This plugin allows you to write scripts to customize Serverless behavior for Serverless 1.x and upper
It also supports running node.js scripts in any build stage.
Features:
npx serverless YOUR-COMMAND Example
Install
npm install --save-dev serverless-scriptable-plugin
Add to Serverless config
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
# add custom hooks
hooks:
before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build
# or custom commands
commands:
migrate: echo Running migration
This
serverless-scriptable-plugin now supports event hooks and custom commands. Here's an example of upgrade to the latest schema. The previous config schema still works for backward compatibility.
Example that using the previous schema:
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptHooks:
before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build
Changed to:
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build
Customize package behavior
The following config is using babel for transcompilation and packaging only the required folders: dist and node_modules without aws-sdk
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
before:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: npm run build
package:
exclude:
- '**/**'
- '!dist/**'
- '!node_modules/**'
- node_modules/aws-sdk/**
Add a custom command to serverless
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
before:migrate:command: echo before migrating
after:migrate:command: echo after migrating
commands:
migrate: echo Running migration
Then you could run this command by:
$ npx serverless migrate
Running command: echo before migrating
before migrating
Running command: echo Running migrating
Running migrating
Running command: echo after migrating
after migrating
Deploy python code to AWS lambda
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: make package
# serverless will package a zip file, then we will override the file using `make package`
package:
patterns:
- "!**"
- "<your src folder>/**"
and a make target to create the desired zip file (https://docs.aws.amazon.com/lambda/latest/dg/python-package.html)
package:
rm -rf output && mkdir -p output
pip install -q -r requirements.txt --target output/libs
(cd output/libs && zip -r ../your-service-name.zip . -x '*__pycache__*')
(zip -r output/your-service-name.zip your-src-folder -x '*__pycache__*')
Serverless would then deploy the zip file you built to aws lambda.
Run any command as a hook script
It's possible to run any command as the hook script, e.g. use the following command to zip the required folders
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts: zip -q -r .serverless/package.zip src node_modules
service: service-name
package:
artifact: .serverless/package.zip
Create CloudWatch Log subscription filter for all Lambda function Log groups, e.g. subscribe to a Kinesis stream
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
after:package:compileEvents: build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js
provider:
logSubscriptionDestinationArn: 'arn:aws:logs:ap-southeast-2:{account-id}:destination:'
and in build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js file:
const resources = serverless.service.provider.compiledCloudFormationTemplate.Resources;
const logSubscriptionDestinationArn = serverless.service.provider.logSubscriptionDestinationArn;
Object.keys(resources)
.filter(name => resources[name].Type === 'AWS::Logs::LogGroup')
.forEach(logGroupName => resources[`${logGroupName}Subscription`] = {
Type: "AWS::Logs::SubscriptionFilter",
Properties: {
DestinationArn: logSubscriptionDestinationArn,
FilterPattern: ".",
LogGroupName: { "Ref": logGroupName }
}
}
);
Run multiple commands for the serverless event
It's possible to run multiple commands for the same serverless event, e.g. Add CloudWatch log subscription and dynamodb auto scaling support
plugins:
- serverless-scriptable-plugin
custom:
scriptable:
hooks:
after:package:createDeploymentArtifacts:
- build/serverless/add-log-subscriptions.js
- build/serverless/add-dynamodb-auto-scaling.js
service: service-name
package:
artifact: .serverless/package.zip
Suppress console output (Optional) You could control what to show during running commands, in case there are sensitive info in command or console output.
custom:
scriptable:
showStdoutOutput: false # Default true. true: output stderr to console, false: output nothing
showStderrOutput: false # Default true. true: output stderr to console, false: output nothing
showCommands: false # Default true. true: show the command before execute, false: do not show commands
hooks:
...
commands:
...
The serverless lifecycle hooks are different to providers, here's a reference of AWS hooks: https://gist.github.com/HyperBrain/50d38027a8f57778d5b0f135d80ea406#file-lifecycle-cheat-sheet-md
