Deprecated - no longer maintained: recommend use of AWS Secrets Manager or SSM Parameter Store

An opinionated tool for safely managing and deploying Serverless projects and their secrets

Problem: The Serverless framework currently offers no way to manage secrets, keys, etc. You could put them in with your environment variables, but what if you are working in a team? You could put it in the repo, but "secrets" in a git repo is bad practice. You could use other tools to simply encrypt with KMS, but you end up storing them in S3 or back in the repo again. Also, none of these solutions ensures that your secrets have actually been created before deployment...

Solution: Serverless Secrets stores your secrets in a place designed for secrets. For AWS, this is the EC2 Parameter Store, which supports encryption, including custom KMS keys. In addition, Serverless Secrets offers automated validation of your secrets' presence, making your deployments that much closer to bulletproof (TM).

Requirements

Local requirements

Node.js 6.5 or greater for CLI

Client requirements

The bundled client is for Node.js only. For other languages, see the following table.

Language Link Python 2/3 https://github.com/trek10inc/serverless-secrets-python

If you develop a client, please send us a PR to link to your client. All clients should allow for multi-provider support. Clients need only implement the getSecret provider method.

Framework requirements

Serverless Secrets 3.0.0 and greater is designed for use with Serverless >= 1.12.0. For Serverless 0.x, please see Serverless Secrets 2.x

Provider requirements

Currently, Serverless Secrets only supports AWS. However, it has been designed with support for other providers in mind down the road. We welcome PRs for this too.

AWS

The bundled client requires Node 6.10 (or greater in the future). Feel free to develop and contribute your own clients for other languages.

Offline support

Serverless Secrets should work with Serverless Offline, but not in a fully offline (no Internet connection) setting. You will still need access to your provider to load the secrets.

Configuration

Adding Serverless Secrets to your project

In the root of your Serverless project:

npm install serverless-secrets --save-dev or yarn add serverless-secrets --dev

Add the plugin to your serverless.yml :

plugins: - serverless-secrets

environmentSecrets

With a standard Serverless project, you can use the environment property to add environment variables to individual functions as well as to all of your functions via the provider section. We augment this concept by adding an environmentSecrets section to the provider and any function. Just like environment , the properties under the environmentSecrets property become environment variables, with the keys becoming the environment variable names. However, the values of the properties under environmentSecrets are the names of the secrets in the secure store (e.g. Parameter Store for AWS). Once you have set your secrets with the CLI (see below), just make sure they are all listed correctly in environmentSecrets . You should not duplicate any environmentSecrets keys in environment . This is checked during the validation step. Here's an example:

provider : environment : API_USER : asdf @asdf .com environmentSecrets : API_KEY : '/my-project/${opt:stage}/API_KEY'

If this project included a Node function, after loading the secrets, process.env.API_KEY would contain the stored secret value.

custom.serverlessSecrets section

There are a number of options avaliable to customize how Serverless Secrets operates. These should be set under custom.serverlessSecrets in your serverless.yml . Here's an example showing that the secrets are stored in us-west-2 and listing 2 KMS keys for use with the CLI:

custom : serverlessSecrets : providerOptions : region : us-west- 2 keys : default : "alias/myDefaultKey" anotherKey : "alias/myOtherKey"

options

The following options apply to both the custom section and the client methods. The custom section values will be deployed to your functions and become the default values for the client methods.

throwOnMissingSecret - boolean: If set to true, an error will be thrown if any secret is unable to be retrieved. Default value: false .

- boolean: If set to true, an error will be thrown if any secret is unable to be retrieved. Default value: . logOnMissingSecret - boolean: If set to true, an message will be logged if any secret is unable to be retrieved. Default value: true .

- boolean: If set to true, an message will be logged if any secret is unable to be retrieved. Default value: . providerOptions - object: The options object to be passed to the CLI/client provider. This will overwrite the default provider options. Default AWS provider options: { apiVersion : '2014-11-06' , region: process.env.AWS_DEFAULT_REGION || 'us-east-1' }

- object: The options object to be passed to the CLI/client provider. This will overwrite the default provider options.

The following options apply only to the custom section as they are only used in deploy/package CLI operations:

skipValidation - boolean: If set to true, validation of the existence of your secrets in your provider's secret store will not be performed during deployment/packaging operations. Default value: false .

- boolean: If set to true, validation of the existence of your secrets in your provider's secret store will not be performed during deployment/packaging operations. Default value: . omitPermissions - boolean: If set to true, permissions will not automatically be added to your functions' IAM roles to allow them access to secrets. In that case, you will need to add those permissions manually. Default value: false . AWS: This grants permission to the ssm:GetParameters action.

- boolean: If set to true, permissions will not automatically be added to your functions' IAM roles to allow them access to secrets. In that case, you will need to add those permissions manually. Default value: . resourceForIamRole - string | [string]: This is the string or array of strings that become the value of Resource in the IAM role that grants the ssm:GetParameters action. This does nothing if omitPermissions is true. Default value: '*'.

The following options apply only to the custom section as they are only used in Serverless Secrets CLI operations:

keys - object: This is an object that can be used create shortcuts for your KMS keys. You can specify a default key, along with other named keys. Any operation that takes a key id will search the shortcuts first. If no key id is provided, the default key will be used, if set. If no key id is provided and no default exists, the provider default will be used.

CLI

serverless secrets set [parameters]

Store secrets in your provider's secret store

Parameters

--name / -n : REQUIRED; name of the secret

--text / -t : Text to be stored; MUST supply this or --file

--file / -f : File to be stored; MUST supply this or --text

--region / -r : OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default) providerOptions

--key / -k : OPTIONAL; KMS Key ID or the shortcut name from the keys section of the config

--description / -d : OPTIONAL; Description of the secret

--plaintext : OPTIONAL; Store the secret in plaintext

Usage samples

Simple encrypted storage

serverless secrets set --name my-secret --text my-secret

serverless secrets set -n my-secret -t my-secret

Encrypted storage with description, custom KMS key, and region

serverless secrets set --name my-secret --text my-secret --key "alias/aws/ssm" --description "My secret" --region us-west-2

serverless secrets set -n my-secret -t my-secret -k alias/aws/ssm -d "My secret" -r us-west-2

Plaintext storage

serverless secrets set --name not-so-secret --plaintext --text my-secret --description "Not-so-secret"

File storage (pay attention to your provider's limits here!)

serverless secrets set --name my-secret-file --file file.txt

serverless secrets set -n my-secret-file -f file.txt

serverless secrets get [name]

Retrieve decrypted values of your secrets from the provider's secret store

Parameters

--name / -n : REQUIRED; name of the secret

--region / -r : OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default) providerOptions

Usage samples

serverless secrets get --name my-secret --region us-west-2

serverless secrets delete [name]

Delete your secrets from the provider's secret store

Parameters

--name / -n : REQUIRED; name of the secret

--region / -r : OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default) providerOptions

Usage samples

serverless secrets delete --name my-secret --region us-west-2

serverless secrets list-remote

List all of the secrets (name and description only) stored in a given region

Parameters

--region / -r : OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default) providerOptions

Usage samples

serverless secrets list-remote --region us-west-2

2 step validation process:

No duplicates between environment and environmentSecrets sections: This ensures that there are no conflicts within the provider section or any function and between the provider and each function. All secrets exist in the provider's secret store: all values listed in all environmentSecrets sections are checked against the supplied or configured region.

If any issues are found, an error is thrown with a detailed log of all detected issues.

Parameters

--region / -r : OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default) providerOptions

Usage samples

serverless secrets validate --region us-west-2

other serverless commands

These notes cover commands like serverless deploy and serverless package

Flags

You can provide --skipValidation and/or --omitPermissions to activate these options, even if you have not turned them on in the custom.serverlessSecrets section of your serverless.yml . See options documentation for details.

The --region / -r flag for things like serverless deploy is completely ignored by the Serverless Secrets plugin during packaging/deployment. You should have this configured in your custom.serverlessSecrets section of your serverless.yml .

Processing during packaging

Serverless Secrets performs a good amount of its magic during any operation that include packaging of your project. Let's cover those steps:

All configuration data is written to a JSON file called .serverless-secrets.json . Note: while it does not contain any secret data, you probably still ought to add this to your .gitignore (or other VCS exclusion config). .serverless-secrets.json is added to your package All of your environmentSecrets are converted intact to regular environment variables. This is strictly for documentation purposes. We find it helpful to be able to see in the provider's console that the secret variables exist, even if the values are only the lookup keys. If you remove or change these values, it will have no effect. Permissions to access the secret store are injected into roles. Secret validation is performed. For details on this process, see the serverless secrets validate CLI command. It is worth noting that failure to validate still throws an error which makes this useful as part of any good CI process.

Client

The client can automatically load all of your secrets into environment variables, or you can choose to load them individually. Decryption is done automatically, meaning that the full plaintext will be loaded into the environment variable. You may still want to do post processing on it, particularly in the case of the files.

Remember: do not require modules that need the environment variables loaded by the client before the environment variables have actually been loaded.

Parameters:

options - object: The options object as described in the custom.serverlessSecrets section above. It is merged over the top of the custom.serverlessSecrets configuration.

Returns: Promise

Side effects: Uses generated configuration to determine the environment variables to be filled and the keys to request from the secret store to fill those variables. After the secret store responds, the environment variables are then set to the corresponding returned secrets.

Sample code:

const secretsPromise = require ( 'serverless-secrets/client' ).load(); module .exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { secretsPromise.then( () => { }).catch( err => { }); };

Parameters:

environmentVariableName - string: name of the key to be added to process.env that will contain the retrieved secret value

- string: name of the key to be added to that will contain the retrieved secret value parameterName - string: name of the secret to be retrieved from the secret store

- string: name of the secret to be retrieved from the secret store options - object: The options object as described in the custom.serverlessSecrets section above. It is merged over the top of the custom.serverlessSecrets configuration.

Returns: Promise

Side effects: Retrieves parameterName from the secret store and loads it into process.env[environmentVariableName]

Sample code:

const secretsClient = require ( 'serverless-secrets/client' ); const ssPromise = secretsClient.loadByName( 'API_KEY' , '/my-project/dev/api-key' ); module .exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { ssPromise.then( () => { }).catch( err => { }); };

Normally, the secrets client is initialized with a dynamic require. With webpack that does not work very well, because any requires are evaluated at compile time to detect the project's dependencies. If you use serverless-webpack you have to configure your project as follows.

Include .serverless-secrets.json

Include the secrets configuration file by using the file-loader , so that it is integrated into the compiled sources and can be dereferences by webpack when required.

module .exports = { ... module : { rules: [ ... { test: /\.serverless-secrets.json$/ , use: [ { loader: 'file-loader' } ], }, ... ] }, };

Load and initialize the secrets configuration in your handler

const secretsClient = require ( 'serverless-secrets/client' ); secretsClient.init( require ( '../../.serverless-secrets.json' )); const ssPromise = secretsClient.loadByName( 'API_KEY' , '/my-project/dev/api-key' ); module .exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { ... };

The plugin can be used with serverless-webpack. Just configure the service according to the following sections.

The service

There are only a few requirements for the service definition. See the sample yaml snippet below to see how things have to be set.

You have to add the webpack and the secrets plugin to your serverless.yml , so that the secrets plugin precedes the webpack plugin. This is important because webpack relies on the files generated by the secrets plugin.

Define the environmentSecrets section as stated in the README.

Currently aws-sdk is mentioned as production dependency in the secrets plugin. With webpack that would lead to a packaging of the SDK. We do not want that as it only bloats the package and AWS Lambda already has a working SDK installed. So we tell the webpack plugin to exclude the aws-sdk.

It is important to use serverless-webpack@^4.0.0 as the forced exclude is only available there.

... plugins: - serverless-secrets - serverless-webpack ... provider: ... environmentSecrets: API_KEY: 'testsecret' ... custom: webpackIncludeModules: forceExclude: - aws-sdk

The Webpack configuration

Because serverless-secrets is a development dependency and the actual client, that is used in our production handlers is contained in there, the easiest way to get (only) the client in, is to have it just bundled. This can be achieved by telling node-externals to include it, instead of marking it as external module. Nothing more has to be done to the webpack configuration file.

module .exports = { entry : slsw.lib.entries, target : 'node' , externals : [ nodeExternals({ whitelist : [ "serverless-secrets/client" ] }) ], ... }

The Lambda handler

With the changes in the PR we now can initialize the secrets plugin client with a preloaded .serverless-secrets.json . Because we bundle the client, we can just require the temporary config file in our handler. Then webpack will just bundle the client AND the config, so that the compiled handler now contains everything needed and does not have any external dependencies anymore.

I commented the new behavior in the sample handler below.

const secrets = require ( 'serverless-secrets/client' ); secrets.init( require ( './.serverless-secrets.json' )); module .exports.handler = function ( event, context, callback ) { const secretsPromise = secrets.load(); secretsPromise.then( () => { console .log(process.env.API_KEY); callback( null , { statusCode : 200 }); }).catch( err => { callback( null , { statusCode : 500 , body : err.message }); }); };

The output from the very top is exactly from this handler.

The package / deployment

You can check with serverless package that it works. However there is a warning but it can be ignored (see below).

$ node node_modules/serverless/bin/serverless deploy Serverless: Generating Serverless Secrets Config Serverless: Serverless Secrets beginning packaging process Serverless: Writing .serverless-secrets.json Serverless: Validating secrets Serverless: Secrets validated Serverless: Adding environment variable placeholders for Serverless Secrets Serverless: Bundling with Webpack... Time: 660ms Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names first.js 8.41 kB 0 [emitted] first [0] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/client/index.js 2.11 kB {0} [bu ilt] [1] ./first.js 725 bytes {0} [built] [2] external "path" 42 bytes {0} [not cacheable] [3] external "lodash" 42 bytes {0} [not cacheable] [4] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/lib/constants.js 68 bytes {0} [ built] [5] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/lib/providers/aws.js 1.85 kB {0 } [built] [6] external "aws-sdk" 42 bytes {0} [not cacheable] [7] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/client 160 bytes {0} [built] [8] ./.serverless-secrets.json 226 bytes {0} [built] WARNING in C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/client/index.js 20:24-85 Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression

The critical webpack warning emitted can be ignored, because with the PR the init function will use the argument given to init to initialize the configuration. Here is the code generated by webpack, where you see, that it works and is safe.

function init ( config ) { if (!secrets) { secrets = config || !( function webpackMissingModule ( ) { var e = new Error ( "Cannot find module \".\"" ); e.code = 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND' ; throw e; }()); } }

Misc

AWS IAM

If you disable automatic permission injection, remember to grant your lambda functions access to get parameters from SSM in your serverless.yml . Example:

provider : iamRoleStatements : - Effect : "Allow" Action : "ssm:GetParameters" Resource : "arn:aws:ssm:${region}:${awsAccountId}:parameter/*"

