openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sso

serverless-stack-output

by Sebastian Müller
0.2.3 (see all)

Serverless plugin to process AWS CloudFormation Stack Output

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.1K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Serverless Stack Output Plugin

npm license CircleCI Coveralls

A serverless plugin to store output from your AWS CloudFormation Stack in JSON/YAML/TOML files, or to pass the output to a JavaScript function for further processing.

Usage

Install

$ > yarn add serverless-stack-output

$ > npm install serverless-stack-output

Configuration

plugins:
  - serverless-stack-output

custom:
  output:
    handler: scripts/output.handler # Same syntax as you already know
    file: .build/stack.toml # toml, yaml, yml, and json format is available

Handler

Based on the configuration above the plugin will search for a file scripts/output.js with the following content:

function handler (data, serverless, options) {
  console.log('Received Stack Output', data)
}

module.exports = { handler }

File Formats

Just name your file with a .json, .toml, .yaml, or .yml extension, and the plugin will take care of formatting your output. Please make sure the location where you want to save the file exists!

License

Feel free to use the code, it's released using the MIT license.

Contribution

You are more than welcome to contribute to this project! 😘 🙆

To make sure you have a pleasant experience, please read the code of conduct. It outlines core values and believes and will make working together a happier experience.

Example

The plugins works fine with serverless functions, as well as when using custom CloudFormation resources. The following example configuration will deploy an AWS Lambda function, API Gateway, SQS Queue, IAM User with AccessKey and SecretKey, and a static value:

Serverless.yml

service: sls-stack-output-example

plugins:
  - serverless-stack-output

package:
  exclude:
    - node_modules/**

custom:
  output:
    handler: scripts/output.handler
    file: .build/stack.toml

provider:
  name: aws
  runtime: nodejs6.10

functions:
  example:
    handler: functions/example.handle
    events:
      - http:
          path: example
          method: get
          cors: true

resources:
  Resources:
    ExampleQueue:
      Type: AWS::SQS::Queue
      Properties:
        QueueName: example-queue
    ExampleUser:
      Type: "AWS::IAM::User"
      Properties:
        UserName: example-user
        Policies:
          - PolicyName: ExampleUserSQSPolicy
            PolicyDocument:
              Version: '2012-10-17'
              Statement:
                - Effect: "Allow"
                  Action:
                    - sqs:SendMessage
                  Resource:
                    - {"Fn::Join": [":", ["arn:aws:sqs:*", {"Ref": "AWS::AccountId"}, "example-queue"]]}
    ExampleUserKey:
      Type: AWS::IAM::AccessKey
      Properties:
        UserName:
          Ref: ExampleUser
  Outputs:
    ExampleUserKey:
      Value:
        Ref: ExampleUserKey
    ExampleUserSecret:
      Value: {"Fn::GetAtt": ["ExampleUserKey", "SecretAccessKey"]}
    ExampleStaticValue:
      Value: example-static-value

Stack Output

TOML

ExampleUserSecret = "YourUserSecretKey"
ExampleUserKey = "YourUserAccessKey"
ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn = "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9"
ExampleStaticValue = "example-static-value"
ServiceEndpoint = "https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev"
ServerlessDeploymentBucketName = "sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID"

YAML

ExampleUserSecret: YourUserSecretKey
ExampleUserKey: YourUserAccessKey
ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn: 'arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9'
ExampleStaticValue: example-static-value
ServiceEndpoint: 'https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev'
ServerlessDeploymentBucketName: sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID

JSON

{
  "ExampleUserSecret": "YourUserSecretKey",
  "ExampleUserKey": "YourUserAccessKey",
  "ExampleLambdaFunctionQualifiedArn": "arn:aws:lambda:us-east-1:AccountID:function:sls-stack-output-example-dev-example:9",
  "ExampleStaticValue": "example-static-value",
  "ServiceEndpoint": "https://APIGatewayID.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/dev",
  "ServerlessDeploymentBucketName": "sls-stack-output-example-serverlessdeploymentbuck-BucketID"
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial