"] Next: CustomErrorFallback - ErrorEquals: ["States.TaskFailed"] Next: ReservedTypeFallback - ErrorEquals: ["States.ALL"] Next: CatchAllFallback End: true CustomErrorFallback: Type: Pass Result: "This is a fallback from a custom lambda function exception" End: true ReservedTypeFallback: Type: Pass Result: "This is a fallback from a reserved error code" End: true CatchAllFallback: Type: Pass Result: "This is a fallback from a reserved error code" End: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Choice

functions: hello1: handler: handler.hello1 hello2: handler: handler.hello2 hello3: handler: handler.hello3 hello4: handler: handler.hello4 stepFunctions: stateMachines: yourChoiceMachine: definition: Comment: "An example of the Amazon States Language using a choice state." StartAt: FirstState States: FirstState: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello, Arn] Next: ChoiceState ChoiceState: Type: Choice Choices: - Variable: "$.foo" NumericEquals: 1 Next: FirstMatchState - Variable: "$.foo" NumericEquals: 2 Next: SecondMatchState Default: DefaultState FirstMatchState: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello2, Arn] Next: NextState SecondMatchState: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello3, Arn] Next: NextState DefaultState: Type: Fail Cause: "No Matches!" NextState: Type: Task Resource: Fn::GetAtt: [hello4, Arn] End: true plugins: - serverless-step-functions - serverless-pseudo-parameters

Map