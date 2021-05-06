This is a micro-framework designed to create Slack Apps with serverless.js.
A complete template and tutorial can be found at johnagan/serverless-slack-app.
// handle RTM messages
slack.on('message', (payload, bot) => { });
// handle all slash commands
slack.on('slash_command', (payload, bot) => { });
// handle the outgoing webhooks trigger word "googlebot"
slack.on('googlebot', (payload, bot) => { });
// wildcard support
slack.on('*', (payload, bot) => { });
|Event
|Description
|*
|All events
|message
|All RTM events
|slash_command
|All Slash Commands
|event
|All Event API callbacks
|webhook
|All WebHook callbacks
|interactive_message
|All Interactive message callbacks
|[/command]
|Any specific slash command
|[event type]
|Any specific event type
|[trigger word]
|Any trigger from outgoing webhooks
Bots are preloaded with the appropriate token and are context aware. So you can reply to messages and send ephemeral updates to a message.
slack.on('message', (payload, bot) => {
bot.replyPrivate('loading...');
bot.reply({
text: 'Everything is working!',
attachments: [{
title: "Slack API Documentation",
title_link: "https://api.slack.com/",
text: "Optional text that appears within the attachment",
fields: [{
title: "Priority",
value: "High",
short: false
}]
}]
});
// the token is already set
bot.send('channels.info', { channel: 'C1234567890' }).then(data => {
// results from API call
});
});
|Methods
|Description
|say
|Send a message
|reply
|Send a public reply to the event
|replyPrivate
|Send an ephemeral reply to the event
|send
|Call any Slack API endpoint
A key/value store to maintain team/bot information and store custom setings. The store should contain a uniquie
id field.
slack.store.save(data).then(results => {
// the save results
});
slack.store.get(id).then(record => {
// return a single record by key
});
|Methods
|Description
|get
|Get a single record by id
|all
|Get all saved records
|save
|Save a record
The Slack client is a way to call the API outside of an event.
let message = {
unfurl_links: true,
channel: 'C1QD223DS1',
token: 'xoxb-12345678900-ABCD1234567890',
text: "I am a test message http://slack.com",
attachments: [{
text: "And here's an attachment!"
}]
}
// send message to any Slack endpoint
slack.send('chat.postMessage', message).then(data => {
// Success!
});
// respond to webhooks
slack.send('https://hooks.slack.com/services/T0000/B000/XXXX', message);