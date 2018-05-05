This serverless plugin is a wrapper to configure CloudWatch Alarms to monitor the visible messages in an SQS queue. You need to provide the SQS queue name and SNS topic which will receive the
Alarm and
OK messages.
Add the npm package to your project:
# Via yarn
$ yarn add serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin
# Via npm
$ npm install serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin --save
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-sqs-alarms-plugin
Configure alarms in
serverless.yml:
custom:
sqs-alarms:
- queue: your-sqs-queue-name
topic: your-sns-topic-name
name: your-alarm-name # optional parameter
thresholds:
- 1
- 50
- 100
- 500
treatMissingData: string | array[] # optional parameter
The
treatMissingDatasetting can be a string which is applied to all alarms, or an array to configure alarms individually. Valid types are
ignore, missing, breaching, notBreaching, more details in the AWS docs …
That's it! With this example your SNS topic will receive a message when there are more than 1, 50, 100, and 500 visible in SQS.
The created CloudWatch Alarms look like this:
{
"Type": "AWS::CloudWatch::Alarm",
"Properties": {
"AlarmDescription": "Alarm if queue contains more than 100 messages",
"Namespace": "AWS/SQS",
"MetricName": "ApproximateNumberOfMessagesVisible",
"Dimensions": [
{
"Name": "QueueName",
"Value": "your-sqs-queue-name"
}
],
"Statistic": "Sum",
"Period": 60,
"EvaluationPeriods": 1,
"Threshold": 100,
"ComparisonOperator": "GreaterThanOrEqualToThreshold",
"AlarmActions": [
{ "Fn::Join": [ "", [ "arn:aws:sns:eu-west-1:", { "Ref": "AWS::AccountId" }, ":your-sns-topic-name" ] ] }
],
"OKActions": [
{ "Fn::Join": [ "", [ "arn:aws:sns:eu-west-1:", { "Ref": "AWS::AccountId" }, ":your-sns-topic-name" ] ] }
]
}
}
Feel free to use the code, it's released using the MIT license.
Feel free to contribute to this project! Thanks 😘