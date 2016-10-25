#Serverless Starter
A bare bones Serverless Framework project with examples for common use cases.
This project contains the following:
##Prerequisites
##Installation
Clone the project from GitHub:
git clone https://github.com/serverless/serverless-starter.git
Enter the newly created folder:
cd serverless-starter
Deploy your functions and endpoints:
serverless deploy
##Testing with Curl
Use the following commands to test your newly created endpoints.
Note: You must replace the URLs in the examples below with those which are displayed after deploying. You can use the
serverless info command to display the URLs if they are no longer on your screen.
Call the "single" endpoint using the GET method.
curl -X GET https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/single
Call the "single" endpoint using the POST method.
curl -X POST https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/single
Call the "multi/create" endpoint using the GET method.
curl -X GET https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/multi/create
Call the "multi/show" endpoint using the GET method and specifying an id path parameter of "42".
curl -X GET https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/multi/show/42
##Removal
Once you're all done with the serverless-starter project, use the following command to remove the project from AWS completely.
serverless remove