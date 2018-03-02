openbase logo
ssm

serverless-stage-manager

by Jeremy Daly
1.0.5 (see all)

Super simple serverless plugin for validating stage names before deployment

Overview

Readme

serverless-stage-manager

Super simple serverless plugin for validating stage names before deployment.

Installation

Install using Serverless plugin manager

serverless plugin install --name serverless-stage-manager

Install using npm

Install the module using npm:

npm install serverless-stage-manager --save-dev

Add serverless-stage-manager to the plugin list of your serverless.yml file:

plugins:
  - serverless-stage-manager

Configuration

Add a stages value in the custom section of your serverless.yml file and specify an array of valid stage names.

custom:
  stages:
    - dev
    - staging
    - prod

Usage

When running serverless deploy or serverless deploy function, it will check to make sure it is a valid stage name before continuing. For example:

# Given the above configuration of dev, staging & prod

# These will work
serverless deploy -s prod
serverless deploy -s staging
serverless deploy function -f funcName -s dev
serverless deploy # assuming default stage is in custom.stages config

# These will fail
serverless deploy -s foo
serverless deploy function -f funcName -s bar

