What's the plugins for?

This plugin allows you to write scripts to customize Serverless behavior for Serverless 1.x and upper

It also supports running node.js scripts in any build stage.

Features:

Run any command or nodejs scripts in any stage of serverless lifecycle

Add custom commands to serverless, e.g. npx serverless YOUR-COMMAND Example

Quick Start

Install npm install --save-dev serverless-scriptable-plugin Add to Serverless config plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build commands: migrate: echo Running migration

Upgrade from <=1.1.0

This serverless-scriptable-plugin now supports event hooks and custom commands. Here's an example of upgrade to the latest schema. The previous config schema still works for backward compatibility.

Example that using the previous schema:

plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptHooks: before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build

Changed to:

plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build

Example

Customize package behavior The following config is using babel for transcompilation and packaging only the required folders: dist and node_modules without aws-sdk plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build package: exclude: - '**/**' - '!dist/**' - '!node_modules/**' - node_modules/aws-sdk/** Add a custom command to serverless plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: before:migrate:command: echo before migrating after:migrate:command: echo after migrating commands: migrate: echo Running migration Then you could run this command by: $ npx serverless migrate Running command : echo before migrating before migrating Running command : echo Running migrating Running migrating Running command : echo after migrating after migrating Deploy python code to AWS lambda plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: make package package: patterns: - "!**" - "<your src folder>/**" and a make target to create the desired zip file (https://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/python-package.html) package: rm -rf output && mkdir -p output pip install -q -r requirements.txt --target output/libs (cd output/libs && zip -r ../your-service-name.zip . -x '*__pycache__*') (zip -r output/your-service-name.zip your-src-folder -x '*__pycache__*') Serverless would then deploy the zip file you built to aws lambda. Run any command as a hook script It's possible to run any command as the hook script, e.g. use the following command to zip the required folders plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: zip -q -r .serverless/package.zip src node_modules service: service-name package: artifact: .serverless/package.zip Create CloudWatch Log subscription filter for all Lambda function Log groups, e.g. subscribe to a Kinesis stream plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: after:package:compileEvents: build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js provider: logSubscriptionDestinationArn: 'arn:aws:logs:ap-southeast-2:{account-id}:destination:' and in build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js file: const resources = serverless.service.provider.compiledCloudFormationTemplate.Resources; const logSubscriptionDestinationArn = serverless.service.provider.logSubscriptionDestinationArn; Object .keys(resources) .filter( name => resources[name].Type === 'AWS::Logs::LogGroup' ) .forEach( logGroupName => resources[ ` ${logGroupName} Subscription` ] = { Type : "AWS::Logs::SubscriptionFilter" , Properties : { DestinationArn : logSubscriptionDestinationArn, FilterPattern : "." , LogGroupName : { "Ref" : logGroupName } } } ); Run multiple commands for the serverless event It's possible to run multiple commands for the same serverless event, e.g. Add CloudWatch log subscription and dynamodb auto scaling support plugins: - serverless-scriptable-plugin custom: scriptable: hooks: after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: - build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js - build/serverless/add-dynamodb-auto-scaling.js service: service-name package: artifact: .serverless/package.zip

Suppress console output (Optional) You could control what to show during running commands, in case there are sensitive info in command or console output. custom: scriptable: showStdoutOutput: false showStderrOutput: false showCommands: false hooks: ... commands: ...

Hooks

The serverless lifecycle hooks are different to providers, here's a reference of AWS hooks: https://gist.github.com/HyperBrain/50d38027a8f57778d5b0f135d80ea406#file-lifecycle-cheat-sheet-md

Change Log