A serverless plugin to store output from your AWS CloudFormation Stack in JSON/YAML/TOML files, or to pass the output to a JavaScript function for further processing.
$ > yarn add serverless-stack-output
$ > npm install serverless-stack-output
plugins:
- serverless-stack-output
custom:
output:
handler: scripts/output.handler # Same syntax as you already know
file: .build/stack.toml # toml, yaml, yml, and json format is available
Based on the configuration above the plugin will search for a file
scripts/output.js with the following content:
function handler (data, serverless, options) {
console.log('Received Stack Output', data)
}
module.exports = { handler }
Just name your file with a
.json,
.toml,
.yaml, or
.yml extension, and the plugin will take care of formatting your output. Please make sure the location where you want to save the file exists!
Feel free to use the code, it's released using the MIT license.
You are more than welcome to contribute to this project! 😘 🙆
To make sure you have a pleasant experience, please read the code of conduct. It outlines core values and believes and will make working together a happier experience.
The plugins works fine with serverless functions, as well as when using custom CloudFormation resources. The following example configuration will deploy an AWS Lambda function, API Gateway, SQS Queue, IAM User with AccessKey and SecretKey, and a static value:
service: sls-stack-output-example
plugins:
- serverless-stack-output
package:
exclude:
- node_modules/**
custom:
output:
handler: scripts/output.handler
file: .build/stack.toml
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs6.10
functions:
example:
handler: functions/example.handle
events:
- http:
path: example
method: get
cors: true
resources:
Resources:
ExampleQueue:
Type: AWS::SQS::Queue
Properties:
QueueName: example-queue
ExampleUser:
Type: "AWS::IAM::User"
Properties:
UserName: example-user
Policies:
- PolicyName: ExampleUserSQSPolicy
PolicyDocument:
Version: '2012-10-17'
Statement:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action:
- sqs:SendMessage
Resource:
- {"Fn::Join": [":", ["arn:aws:sqs:*", {"Ref": "AWS::AccountId"}, "example-queue"]]}
ExampleUserKey:
Type: AWS::IAM::AccessKey
Properties:
UserName:
Ref: ExampleUser
Outputs:
ExampleUserKey:
Value:
Ref: ExampleUserKey
ExampleUserSecret:
Value: {"Fn::GetAtt": ["ExampleUserKey", "SecretAccessKey"]}
ExampleStaticValue:
Value: example-static-value
ExampleUserSecret = "YourUserSecretKey"
ExampleUserKey = "YourUserAccessKey"
ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn = "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9"
ExampleStaticValue = "example-static-value"
ServiceEndpoint = "https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev"
ServerlessDeploymentBucketName = "sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID"
ExampleUserSecret: YourUserSecretKey
ExampleUserKey: YourUserAccessKey
ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn: 'arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9'
ExampleStaticValue: example-static-value
ServiceEndpoint: 'https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev'
ServerlessDeploymentBucketName: sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID
{
"ExampleUserSecret": "YourUserSecretKey",
"ExampleUserKey": "YourUserAccessKey",
"ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9",
"ExampleStaticValue": "example-static-value",
"ServiceEndpoint": "https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
"ServerlessDeploymentBucketName": "sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID"
}