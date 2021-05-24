This library simplifies integration of Sentry's @sentry/node library with AWS Lambda. The only supported platforms of this library are the Lambda Runtimes for Node.js 10 and 12. Python and Java support will require dedicated libraries. Pull requests are welcome!
The
serverless-sentry-plugin and
serverless-sentry-lib libraries are not affiliated with either Functional Software Inc., Sentry, Serverless or Amazon Web Services but developed independently and in my spare time.
@sentry/node module:
npm install --save @sentry/node
npm install --save serverless-sentry-lib
serverless.yml as well as your Lambda handler code.
Although this library is written in TypeScript, the resulting library uses exclusively Node 10 features to ensure this code can run on AWS Lambda without any additional transpiling or further processing. We also do not use any 3rd party node module other than
@sentry/node itself.
This library can be used standalone or as part of the Serverless Sentry Plugin.
If you don't want to add another plugin to Serverless (or if you're not using the Serverless Framework), you can use this library standalone without additional dependencies (besides
@sentry/node itself).
If you're using the Serverless Framework, extend your
serverless.yml to include additional environment variables. The only required environment variable is
SENTRY_DSN
to set the DSN url for your reporting. A full list of all available environment variables is available below.
service: my-serverless-project
provider:
# ...
environment:
SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT: ${opt:stage, self:provider.stage} # recommended
SENTRY_DSN: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz # URL provided by Sentry
If you are using the AWS Serverless Application Model, set the environment variables in your
template.yml:
AWSTemplateFormatVersion: "2010-09-09"
Transform: AWS::Serverless-2016-10-31
Resources:
SomeFunction:
Type: AWS::Serverless::Function
Properties:
CodeUri: some-function/
Handler: index.handler
Runtime: nodejs12.x
Environment:
Variables:
SENTRY_DSN: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz
Capturing can be controlled through the following environment variables. You can set them manually in your
serverless.yml (Serverless Framework) or
template.yml (AWS SAM) or let them be configured automatically using the Serverless Sentry Plugin during deployment.
|Environment Variable
|Description
SENTRY_DSN
|Sentry DSN Url
SENTRY_ENVIRONMENT
|Environment (optional, e.g. "
dev" or "
prod")
SENTRY_RELEASE
|Release number or version of your project (optional)
SENTRY_AUTO_BREADCRUMBS
|Automatically create breadcrumbs (see Sentry SDK docs, default to
true)
SENTRY_FILTER_LOCAL
|Don't report errors from local environments (defaults to
true)
SENTRY_CAPTURE_ERRORS
|Enable capturing Lambda errors (defaults to
true)
SENTRY_CAPTURE_UNHANDLED
|Enable capturing unhandled Promise rejections (defaults to
true)
SENTRY_CAPTURE_UNCAUGHT
|Enable capturing uncaught exceptions (defaults to
true)
SENTRY_CAPTURE_MEMORY
|Enable monitoring memory usage (defaults to
true)
SENTRY_CAPTURE_TIMEOUTS
|Enable monitoring execution timeouts (defaults to
true)
SENTRY_SOURCEMAPS
|Enable Webpack sourcemaps support (defaults to
false)
In addition the library checks for the following optional variables and adds them as custom Sentry tags automatically:
|Environment Variable
|Sentry Tag
|Description
SERVERLESS_SERVICE
|service_name
|Serveless service name
SERVERLESS_STAGE
|stage
|Serverless stage
SERVERLESS_ALIAS
|alias
|Serverless alias, see Serverless AWS Alias Plugin
SERVERLESS_REGION
|region
|Serverless region name
The Serverless Sentry Plugin allows simpler configuration of the library through the
serverless.yml and will upload your source-maps automatically during deployment. This is the recommended way of using the
serverless-sentry-lib library.
Instead of manually setting environment variables, the plugin determines and sets them automatically. In the
serverless.yml simply load the plugin and set the
dsn configuration option as follows:
service: my-serverless-project
provider:
# ...
plugins: serverless-sentry
custom:
sentry:
dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz # URL provided by Sentry
You can still manually set environment variables on a per-function level to overwrite the default ones. Please refer to the Serverless Sentry Plugin for full documentation of all available options.
For maximum flexibility this library is implemented as a wrapper around your original AWS Lambda handler code (your
handler.js or similar function). The
withSentry higher-order function adds error and exception handling, and takes care of configuring the Sentry client automatically.
withSentry is pre-configured to reasonable defaults and doesn't need any configuration. If will automatically load and configure
@sentry/node which needs to be installed as a peer dependency.
Original Lambda Handler Code:
exports.handler = async function (event, context) {
console.log("EVENT: \n" + JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
return context.logStreamName;
};
New Lambda Handler Code Using
withSentry For Sentry Reporting
const withSentry = require("serverless-sentry-lib"); // This helper library
exports.handler = withSentry(async function (event, context) {
console.log("EVENT: \n" + JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
return context.logStreamName;
});
ES6 Module: Original Lambda Handler Code:
export async function handler(event, context) {
console.log("EVENT: \n" + JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
return context.logStreamName;
}
ES6 Module: New Lambda Handler Code Using
withSentry For Sentry Reporting
import withSentry from "serverless-sentry-lib"; // This helper library
export const handler = withSentry(async (event, context) => {
console.log("EVENT: \n" + JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
return context.logStreamName;
});
Once your Lambda handler code is wrapped in
withSentry, it will be extended it with automatic error reporting. Whenever your Lambda handler sets an error response, the error is forwarded to Sentry with additional context information.
As shown above you can use environment variables to control the Sentry integration. In some scenarios in which environment variables are not desired or in which custom logic needs to be executed, you can also pass in configuration options to
withSentry directly:
You can control how Sentry should be initialized by passing the following options:
sentryOptions - Additional options to set for the Sentry client, e.g. proxy settings.
scope - Custom scope settings.
filterLocal - don't report errors from local environments (defaults to
true).
sourceMaps - Enable source maps (defaults to
false) by loading the
RewriteFrames Sentry integration.
Or, alternatively, you can pass in a custom, already preconfigured Sentry object. Note that Sentry needs to be properly initialized in this case:
sentry - Use the given Sentry instance instead instead of importing it automatically.
In addition you can set any of the following options to control what events should be captured:
flushTimeout - How long we should wait for Sentry data to be written when shutting down the Lambda or between invocations (defaults to
2000 milliseconds).
autoBreadcrumbs - Automatically create breadcrumbs (see Sentry SDK docs, defaults to
true).
captureErrors - capture Lambda errors (defaults to
true).
captureUnhandledRejections - capture unhandled Promise rejections (defaults to
true).
captureUncaughtException - capture uncaught exceptions (defaults to
true).
captureMemory - monitor memory usage (defaults to
true).
captureTimeouts - monitor execution timeouts (defaults to
true).
import withSentry from "serverless-sentry-lib";
// Wrap handler for automated error and exception logging
const withSentryOptions = {
sentryOptions: {
/* Custom Sentry configuration options */
httpProxy: "...",
httpsProxy: "...",
},
scope: {
tags: {
/* additional tags to send to Sentry */
Foo: "bar",
},
},
captureErrors: false,
captureUnhandledRejections: true,
captureUncaughtException: true,
captureMemory: true,
captureTimeouts: true,
};
export const handler = withSentry(withSentryOptions, async (event, context) => {
console.log("EVENT: \n" + JSON.stringify(event, null, 2));
return context.logStreamName;
});
If you want to capture a message or exception from anywhere in your code, simply use the Sentry client as usual. It is a singleton instance and doesn't need to be configured again:
const Sentry = require("@sentry/node");
Sentry.captureMessage("Hello from Lambda!", { level: "info" });
import * as Sentry from "@sentry/node";
Sentry.captureMessage("Hello from Lambda!", { level: "info" });
For further documentation on how to use it to capture your own messages refer to docs.getsentry.com.
When enabled all Promise rejections that aren't handled by yourself will be reported to Sentry.
Typically, if your Lambda code throws an unhandled exception somewhere in the code, the invocation is immediately aborted and the function exits with a "
Process exited before completing request". The plugin captures these unhandled exceptions, forwards them to Sentry and then exits the Lambda with an error code.
By default the library will only forward errors to Sentry when deployed on AWS Lambda, not during local development. If you want to change this behavior set the
filterLocal option to
false.
It's a good practice to specify the function timeout in
serverless.yml to be at last twice as large as the expected maximum execution time. If you specify a timeout of 6 seconds (the default), this plugin will warn you if the function runs for 3 or more seconds. That means it's time to either review your code for possible performance improvements or increase the timeout value slightly.
The plugin will automatically generate a warning if the memory consumption of your Lambda function crosses 75% of the allocated memory limit. The plugin samples the amount of memory used by Node.js every 500 milliseconds (using
process.memoryUsage()), independently of any garbage collection. As with all Node.js code, it is important to remember that JavaScript code runs single-threaded and the monitoring function will only be able to sample memory usage if your code is in a wait state, e.g. during database queries or when calling asynchronous functions with a callback.
Only one low memory warning will be generated per function invocation. You might want to increase the memory limit step by step until your code runs without warnings.
Obviously Sentry reporting is only enabled if you wrap your code using
withSentry as shown in the examples above. In addition, error
reporting is only active if the
SENTRY_DSN environment variable is set or if you explicitly pass
{ sentryOptions: { dsn } } as configuration options. This is an easy way to enable or disable reporting as a whole or for specific functions.
In some cases it might be desirable to disable only error reporting itself but keep the advanced features such as timeout and low memory warnings in place. This can be achieved via setting the respective options in the environment variables or
withSentry during initialization:
const withSentry = require("serverless-sentry-lib");
// Wrap handler but disable error capturing; all other options will remain the default
module.exports.handler = withSentry({ captureErrors: false }, (event, context, callback) => {
// your Lambda Functions Handler code goes here...
});
unhandledRejection and
uncaughtException listeners when
captureUnhandledRejections or
captureUncaughtExceptions are enabled and invoke them after we handled them. At the same time we disable Sentry's default integrations for both to avoid duplicate reporting. This works around a custom listener registered by AWS Lambda internally that prevents proper automatic handling with Sentry. Thanks to ffxsam for reporting the original issue. By updating the execution order of the listeners we keep side effects to a minimum. Please report back if you encounter any weird or unexpected behavior!
flushTimeout option to control how long we want to wait for data being written to Sentry before the Lambda shuts down or between invocations.
captureMemoryWarnings and
captureTimeoutWarnings in favor of new options
captureMemory and
captureTimeouts which allow more customization. Thanks to keanolane for suggesting of custom timeouts. This only affects users invoking
withSentry with custom options. If you're using
serverless-sentry-plugin to set all options you won't have to change anything.
withSentry. Thanks to blelump for reporting and providing a pull request.
IS_OFFLINE and
IS_LOCAL for truthy strings (
yes,
on,
true,
t, or
1). Thanks to danilofuchs for suggesting.
raven to the Unified Node.js SDK
@sentry/node.
withSentry higher order function. Passing the Sentry instance is now optional.
