Serverless Stack Output Plugin

A serverless plugin to store output from your AWS CloudFormation Stack in JSON/YAML/TOML files, or to pass the output to a JavaScript function for further processing.

Usage

Install

$ > yarn add serverless-stack-output

$ > npm install serverless-stack-output

Configuration

plugins: - serverless-stack-output custom: output: handler: scripts/output.handler file: .build/stack.toml

Handler

Based on the configuration above the plugin will search for a file scripts/output.js with the following content:

function handler ( data, serverless, options ) { console .log( 'Received Stack Output' , data) } module .exports = { handler }

File Formats

Just name your file with a .json , .toml , .yaml , or .yml extension, and the plugin will take care of formatting your output. Please make sure the location where you want to save the file exists!

License

Feel free to use the code, it's released using the MIT license.

Contribution

You are more than welcome to contribute to this project! 😘 🙆

To make sure you have a pleasant experience, please read the code of conduct. It outlines core values and believes and will make working together a happier experience.

Example

The plugins works fine with serverless functions, as well as when using custom CloudFormation resources. The following example configuration will deploy an AWS Lambda function, API Gateway, SQS Queue, IAM User with AccessKey and SecretKey, and a static value:

service: sls-stack-output-example plugins: - serverless-stack-output package: exclude: - node_modules/** custom: output: handler: scripts/output.handler file: .build/stack.toml provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs6.10 functions: example: handler: functions/example.handle events: - http: path: example method: get cors: true resources: Resources: ExampleQueue: Type: AWS::SQS::Queue Properties: QueueName: example-queue ExampleUser: Type: "AWS::IAM::User" Properties: UserName: example-user Policies: - PolicyName: ExampleUserSQSPolicy PolicyDocument: Version: '2012-10-17' Statement: - Effect: "Allow" Action: - sqs:SendMessage Resource: - {"Fn::Join": [":", ["arn:aws:sqs:*", {"Ref": "AWS::AccountId" }, "example-queue" ]]} ExampleUserKey: Type: AWS::IAM::AccessKey Properties: UserName: Ref: ExampleUser Outputs: ExampleUserKey: Value: Ref: ExampleUserKey ExampleUserSecret: Value: {"Fn::GetAtt": ["ExampleUserKey", "SecretAccessKey" ]} ExampleStaticValue: Value: example-static-value

Stack Output

TOML

ExampleUserSecret = "YourUserSecretKey" ExampleUserKey = "YourUserAccessKey" ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn = "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9" ExampleStaticValue = "example-static-value" ServiceEndpoint = "https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev" ServerlessDeploymentBucketName = "sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID"

YAML

ExampleUserSecret: YourUserSecretKey ExampleUserKey: YourUserAccessKey ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn: 'arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9' ExampleStaticValue: example-static-value ServiceEndpoint: 'https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev' ServerlessDeploymentBucketName: sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID

