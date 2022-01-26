⚡️ Serverless Sentry Plugin

About

This Serverless plugin simplifies integration of Sentry with the popular Serverless Framework and AWS Lambda.

Currently we support Lambda Runtimes for Node.js 10 and 12 for AWS Lambda. Other platforms can be added by providing a respective integration library. Pull Requests are welcome!

The serverless-sentry-plugin and serverless-sentry-lib libraries are not affiliated with either Functional Software Inc., Sentry, Serverless or Amazon Web Services but developed independently and in my spare time.

Benefits

Easy to use. Promised 🤞

Integrates with Serverless Framework as well as the AWS Serverless Application Model for AWS Lambda (though no use any framework is required).

Wraps your Node.js code with Sentry error capturing.

Forwards any errors returned by your AWS Lambda function to Sentry.

Warn if your code is about to hit the execution timeout limit.

Warn if your Lambda function is low on memory.

Reports unhandled promise rejections.

Catched and reports uncaught exceptions.

Serverless, Sentry and as well as this library are all Open Source. Yay! 🎉

TypeScript support

Overview

Sentry integration splits into two components:

This plugin which simplifies installation with the Serverless Framework The serverless-sentry-lib which performs the runtime monitoring and error reporting.

For a detailed overview of how to use the serverless-sentry-lib refer to its README.md.

Installation

Install the @sentry/node module as a production dependency (so it gets packaged together with your source code): npm install --save @sentry/node

Install the serverless-sentry-lib as a production dependency as well: npm install --save serverless-sentry-lib

Install this plugin as a development dependency (you don't want to package it with your release artifacts): npm install --save-dev serverless-sentry

Check out the examples below how to integrate it with your project by updating serverless.yml as well as your Lambda handler code.

Usage

The Serverless Sentry Plugin allows configuration of the library through the serverless.yml and will create release and deployment information for you (if wanted). This is the recommended way of using the serverless-sentry-lib library.

▶️ Step 1: Load the Plugin

The plugin determines your environment during deployment and adds the SENTRY_DSN environment variables to your Lambda function. All you need to do is to load the plugin and set the dsn configuration option as follows:

service: my-serverless-project provider: plugins: - serverless-sentry custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz

▶️ Step 2: Wrap Your Function Handler Code

The actual reporting to Sentry happens in platform specific libraries. Currently only Node.js and Python are supported.

Each library provides a withSentry helper that act as decorators around your original AWS Lambda handler code and is configured via this plugin or manually through environment variables.

For more details refer to the individual libraries' repositories:

Old, now unsupported libraries:

For maximum flexibility this library is implemented as a wrapper around your original AWS Lambda handler code (your handler.js or similar function). The withSentry higher-order function adds error and exception handling, and takes care of configuring the Sentry client automatically.

withSentry is pre-configured to reasonable defaults and doesn't need any configuration. If will automatically load and configure @sentry/node which needs to be installed as a peer dependency.

Original Lambda Handler Code:

exports.handler = async function ( event, context ) { console .log( "EVENT:

" + JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); return context.logStreamName; };

New Lambda Handler Code Using withSentry For Sentry Reporting

const withSentry = require ( "serverless-sentry-lib" ); exports.handler = withSentry( async function ( event, context ) { console .log( "EVENT:

" + JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); return context.logStreamName; });

ES6 Module: Original Lambda Handler Code:

export async function handler ( event, context ) { console .log( "EVENT:

" + JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); return context.logStreamName; }

ES6 Module: New Lambda Handler Code Using withSentry For Sentry Reporting

import withSentry from "serverless-sentry-lib" ; export const handler = withSentry( async (event, context) => { console .log( "EVENT:

" + JSON .stringify(event, null , 2 )); return context.logStreamName; });

Once your Lambda handler code is wrapped in withSentry , it will be extended it with automatic error reporting. Whenever your Lambda handler sets an error response, the error is forwarded to Sentry with additional context information. For more details about the different configuration options available refer to the serverless-sentry-lib documentation.

Plugin Configuration Options

Configure the Sentry plugin using the following options in your serverless.yml :

dsn - Your Sentry project's DSN url (required)

- Your Sentry project's DSN url (required) enabled - Specifies whether this SDK should activate and send events to Sentry (defaults to true )

- Specifies whether this SDK should activate and send events to Sentry (defaults to ) environment - Explicitly set the Sentry environment (defaults to the Serverless stage)

Sentry API access

In order for some features such as releases and deployments to work, you need to grant API access to this plugin by setting the following options:

organization - Organization name

- Organization name project - Project name

- Project name authToken - API authentication token with project:write access

👉 Important: You need to make sure you’re using Auth Tokens not API Keys, which are deprecated.

Releases

Releases are used by Sentry to provide you with additional context when determining the cause of an issue. The plugin can automatically create releases for you and tag all messages accordingly. To find out more about releases in Sentry, refer to the official documentation.

In order to enable release tagging, you need to set the release option in your serverless.yml :

custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz organization: my-sentry-organziation project: my-sentry-project authToken: my-sentry-api-key release: version: <RELEASE VERSION> refs: - repository: <REPOSITORY NAME> commit: <COMMIT HASH> previousCommit: <COMMIT HASH>

version - Set the release version used in Sentry. Use any of the below values: git - Uses the current git commit hash or tag as release identifier. random - Generates a random release during deployment. true - First tries to determine the release via git and falls back to random if Git is not available. false - Disable release versioning. any fixed string - Use a fixed string for the release. Serverless variables are allowed.

refs - If you have set up Sentry to collect commit data, you can use commit refs to associate your commits with your Sentry releases. Refer to the Sentry Documentation for details about how to use commit refs. If you set your version to git (or true ), the refs options are populated automatically and don't need to be set.

👉 Tip {"refs":["Invalid repository names: xxxxx/yyyyyyy"]}: If your repository provider is not supported by Sentry (currently only GitHub or Gitlab with Sentry Integrations) you have the following options:

set refs: false , this will not automatically population the refs but also dismisses your commit id as version set refs: true and version: true to populate the version with the commit short id

If you don't specify any refs, you can also use the short notation for release and simply set it to the desired release version as follows:

custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz release: <RELEASE VERSION>

If you don't need or want the plugin to create releases and deployments, you can omit the authToken , organization and project options. Messages and exceptions sent by your Lambda functions will still be tagged with the release version and show up grouped in Sentry nonetheless.

👉 Pro Tip: The possibility to use a fixed string in combination with Serverless variables allows you to inject your release version through the command line, e.g. when running on your continuous integration machine.

custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz organization: my-sentry-organziation project: my-sentry-project authToken: my-sentry-api-key release: version: ${opt:sentryVersion} refs: - repository: ${opt:sentryRepository} commit: ${opt:sentryCommit}

And then deploy your project using the command line options from above:

sls deploy --sentryVersion 1.0.0 --sentryRepository foo/bar --sentryCommit 2da95dfb

👉 Tip when using Sentry with multiple projects: Releases in Sentry are specific to the organization and can span multiple projects. Take this in consideration when choosing a version name. If your version applies to the current project only, you should prefix it with your project name.

If no option for release is provided, releases and deployments are disabled.

Enabling and Disabling Error Reporting Features

In addition you can configure the Sentry error reporting on a service as well as a per-function level. For more details about the individual configuration options see the serverless-sentry-lib documentation.

autoBreadcrumbs - Automatically create breadcrumbs (see Sentry Raven docs, defaults to true )

- Automatically create breadcrumbs (see Sentry Raven docs, defaults to ) filterLocal - Don't report errors from local environments (defaults to true )

- Don't report errors from local environments (defaults to ) captureErrors - Capture Lambda errors (defaults to true )

- Capture Lambda errors (defaults to ) captureUnhandledRejections - Capture unhandled Promise rejections (defaults to true )

- Capture unhandled Promise rejections (defaults to ) captureUncaughtException - Capture unhandled exceptions (defaults to true )

- Capture unhandled exceptions (defaults to ) captureMemoryWarnings - Monitor memory usage (defaults to true )

- Monitor memory usage (defaults to ) captureTimeoutWarnings - Monitor execution timeouts (defaults to true )

Example Configuration

service: my-serverless-project provider: plugins: - serverless-sentry custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz captureTimeoutWarnings: false functions: FuncFoo: handler: Foo.handler description: Hello World sentry: captureErrors: false captureTimeoutWarnings: true FuncBar: handler: Bar.handler sentry: false

Example: Configuring Sentry based on stage

In some cases it might be desired to use a different Sentry configuration depending on the currently deployed stage. To make this work we can use a built-in Serverless variable resolutions trick:

plugins: - serverless-sentry custom: config: default: sentryDsn: "" prod: sentryDsn: "https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz" sentry: dsn: ${self:custom.config.${self:provider.stage}.sentryDsn, self:custom.config.default.sentryDsn} captureTimeoutWarnings: false

Troubleshooting

No errors are reported in Sentry

Double check the DSN settings in your serverless.yml and compare it with what Sentry shows you in your project settings under "Client Keys (DSN)". You need a URL in the following format - see the Sentry Quick Start:

{PROTOCOL}:

Also make sure to add the plugin to your plugins list in the serverless.yml :

plugins: - serverless-sentry custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz

The plugin doesn't create any releases or deployments

Make sure to set the authToken , organization as well as project options in your serverless.yml , and set release to a non-empty value as shown in the example below:

plugins: - serverless-sentry custom: sentry: dsn: https://xxxx:yyyy@sentry.io/zzzz organization: my-sentry-organziation project: my-sentry-project authToken: my-sentry-api-key release: git

I'm testing my Sentry integration locally but no errors or messages are reported

Check out the filterLocal configuration setting. If you test Sentry locally and want to make sure your messages are sent, set this flag to false . Once done testing, don't forget to switch it back to true as otherwise you'll spam your Sentry projects with meaningless errors of local code changes.

Version History

Added configuration validation. Serverless will now warn if you pass an invalid configuration value in custom.sentry .

Added captureUncaughtException configuration option. This already exists in serverless-sentry-lib but was never exposed in the plugin.

configuration option. This already exists in but was never exposed in the plugin. Don't fail if SENTRY_DSN is not set but simply disable Sentry integration.

Support for deploying individual functions only ( sls deploy -f MyFunction ). Thanks to dominik-meissner!

). Thanks to dominik-meissner! Improved documentations. Thanks to aheissenberger

Updated dependencies.

Fixed custom release names not being set. Thanks to botond-veress!

Fixed error when creating new Sentry releases. Thanks to dryror!

This version of serverless-sentry-plugin requires the use of serverless-sentry-lib v2.x.x

requires the use of v2.x.x Rewrite using TypeScript. The use of TypeScript in your project is fully optional, but if you do, we got you covered!

Added new default uncaught exception handler.

Dropped support for Node.js 6 and 8. The only supported versions are Node.js 10 and 12.

Upgrade from Sentry SDK raven to the Unified Node.js SDK @sentry/node .

to the Unified Node.js SDK . Simplified integration using withSentry higher order function. Passing the Sentry instance is now optional.

higher order function. Passing the Sentry instance is now optional. Thank you @aheissenberger and @Vadorequest for their contributions to this release! 🤗

Fixed a compatibility issue with Serverless 1.28.0.

Support for sls invoke local . Thanks to sifrenette for his contribution.

⚠️ Dropped support for Node 4.3. AWS deprecates Node 4.3 starting July 31, 2018.

Pair with serverless-sentry-lib v1.1.x.

Version falls back to git hash if no tag is set for current head (#15).

Fixed reporting bugs in local environment despite config telling otherwise (#17). This requires an update of serverless-sentry-lib as well!

Fixed an issue with creating random version numbers

Allow disabling Sentry for specific functions by settings sentry: false in the serverless.yml .

in the . Added support for the Serverless Offline Plugin.

Fixed an issue with the plugin not being initialized properly when deploying an existing artifact.

First official release of this plugin for use with Serverless 1.x

For older versions of this plugin that work with Serverless 0.5, see https://github.com/arabold/serverless-sentry-plugin/tree/serverless-0.5

Bring back automatic instrumentation of the Lambda code during packaging

Bring back automatic instrumentation of the Lambda code during packaging Optionally upload external source-maps to Sentry

Optionally upload external source-maps to Sentry Provide CLI commands to create releases and perform other operations in Sentry

Provide CLI commands to create releases and perform other operations in Sentry Ensure all exceptions and messages have been sent to Sentry before returning; see #338.

Support

That you for supporting me and my projects.