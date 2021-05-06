Serverless Slack

This is a micro-framework designed to create Slack Apps with serverless.js.

Demonstration

A complete template and tutorial can be found at johnagan/serverless-slack-app.

API

Events

slack.on( 'message' , (payload, bot) => { }); slack.on( 'slash_command' , (payload, bot) => { }); slack.on( 'googlebot' , (payload, bot) => { }); slack.on( '*' , (payload, bot) => { });

Event Description * All events message All RTM events slash_command All Slash Commands event All Event API callbacks webhook All WebHook callbacks interactive_message All Interactive message callbacks [/command] Any specific slash command [event type] Any specific event type [trigger word] Any trigger from outgoing webhooks

Bot

Bots are preloaded with the appropriate token and are context aware. So you can reply to messages and send ephemeral updates to a message.

slack.on( 'message' , (payload, bot) => { bot.replyPrivate( 'loading...' ); bot.reply({ text : 'Everything is working!' , attachments : [{ title : "Slack API Documentation" , title_link : "https://api.slack.com/" , text : "Optional text that appears within the attachment" , fields : [{ title : "Priority" , value : "High" , short : false }] }] }); bot.send( 'channels.info' , { channel : 'C1234567890' }).then( data => { }); });

Methods Description say Send a message reply Send a public reply to the event replyPrivate Send an ephemeral reply to the event send Call any Slack API endpoint

Data Store

A key/value store to maintain team/bot information and store custom setings. The store should contain a uniquie id field.

slack.store.save(data).then( results => { }); slack.store.get(id).then( record => { });

Methods Description get Get a single record by id all Get all saved records save Save a record

Client

The Slack client is a way to call the API outside of an event.