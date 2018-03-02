Super simple serverless plugin for validating stage names before deployment.
serverless plugin install --name serverless-stage-manager
Install the module using npm:
npm install serverless-stage-manager --save-dev
Add
serverless-stage-manager to the plugin list of your
serverless.yml file:
plugins:
- serverless-stage-manager
Add a
stages value in the
custom section of your
serverless.yml file and specify an array of valid stage names.
custom:
stages:
- dev
- staging
- prod
When running
serverless deploy or
serverless deploy function, it will check to make sure it is a valid stage name before continuing. For example:
# Given the above configuration of dev, staging & prod
# These will work
serverless deploy -s prod
serverless deploy -s staging
serverless deploy function -f funcName -s dev
serverless deploy # assuming default stage is in custom.stages config
# These will fail
serverless deploy -s foo
serverless deploy function -f funcName -s bar