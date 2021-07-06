An opinionated tool for safely managing and deploying Serverless projects and their secrets
Problem: The Serverless framework currently offers no way to manage secrets, keys, etc. You could put them in with your environment variables, but what if you are working in a team? You could put it in the repo, but "secrets" in a git repo is bad practice. You could use other tools to simply encrypt with KMS, but you end up storing them in S3 or back in the repo again. Also, none of these solutions ensures that your secrets have actually been created before deployment...
Solution: Serverless Secrets stores your secrets in a place designed for secrets. For AWS, this is the EC2 Parameter Store, which supports encryption, including custom KMS keys. In addition, Serverless Secrets offers automated validation of your secrets' presence, making your deployments that much closer to bulletproof (TM).
Node.js 6.5 or greater for CLI
The bundled client is for Node.js only. For other languages, see the following table.
|Language
|Link
|Python 2/3
|https://github.com/trek10inc/serverless-secrets-python
If you develop a client, please send us a PR to link to your client. All clients should allow for multi-provider support.
Clients need only implement the
getSecret provider method.
Serverless Secrets 3.0.0 and greater is designed for use with Serverless >= 1.12.0. For Serverless 0.x, please see Serverless Secrets 2.x
Currently, Serverless Secrets only supports AWS. However, it has been designed with support for other providers in mind down the road. We welcome PRs for this too.
The bundled client requires Node 6.10 (or greater in the future). Feel free to develop and contribute your own clients for other languages.
Serverless Secrets should work with Serverless Offline, but not in a fully offline (no Internet connection) setting. You will still need access to your provider to load the secrets.
In the root of your Serverless project:
npm install serverless-secrets --save-dev or
yarn add serverless-secrets --dev
Add the plugin to your
serverless.yml:
plugins:
- serverless-secrets
With a standard Serverless project, you can use the
environment property to add environment variables
to individual functions as well as to all of your functions via the
provider section. We augment this
concept by adding an
environmentSecrets section to the provider and any function. Just like
environment, the properties under the
environmentSecrets property become environment variables,
with the keys becoming the environment variable names. However, the values of the properties under
environmentSecrets are the names of the secrets in the secure store (e.g. Parameter Store for AWS).
Once you have set your secrets with the CLI (see below), just make sure they are all listed correctly in
environmentSecrets. You should not duplicate any
environmentSecrets keys in
environment. This is
checked during the validation step. Here's an example:
provider:
environment:
API_USER: asdf@asdf.com
environmentSecrets:
API_KEY: '/my-project/${opt:stage}/API_KEY'
If this project included a Node function, after loading the secrets,
process.env.API_KEY would contain
the stored secret value.
There are a number of options avaliable to customize how Serverless Secrets operates. These should be
set under
custom.serverlessSecrets in your
serverless.yml. Here's an example showing that the
secrets are stored in us-west-2 and listing 2 KMS keys for use with the CLI:
custom:
serverlessSecrets:
providerOptions:
region: us-west-2
keys:
default: "alias/myDefaultKey"
anotherKey: "alias/myOtherKey"
The following options apply to both the custom section and the client methods. The custom section values will be deployed to your functions and become the default values for the client methods.
throwOnMissingSecret - boolean: If set to true, an error will be thrown if any secret
is unable to be retrieved. Default value:
false.
logOnMissingSecret - boolean: If set to true, an message will be logged if any secret
is unable to be retrieved. Default value:
true.
providerOptions - object: The options object to be passed to the CLI/client provider. This will
overwrite the default provider options.
{
apiVersion: '2014-11-06',
region: process.env.AWS_DEFAULT_REGION || 'us-east-1'
}
The following options apply only to the custom section as they are only used in deploy/package CLI operations:
skipValidation - boolean: If set to true, validation of the existence of your secrets in
your provider's secret store will not be performed during deployment/packaging operations.
Default value:
false.
omitPermissions - boolean: If set to true, permissions will not automatically be added
to your functions' IAM roles to allow them access to secrets. In that case, you will need to add
those permissions manually. Default value:
false.
ssm:GetParameters action.
resourceForIamRole - string | [string]: This is the string or array of strings that become the
value of
Resource in the IAM role that grants the
ssm:GetParameters action. This does nothing
if
omitPermissions is true. Default value: '*'.
The following options apply only to the custom section as they are only used in Serverless Secrets CLI operations:
keys - object: This is an object that can be used create shortcuts for your KMS keys. You can
specify a
default key, along with other named keys. Any operation that takes a key id will
search the shortcuts first. If no key id is provided, the
default key will be used, if set.
If no key id is provided and no
default exists, the provider default will be used.
Store secrets in your provider's secret store
--name / -n: REQUIRED; name of the secret
--text / -t: Text to be stored; MUST supply this or
--file
--file / -f: File to be stored; MUST supply this or
--text
--region / -r: OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default)
providerOptions
--key / -k: OPTIONAL; KMS Key ID or the shortcut name from the
keys section of the config
--description / -d: OPTIONAL; Description of the secret
--plaintext: OPTIONAL; Store the secret in plaintext
Simple encrypted storage
serverless secrets set --name my-secret --text my-secret
serverless secrets set -n my-secret -t my-secret
Encrypted storage with description, custom KMS key, and region
serverless secrets set --name my-secret --text my-secret --key "alias/aws/ssm" --description "My secret" --region us-west-2
serverless secrets set -n my-secret -t my-secret -k alias/aws/ssm -d "My secret" -r us-west-2
Plaintext storage
serverless secrets set --name not-so-secret --plaintext --text my-secret --description "Not-so-secret"
File storage (pay attention to your provider's limits here!)
serverless secrets set --name my-secret-file --file file.txt
serverless secrets set -n my-secret-file -f file.txt
Retrieve decrypted values of your secrets from the provider's secret store
--name / -n: REQUIRED; name of the secret
--region / -r: OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default)
providerOptions
serverless secrets get --name my-secret --region us-west-2
Delete your secrets from the provider's secret store
--name / -n: REQUIRED; name of the secret
--region / -r: OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default)
providerOptions
serverless secrets delete --name my-secret --region us-west-2
List all of the secrets (name and description only) stored in a given region
--region / -r: OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default)
providerOptions
serverless secrets list-remote --region us-west-2
2 step validation process:
environment and
environmentSecrets sections: This ensures that there are no conflicts
within the provider section or any function and between the provider and each function.
environmentSecrets sections are
checked against the supplied or configured region.
If any issues are found, an error is thrown with a detailed log of all detected issues.
--region / -r: OPTIONAL; if not supplied, region will fallback to configured (or default)
providerOptions
serverless secrets validate --region us-west-2
These notes cover commands like
serverless deploy and
serverless package
You can provide
--skipValidation and/or
--omitPermissions to activate these options, even if you have not
turned them on in the
custom.serverlessSecrets section of your
serverless.yml. See options documentation for details.
The
--region / -r flag for things like
serverless deploy is completely ignored by the Serverless Secrets plugin during
packaging/deployment. You should have this configured in your
custom.serverlessSecrets section of your
serverless.yml.
Serverless Secrets performs a good amount of its magic during any operation that include packaging of your project. Let's cover those steps:
.serverless-secrets.json.
Note: while it does not contain any secret data, you probably still ought to add this to your
.gitignore
(or other VCS exclusion config).
.serverless-secrets.json is added to your package
environmentSecrets are converted intact to regular environment variables. This is strictly
for documentation purposes. We find it helpful to be able to see in the provider's console that the secret
variables exist, even if the values are only the lookup keys. If you remove or change these values, it will
have no effect.
serverless secrets validate CLI command.
It is worth noting that failure to validate still throws an error which makes this useful as part of any good CI
process.
The client can automatically load all of your secrets into environment variables, or you can choose to load them individually. Decryption is done automatically, meaning that the full plaintext will be loaded into the environment variable. You may still want to do post processing on it, particularly in the case of the files.
Remember: do not
require modules that need the environment variables loaded by the client before the
environment variables have actually been loaded.
client.load(options)
Parameters:
options - object: The options object as described in the
custom.serverlessSecrets section above.
It is merged over the top of the
custom.serverlessSecrets configuration.
Returns: Promise
Side effects: Uses generated configuration to determine the environment variables to be filled and the keys to request from the secret store to fill those variables. After the secret store responds, the environment variables are then set to the corresponding returned secrets.
Sample code:
// Given: a secret named '/my-project/dev/api-key' is stored in SSM with value 'mySecret'
// Given: an environmentSecret named 'API_KEY' exists with a value of '/my-project/dev/api-key'
const secretsPromise = require('serverless-secrets/client').load();
module.exports.handler = function (event, context, callback) {
secretsPromise.then(() => {
// process.env.API_KEY now contains 'mySecret'
// logic goes here
}).catch(err => {
// handle errors here
});
};
client.loadByName(environmentVariableName, parameterName, options)
Parameters:
environmentVariableName - string: name of the key to be added to
process.env that
will contain the retrieved secret value
parameterName - string: name of the secret to be retrieved from the secret store
options - object: The options object as described in the
custom.serverlessSecrets section above.
It is merged over the top of the
custom.serverlessSecrets configuration.
Returns: Promise
Side effects: Retrieves
parameterName from the secret store and loads it
into
process.env[environmentVariableName]
Sample code:
// Given: a secret named '/my-project/dev/api-key' is stored in SSM with value 'mySecret'
const secretsClient = require('serverless-secrets/client');
const ssPromise = secretsClient.loadByName('API_KEY', '/my-project/dev/api-key');
module.exports.handler = function (event, context, callback) {
ssPromise.then(() => {
// process.env.API_KEY now contains 'mySecret'
// logic goes here
}).catch(err => {
// handle errors here
});
};
serverless-webpack
Normally, the secrets client is initialized with a dynamic require. With webpack that does
not work very well, because any requires are evaluated at compile time to detect the
project's dependencies. If you use
serverless-webpack you have to configure your project
as follows.
.serverless-secrets.json
Include the secrets configuration file by using the
file-loader, so that it is integrated
into the compiled sources and can be dereferences by webpack when required.
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
...
module: {
rules: [
...
{
test: /\.serverless-secrets.json$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'file-loader'
}
],
},
...
]
},
};
const secretsClient = require('serverless-secrets/client');
// Initialize the client with the configuration file.
// Webpack will resolve this automatically. Adjust the relative path accordingly.
secretsClient.init(require('../../.serverless-secrets.json'));
const ssPromise = secretsClient.loadByName('API_KEY', '/my-project/dev/api-key');
module.exports.handler = function (event, context, callback) {
...
};
The plugin can be used with serverless-webpack. Just configure the service according to the following sections.
There are only a few requirements for the service definition. See the sample yaml snippet below to see how things have to be set.
You have to add the webpack and the secrets plugin to your
serverless.yml, so that the secrets plugin precedes the webpack plugin. This is important because webpack relies on the files generated by the secrets plugin.
Define the
environmentSecrets section as stated in the README.
Currently
aws-sdk is mentioned as production dependency in the secrets plugin. With webpack that would lead to a packaging of the SDK. We do not want that as it only bloats the package and AWS Lambda already has a working SDK installed. So we tell the webpack plugin to exclude the aws-sdk.
It is important to use
serverless-webpack@^4.0.0 as the forced exclude is only available there.
# serverless.yml
...
plugins:
- serverless-secrets
- serverless-webpack
...
provider:
...
environmentSecrets:
API_KEY: 'testsecret'
...
custom:
webpackIncludeModules:
forceExclude:
- aws-sdk
Because serverless-secrets is a development dependency and the actual client, that is used in our production handlers is contained in there, the easiest way to get (only) the client in, is to have it just bundled.
This can be achieved by telling
node-externals to include it, instead of marking it as external module.
Nothing more has to be done to the webpack configuration file.
module.exports = {
entry: slsw.lib.entries,
target: 'node',
externals: [
nodeExternals({
whitelist: [
"serverless-secrets/client"
]
})
],
...
}
With the changes in the PR we now can initialize the secrets plugin client with a preloaded
.serverless-secrets.json. Because we bundle the client, we can just require the temporary config file in our handler. Then webpack will just bundle the client AND the config, so that the compiled handler now contains everything needed and does not have any external dependencies anymore.
I commented the new behavior in the sample handler below.
// Given: a secret named 'testsecret' is stored in SSM with value 'myvalue'
// Given: an environmentSecret named 'API_KEY' exists with a value of 'testsecret'
// This require will be removed by webpack, because it bundles the client now.
const secrets = require('serverless-secrets/client');
// We use the new (PR) init function here, to initialize the secrets plugin client with the
// preloaded pregenerated JSON. With this require, webpack will automatically bundle the JSON
// and removes the needed dynamic require that would fail.
// This has to be a static path. The file is located in the root of the service. So you have to
// specify the proper backwards relative path from your handler directory.
secrets.init(require('./.serverless-secrets.json'));
module.exports.handler = function (event, context, callback) {
const secretsPromise = secrets.load();
secretsPromise.then(() => {
// process.env.API_KEY now contains 'myvalue'
console.log(process.env.API_KEY);
callback(null, { statusCode: 200 });
}).catch(err => {
// handle errors here
callback(null, { statusCode: 500, body: err.message });
});
};
The output from the very top is exactly from this handler.
You can check with
serverless package that it works. However there is a warning but it can be ignored (see below).
$ node node_modules/serverless/bin/serverless deploy
Serverless: Generating Serverless Secrets Config
Serverless: Serverless Secrets beginning packaging process
Serverless: Writing .serverless-secrets.json
Serverless: Validating secrets
Serverless: Secrets validated
Serverless: Adding environment variable placeholders for Serverless Secrets
Serverless: Bundling with Webpack...
Time: 660ms
Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names
first.js 8.41 kB 0 [emitted] first
[0] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/client/index.js 2.11 kB {0} [bu
ilt]
[1] ./first.js 725 bytes {0} [built]
[2] external "path" 42 bytes {0} [not cacheable]
[3] external "lodash" 42 bytes {0} [not cacheable]
[4] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/lib/constants.js 68 bytes {0} [
built]
[5] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/lib/providers/aws.js 1.85 kB {0
} [built]
[6] external "aws-sdk" 42 bytes {0} [not cacheable]
[7] C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/client 160 bytes {0} [built]
[8] ./.serverless-secrets.json 226 bytes {0} [built]
WARNING in C:/Projects/serverless/serverless-secrets/client/index.js
20:24-85 Critical dependency: the request of a dependency is an expression
The critical webpack warning emitted can be ignored, because with the PR the init function will use the argument given to init to initialize the configuration. Here is the code generated by webpack, where you see, that it works and is safe.
function init(config) {
if (!secrets) {
secrets = config || !(function webpackMissingModule() { var e = new Error("Cannot find module \".\""); e.code = 'MODULE_NOT_FOUND'; throw e; }());
}
}
If you disable automatic permission injection, remember to grant your lambda functions
access to get parameters from SSM
in your
serverless.yml. Example:
provider:
iamRoleStatements:
- Effect: "Allow"
Action: "ssm:GetParameters"
Resource: "arn:aws:ssm:${region}:${awsAccountId}:parameter/*"