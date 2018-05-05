openbase logo
ssa

serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin

by Sebastian Müller
0.1.7 (see all)

Serverless wrapper to setup CloudWatch Alarms for SQS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

⚡️ Serverless Plugin for SQS CloudWatch Alarms

npm CircleCI license Coveralls

About the plugin

This serverless plugin is a wrapper to configure CloudWatch Alarms to monitor the visible messages in an SQS queue. You need to provide the SQS queue name and SNS topic which will receive the Alarm and OK messages.

Usage

Add the npm package to your project:

# Via yarn
$ yarn add serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin

# Via npm
$ npm install serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin --save

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml:

plugins:
  - serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin

Configure alarms in serverless.yml:

custom:
  sqs-alarms:
    - queue: your-sqs-queue-name
      topic: your-sns-topic-name
      name: your-alarm-name # optional parameter
      thresholds:
        - 1
        - 50
        - 100
        - 500
      treatMissingData: string | array[] # optional parameter

The treatMissingData setting can be a string which is applied to all alarms, or an array to configure alarms individually. Valid types are ignore, missing, breaching, notBreaching, more details in the AWS docs …

That's it! With this example your SNS topic will receive a message when there are more than 1, 50, 100, and 500 visible in SQS.

CloudWatch Alarms

The created CloudWatch Alarms look like this:

{
  "Type": "AWS::CloudWatch::Alarm",
  "Properties": {
    "AlarmDescription": "Alarm if queue contains more than 100 messages",
    "Namespace": "AWS/SQS",
    "MetricName": "ApproximateNumberOfMessagesVisible",
    "Dimensions": [
      {
        "Name": "QueueName",
        "Value": "your-sqs-queue-name"
      }
    ],
    "Statistic": "Sum",
    "Period": 60,
    "EvaluationPeriods": 1,
    "Threshold": 100,
    "ComparisonOperator": "GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold",
    "AlarmActions": [
      { "Fn::Join": [ "", [ "arn:aws:sns:eu-west-1:", { "Ref": "AWS::AccountId" }, ":your-sns-topic-name" ] ] }
    ],
    "OKActions": [
      { "Fn::Join": [ "", [ "arn:aws:sns:eu-west-1:", { "Ref": "AWS::AccountId" }, ":your-sns-topic-name" ] ] }
    ]
  }
}

License

Feel free to use the code, it's released using the MIT license.

Contribution

Feel free to contribute to this project! Thanks 😘

