#Serverless Starter

A bare bones Serverless Framework project with examples for common use cases.

This project contains the following:

Single: A single function that uses multiple endpoints.

REST API Parameters: The Multi/Show function endpoint gives an example of how to accept a path parameter.

##Prerequisites

##Installation

Clone the project from GitHub:

git clone https://github.com/serverless/serverless-starter.git

Enter the newly created folder:

cd serverless-starter

Deploy your functions and endpoints:

serverless deploy

##Testing with Curl

Use the following commands to test your newly created endpoints.

Note: You must replace the URLs in the examples below with those which are displayed after deploying. You can use the serverless info command to display the URLs if they are no longer on your screen.

Call the "single" endpoint using the GET method.

curl -X GET https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/single

Call the "single" endpoint using the POST method.

curl -X POST https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev/single

Call the "multi/create" endpoint using the GET method.

curl -X GET https://XXXXXXXXXX. execute -api.us-east -1. amazonaws.com/dev/multi/ create

Call the "multi/show" endpoint using the GET method and specifying an id path parameter of "42".

curl -X GET https://XXXXXXXXXX. execute -api.us-east -1. amazonaws.com/dev/multi/ show / 42

##Removal

Once you're all done with the serverless-starter project, use the following command to remove the project from AWS completely.