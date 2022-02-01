openbase logo
ssp

serverless-scriptable-plugin

by Wei Xu
1.2.2

Adding script support to Serverless 1.x which enables you to customize Serverless behavior without writing a plugin.

Readme

What's the plugins for?

This plugin allows you to write scripts to customize Serverless behavior for Serverless 1.x and upper

It also supports running node.js scripts in any build stage.

Features:

  • Run any command or nodejs scripts in any stage of serverless lifecycle
  • Add custom commands to serverless, e.g. npx serverless YOUR-COMMAND Example

Quick Start

  1. Install

    npm install --save-dev serverless-scriptable-plugin

  2. Add to Serverless config 

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    # add custom hooks
    hooks:
      before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build

    # or custom commands
    commands:
      migrate: echo Running migration

Upgrade from <=1.1.0

This serverless-scriptable-plugin now supports event hooks and custom commands. Here's an example of upgrade to the latest schema. The previous config schema still works for backward compatibility.

Example that using the previous schema:

plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptHooks:
    before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build

Changed to:

plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    hooks:
      before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build

Example

  1. Customize package behavior

    The following config is using babel for transcompilation and packaging only the required folders: dist and node_modules without aws-sdk

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    hooks:
      before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build

package:
  exclude:
    - '**/**'
    - '!dist/**'
    - '!node_modules/**'
    - node_modules/aws-sdk/**

  2. Add a custom command to serverless

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    hooks:
      before:migrate:command: echo before migrating
      after:migrate:command: echo after migrating
    commands:
      migrate: echo Running migration

    Then you could run this command by:

    $ npx serverless migrate
Running command: echo before migrating
before migrating
Running command: echo Running migrating
Running migrating
Running command: echo after migrating
after migrating

  3. Deploy python code to AWS lambda

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
      hooks:
        after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: make package

# serverless will package a zip file, then we will override the file using `make package`
package:
  patterns:
    - "!**"
    - "<your src folder>/**"

    and a make target to create the desired zip file (https://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/python-package.html)

    package:
  rm -rf output && mkdir -p output
  pip install -q -r requirements.txt --target output/libs
  (cd output/libs && zip -r ../your-service-name.zip . -x '*__pycache__*')
  (zip -r output/your-service-name.zip your-src-folder -x '*__pycache__*')

    Serverless would then deploy the zip file you built to aws lambda.

  4. Run any command as a hook script

    It's possible to run any command as the hook script, e.g. use the following command to zip the required folders

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    hooks:
      after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: zip -q -r .serverless/package.zip src node_modules

service: service-name
package:
  artifact: .serverless/package.zip

  5. Create CloudWatch Log subscription filter for all Lambda function Log groups, e.g. subscribe to a Kinesis stream

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    hooks:
      after:package:compileEvents: build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js

provider:
  logSubscriptionDestinationArn: 'arn:aws:logs:ap-southeast-2:{account-id}:destination:'

    and in build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js file:

    const resources = serverless.service.provider.compiledCloudFormationTemplate.Resources;
const logSubscriptionDestinationArn = serverless.service.provider.logSubscriptionDestinationArn;

Object.keys(resources)
  .filter(name => resources[name].Type === 'AWS::Logs::LogGroup')
  .forEach(logGroupName => resources[`${logGroupName}Subscription`] = {
      Type: "AWS::Logs::SubscriptionFilter",
      Properties: {
        DestinationArn: logSubscriptionDestinationArn,
        FilterPattern: ".",
        LogGroupName: { "Ref": logGroupName }
      }
    }
  );

  6. Run multiple commands for the serverless event

    It's possible to run multiple commands for the same serverless event, e.g. Add CloudWatch log subscription and dynamodb auto scaling support

    plugins:
  - serverless-scriptable-plugin

custom:
  scriptable:
    hooks:
      after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: 
        - build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js
        - build/serverless/add-dynamodb-auto-scaling.js

service: service-name
package:
  artifact: .serverless/package.zip

  1. Suppress console output (Optional) You could control what to show during running commands, in case there are sensitive info in command or console output.

    custom:
  scriptable:
    showStdoutOutput: false # Default true. true: output stderr to console, false: output nothing
    showStderrOutput: false # Default true. true: output stderr to console, false: output nothing
    showCommands: false # Default true. true: show the command before execute, false: do not show commands

    hooks:
      ...
    commands:
      ...

Hooks

The serverless lifecycle hooks are different to providers, here's a reference of AWS hooks: https://gist.github.com/HyperBrain/50d38027a8f57778d5b0f135d80ea406#file-lifecycle-cheat-sheet-md

Change Log

  • Version 0.8.0 and above

  • Version 0.7.1

    • [Feature] Fix vulnerability warning by remove unnecessary dev dependencies

  • Version 0.7.0

    • [Feature] Return promise object to let serverless to wait until script is finished

  • Version 0.6.0

    • [Feature] Supported execute multiple script/command for the same serverless event

  • Version 0.5.0

    • [Feature] Supported serverless variables in script/command
    • [Improvement] Integrated with codeclimate for code analysis and test coverage

  • Version 0.4.0

    • [Feature] Supported colored output in script/command
    • [Improvement] Integrated with travis for CI

  • Version 0.3.0

    • [Feature] Supported to execute any command for serverless event

  • Version 0.2.0

    • [Feature] Supported to execute javascript file for serverless event

