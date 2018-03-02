Super simple serverless plugin for validating stage names before deployment.

Installation

Install using Serverless plugin manager

serverless plugin install --name serverless-stage-manager

Install using npm

Install the module using npm:

npm install serverless-stage-manager --save-dev

Add serverless-stage-manager to the plugin list of your serverless.yml file:

plugins: - serverless-stage-manager

Configuration

Add a stages value in the custom section of your serverless.yml file and specify an array of valid stage names.

custom: stages: - dev - staging - prod

Usage

When running serverless deploy or serverless deploy function , it will check to make sure it is a valid stage name before continuing. For example: